SECURE Energy Announces Board Chair Retirement

CALGARY, AB, June 6, 2022 /CNW/ - SECURE ENERGY Services Inc. ("SECURE" or the "Corporation") (TSX: SES) announced today that Grant Billing, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Corporation (the "Board") has retired from the Board effective June 6, 2022.

Mr. Billing was previously appointed Chairman of the Board on July 2, 2021 in connection with SECURE's acquisition (the "Transaction") of Tervita Corporation ("Tervita"). He previously served as Chairman of Tervita since December 2016 and from March 2017 until July 2017 as Tervita's Interim Chief Executive Officer.

"On behalf of the Board and the management team at SECURE, I would like to thank Grant for his six years of combined service as a director of SECURE and Tervita, as well as his significant contributions to our successful integration with Tervita and creation of long-term shareholder value," said Rene Amirault, President and Chief Executive Officer of SECURE. "Under his Board leadership, SECURE remained focused on realizing the synergies resulting from the Transaction and becoming a more resilient, profitable and efficient business. We thank Grant for his guidance and wish him all the best in the future."

Effective June 6, 2022, current member of the Board, Brad Munro, has been elected as the independent interim Chairman of the Board while the Board further evaluates its composition and considers the appointment of a permanent Chair.

Mr. Munro has been a director of SECURE since 2009 and previously served as lead director of SECURE from April 28, 2020 to July 2, 2021. Mr. Munro has 30 years of experience in investment, board and executive management in oil and natural gas and other industries. In addition, Mr. Munro served as a director of Tervita (or its predecessors) for eight years and was the lead director of the independent committee on the privatization of Tervita.

