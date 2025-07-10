2025 SECURE STAMPEDE CHARITY PARTY RAISES RECORD-BREAKING $1,024,500 FOR FOUR VITAL CHARITIES

CALGARY, AB, July 10, 2025 /CNW/ - SECURE Waste Infrastructure Corp. ("SECURE" or the "Corporation") is proud to announce that the 2025 annual Stampede Charity Party raised a record-breaking $1,024,500 in support of four worthy organizations – STARS, Classroom Champions, KidSport Calgary and Providence.

Held during the world-renowned Calgary Stampede, the event brought together more than 800 guests for a rooftop celebration on July 9, featuring a live performance by Canadian rock legend Honeymoon Suite.

2025 SECURE Stampede Charity Party (CNW Group/SECURE Waste Infrastructure Corp.)

"We're incredibly grateful for the generosity and support that helped make this event such a success," said Allen Gransch, President and CEO of SECURE. "Our team, sponsors and guests came together to celebrate the do-good spirit that unites our community during Stampede. The funds raised will have a meaningful and lasting impact on individuals and families across the country."

Supporting Vital Community Work

STARS delivers emergency critical care to patients in remote and rural locations through airborne medical response. This partnership helps support a mission 40 years in the marking – bringing critical care to patients in their greatest hour of need.

"We're incredibly grateful for SECURE's longtime partnership and for this new event opportunity that helps ensure we can be there for the next patient in need," said Dr. John Froh, President and CEO of STARS. "For 40 years, STARS has remained committed to delivering critical care, anywhere, with the help of our dedicated community."

Classroom Champions connects students with Olympian and Paralympian mentors who teach leadership, confidence and goal setting – skills that stick with kids long after the school bell rings.

"We're thrilled and honored to be a recipient charity of the 2025 SECURE Stampede Charity Party. Support like this helps Classroom Champions bring mentorship and life skills to students so that they learn the fundamental skills they need to thrive in the classroom and beyond," said Seth Rosenzweig, CEO of Classroom Champions. "It's moments like Stampede that show community spirit and strength, and we're proud to be building a brighter future for the next generation, together with SECURE."

KidSport Calgary supports equitable access to sport by removing financial barriers, offering funding for registration and free equipment to families who need it.

"The support from SECURE's Stampede Party and their incredible network of partners fuels our mission at KidSport Calgary - helping ensure no child is left on the sidelines due to financial barriers. This collective generosity opens the door for more kids to experience the lifelong benefits of sport - from confidence and connection to belonging and well-being," said Kevin Webster, CEO of KidSport Calgary. "We're proud to be part of a community that steps up for local families, and we're truly grateful for the impact this event continues to have."

Providence provides early intervention and inclusive education to children with developmental delays and disabilities. With six school sites in Calgary, Providence will soon expand capacity to serve more children.

"Thanks to the support of SECURE and its generous community of donors and sponsors, Providence is proudly moving forward with the opening of our new school site in September 2025," said Chris Dorland, Chairman of the Board of Directors, Providence. "Your support is directly changing lives - allowing 180 children with severe developmental delays and disabilities, and their families, to access the early intervention services they need to thrive. We are deeply grateful for your kindness, compassion, and belief in the potential of every child we serve."

This event wouldn't be what it is without the generous support of sponsors. Their support is what allows this event to make a meaningful and lasting impact year after year.

Legend Sponsors: ATB Capital Markets, ARC Resources Ltd.

ATB Capital Markets, ARC Resources Ltd. Maverick Sponsors: Tourmaline Oil Corp.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. Outlaw Sponsors: McCarthy Tétrault, Rubellite Energy

McCarthy Tétrault, Rubellite Energy Wrangler Sponsors: ASCENT, Gran Tierra Energy, AGAT Laboratories, Polar Creek Capital, Athabasca Oil Corporation, Bennett Jones , Headwater Exploration Inc., TD Bank, Pembina Pipeline Corporation, Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd., BMO, Blackrock Projects Ltd., CSM Pump Packaging Inc., INKED ENERGY SERVICES LTD., Obsidian Energy Ltd., KPMG, Cenovus Energy Inc.

ASCENT, Gran Tierra Energy, AGAT Laboratories, Polar Creek Capital, Athabasca Oil Corporation, , Headwater Exploration Inc., TD Bank, Pembina Pipeline Corporation, Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd., BMO, Blackrock Projects Ltd., CSM Pump Packaging Inc., INKED ENERGY SERVICES LTD., Obsidian Energy Ltd., KPMG, Cenovus Energy Inc. Ranch-hand Sponsors: Baytex Energy, Journey Engineering, AMTRA Solutions, Modern Commodities Inc., Axis Insurance Managers, Hitachi Solutions Canada, Ltd., Russell Reynolds Associates, Northwest Tank Lines, RBC Capital Markets, PTW Energy Services, North Star Contracting Inc., Advantus360, WESTERN TANK & LINING LTD., Scotiabank, Pidherney's Inc., Sky Eye Measurement, Obsidian Engineering, Associated Engineering

In addition, several generous personal donations were received in support of the event.

About SECURE

SECURE is a leading waste management and energy infrastructure business headquartered in Calgary, Alberta. SECURE's extensive infrastructure network located throughout western Canada and North Dakota includes waste processing and transfer facilities, industrial landfills, metal recycling facilities, crude oil and water gathering pipelines, crude oil terminals and storage facilities. Through this infrastructure network, SECURE carries out its principal business operations, including the collection, processing, recovery, recycling and disposal of waste streams generated by our energy and industrial customers and gathering, optimization, terminalling and storage of crude oil and natural gas liquids. The solutions SECURE provides are designed not only to help reduce costs, but also lower emissions, increase safety, manage water, recycle by-products and protect the environment.

SECURE's Shares trade under the symbol "SES" and are listed on the TSX. For more information, visit www.SECURE.ca.

SOURCE SECURE Waste Infrastructure Corp.

For more information, please contact: Allison Kalmakoff, Manager, Marketing and Communications, SECURE, 403-512-7043