SECURE ENERGY Announces Quarterly Dividend and Timing of 2020 Fourth Quarter and Year-End Results

CALGARY, AB, Dec. 21, 2020 /CNW/ - SECURE ENERGY Services Inc. ("SECURE") (TSX: SES) is pleased to announce that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.0075 (0.75 cents) per common share payable on or about January 15, 2021, to shareholders of record on January 1, 2021. This dividend is an eligible dividend for the purpose of the Income Tax Act (Canada). To be an eligible shareholder, a shareholder must be resident in Canada and must not be a "U.S. person" within the meaning of United States ("U.S.") federal securities laws.

SECURE also announced today that it expects to release its 2020 fourth quarter and year-end financial and operating results after market close on Thursday, February 25, 2021. Financial Statements and Management's Discussion and Analysis will be posted to SECURE's website and SEDAR following the release.

ABOUT SECURE

SECURE is a TSX publicly traded energy business providing industry leading customer solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating in western Canada and certain regions in the United States ("U.S.") through its network of midstream processing and storage facilities and crude oil and water pipelines located throughout key resource plays in western Canada, North Dakota and Oklahoma. SECURE's core midstream infrastructure operations generate cash flows from oil production processing and disposal, produced water disposal, and crude oil storage, logistics, and marketing. SECURE also provides comprehensive environmental and fluid management for landfill disposal, onsite abandonment, remediation and reclamation, drilling, completion and production operations for oil and gas producers in western Canada.

