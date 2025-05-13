SECURE ANNOUNCES UPSIZE AND EXTENSION OF CREDIT FACILITY

CALGARY, AB, May 13, 2025 /CNW/ - SECURE Waste Infrastructure Corp. ("SECURE" or the "Corporation"), a leading waste management and energy infrastructure company, is pleased to announce that it has entered into an amended and extended credit agreement for its Senior Secured Revolving Credit Facility ("Credit Facility"), increasing the total facility size from $800 million to $900 million and extending the maturity to May 31, 2028.

The expanded Credit Facility enhances SECURE's financial flexibility and supports the execution of its strategic priorities, including disciplined growth and capital returns to shareholders.

As at March 31, 2025, the Corporation had drawn $255 million on the Credit Facility, with an additional $86 million in letters of credit outstanding. Upon completion of the previously announced substantial issuer bid, which is expected to expire on May 14, 2025, SECURE's drawings on the Credit Facility may increase by up to an additional $200 million.

"We are pleased with the continued confidence and strong support from our lending syndicate," said Chad Magus, Chief Financial Officer. "Amid a dynamic market backdrop, this upsizing and extension reinforces the strength of our balance sheet and provides the resources needed to execute our capital allocation strategy in a disciplined manner. It also provides valuable flexibility as we navigate evolving conditions and evaluate opportunities to create long-term value."

Key highlights of the amended Credit Facility include:

Total facility size increased to $900 million ;

; Maturity extended by one year to May 31, 2028 ;

; Continued support from a syndicate of eight financial institutions and Chartered Banks;

The Bank of Nova Scotia and Royal Bank of Canada elevated to Co-Lead Arranger roles, alongside ATB Financial (Agent), Bank of Montreal , Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, National Bank of Canada , and The Toronto-Dominion Bank.

This strategic amendment reflects the strength of SECURE's longstanding financial partnerships and reinforces the Corporation's robust liquidity position and continuing commitment to responsible capital management.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements" and/or "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws (collectively referred to as "forward-looking statements"). When used in this press release, the words "achieve", "anticipate", "expect", "intend" and "will", and similar expressions, as they relate to SECURE are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect the current views of SECURE with respect to future events and operating performance and speak only as of the date of this press release.

In particular, this press release contains or implies forward-looking statements pertaining to: SECURE's expectation the amendments to the Credit Facility will enhance SECURE's financial flexibility and support the execution of its strategic priorities, including disciplined growth and capital returns to shareholders; the anticipated expiration of SECURE's substantial issuer bid and closing thereof; the amount to be drawn on the Credit Facility in connection with completion of the substantial issuer bid; expected benefits of the amended Credit Facility and SECURE's robust liquidity position and continuing commitment to responsible capital management. SECURE believes the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements in this press release are reasonable but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward-looking statements should not be unduly relied upon. Forward-looking information is based on a number of assumptions and is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause the results or events mentioned in this press release to differ materially from those that are discussed in or implied by such forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these statements as a number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in these forward-looking statements, including but not limited to those factors referred to under the heading "Risk Factors" in SECURE's Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31, 2024, which is available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Although forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based upon what SECURE believes are reasonable assumptions, SECURE cannot assure investors that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. Unless otherwise required by law, SECURE does not intend, or assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements.

ABOUT SECURE

SECURE is a leading waste management and energy infrastructure business headquartered in Calgary, Alberta. SECURE's extensive infrastructure network located throughout western Canada and North Dakota includes waste processing and transfer facilities, industrial landfills, metal recycling facilities, crude oil and water gathering pipelines, crude oil terminals and storage facilities. Through this infrastructure network, SECURE carries out its principal business operations, including the collection, processing, recovery, recycling and disposal of waste streams generated by our energy and industrial customers and gathering, optimization, terminalling and storage of crude oil and natural gas liquids. The solutions SECURE provides are designed not only to help reduce costs, but also lower emissions, increase safety, manage water, recycle by-products and protect the environment.

SECURE's Shares trade under the symbol "SES" and are listed on the TSX. For more information, visit www.SECURE.ca.

