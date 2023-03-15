SECURE ENERGY ANNOUNCES NEW DIRECTOR

SECURE appoints Wendy Hanrahan to the Board of Directors effective March 15 th, 2023

CALGARY, AB, March 15, 2023 /CNW/ - SECURE ENERGY Services Inc. ("SECURE" or the "Corporation") (TSX: SES) is pleased to announce Wendy Hanrahan has been appointed to the Board of Directors of the Corporation effective March 15, 2023.

"We are extremely pleased to announce the appointment of Wendy Hanrahan to our Board, continuing SECURE's ongoing process of Board renewal" said Mick Dilger, Chair of SECURE'S Board of Directors. "Wendy brings over 25 years of executive and Board experience in the North American Energy Infrastructure sector. She brings expertise in strategy, information technology, finance, human resources and other corporate services and will be a key addition as SECURE enters its next phase of growth and development as a leader in environmental and related energy infrastructure".

Ms. Hanrahan was Executive Vice-President at TC Energy from 2011 to 2021, and prior to that held a variety of key leadership roles in finance and accounting, corporate strategy and human resources. Ms. Hanrahan also served on the Board of Directors of Stuart Olson Inc. from 2009 to 2018.

ABOUT SECURE

SECURE is a leading environmental and energy infrastructure business headquartered in Calgary, Alberta. The Corporation's extensive infrastructure network located throughout key resource plays in western Canada and North Dakota includes processing and storage facilities, crude oil and water pipelines, industrial landfills, waste transfer and metals recycling facilities. Through this infrastructure network, the Corporation carries out its principal business operations, including the gathering, optimization and storage of crude oil and natural gas liquids, and the processing, recovery, recycle and disposal of waste streams generated by our energy and industrial customers. The solutions the Corporation provides are designed not only to help reduce costs, but also lower emissions, increase safety, manage water, recycle by-products and protect the environment.

SECURE's shares trade under the symbol SES and are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange. For more information, visit www.secure-energy.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements contained in this news release constitute forward-looking information and statements (collectively, "forward-looking statements") including, but not limited to, statements concerning SECURE's ability to optimize, differentiate and grow its network; SECURE's industry positioning regarding environmental and related energy infrastructure; SECURE's business plans and strategies; stakeholder value creation; and other statements that are not historical facts. The use of any of the words ''anticipate'', ''plan'', ''contemplate'', ''continue'', ''estimate'', ''expect'', ''intend'', ''propose'', ''might'', ''may'', ''will'', ''shall'', ''project'', ''should'', ''could'', ''would'', ''believe'', ''predict'', ''forecast'', ''pursue'', ''potential'' and ''capable'' and similar expressions are intended to identify forward looking statements. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements. No assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward-looking statements included in this news release should not be unduly relied upon. These statements speak only as of the date of this news release. The Corporation does not undertake any obligations to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements except as required by securities law. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of numerous risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, the risks and uncertainties described in "Forward-Looking Statements" and "Risk Factors" included in the Company's Annual Information Form dated March 1, 2023, as filed on SEDAR and available on the SECURE website at www.secure-energy.com.

SOURCE SECURE Energy Services Inc.

For further information: Rene Amirault, Chief Executive Officer; Allen Gransch, President; Chad Magus, Chief Financial Officer, Phone: (403) 984-6100, Fax: (403) 984-6101, Email: [email protected], Website: www.secure-energy.com, TSX Symbol: SES