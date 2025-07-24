SECURE RELEASES 2024 SUSTAINABILITY REPORT: ADVANCING PEOPLE, PURPOSE, AND PROGRESS

CALGARY, AB, July 24, 2025 /CNW/ - SECURE Waste Infrastructure Corp. ("SECURE" or the "Corporation") (TSX: SES) today announced the release of its 2024 Sustainability Report, detailing strong progress toward environmental, social and governance (ESG) goals and reinforcing the company's purpose: Transforming Waste into Value.

"At SECURE, sustainability is more than a strategy, it's part of our ongoing operations as we transform waste into value," said Allen Gransch, President & CEO. "In 2024, we completed our first five-year sustainability strategy, repositioned our company with a new name and brand, and saw measurable operating results across every facet of our business. These efforts were driven by our people, whose grit, innovation and leadership continue to fuel our momentum."

2024 Sustainability Highlights:

GHG Emission Intensity Reduced by 18% since 2021, exceeding SECURE's short-term target of 15%.

since 2021, exceeding SECURE's short-term target of 15%. 1.2 million barrels of oil recovered from waste, avoiding disposal.

recovered from waste, avoiding disposal. 237 thousand tonnes of scrap metal recycled , reducing the demand for virgin materials.

, reducing the demand for virgin materials. Freshwater use reduced by 6% year-over-year, with 722 thousand m³ of water returned to the watershed.

year-over-year, with 722 thousand m³ of water returned to the watershed. $1.4 million invested in communities , including support for Indigenous initiatives, health, safety and youth development.

, including support for Indigenous initiatives, health, safety and youth development. $13.4 million spent with Indigenous suppliers , marking SECURE's continued commitment to supporting our Indigenous partners.

, marking SECURE's continued commitment to supporting our Indigenous partners. WiQ platform expanded , digitizing compliance and waste tracking for enhanced efficiency.

, digitizing compliance and waste tracking for enhanced efficiency. New partnerships launched, including Metals4Good with 4-H Alberta and a rewilding initiative with Project Forest on Paul First Nation .

Strengthening ESG Integration

In 2024, SECURE:

Successfully completed our inaugural five-year sustainability strategy , embedding ESG within our operations and culture.

, embedding ESG within our operations and culture. Conducted 105 environmental monitoring programs and installed two staged landfill caps , reducing leachate generation.

and installed , reducing leachate generation. Expanded employee leadership development , launching the SECURE LEADS program and delivering 12 thousand hours of technical and safety training.

, launching the SECURE LEADS program and delivering 12 thousand hours of technical and safety training. Achieved 37% percent representation of women in STEM roles, representing a step forward in building a more inclusive and diverse workforce in traditionally under-represented fields.

Governance and Transparency

ESG performance oversight remains with SECURE's dedicated ESG Committee of the Board, reinforcing its commitment to transparency, continuous improvement, and stakeholder accountability.

"Sustainability isn't static. It evolves with our business, our people, and the world around us," added Gransch. "With a strong foundation and clear purpose, we're prepared to lead through the next chapter—operating safely, minimizing environmental impact, enhancing community value, and delivering long-term returns."

To read the full report, visit SECURE's website: Reports & Policies

ABOUT SECURE

SECURE is a leading waste management and energy infrastructure business headquartered in Calgary, Alberta. SECURE's extensive infrastructure network located throughout western Canada and North Dakota includes waste processing and transfer facilities, industrial landfills, metal recycling facilities, crude oil and water gathering pipelines, crude oil terminals and storage facilities. Through this infrastructure network, SECURE carries out its principal business operations, including the collection, processing, recovery, recycling and disposal of waste streams generated by our energy and industrial customers and gathering, optimization, terminalling and storage of crude oil and natural gas liquids. The solutions SECURE provides are designed not only to help reduce costs, but also lower emissions, increase safety, manage water, recycle by-products and protect the environment.

SECURE's Shares trade under the symbol "SES" and are listed on the TSX. For more information, visit www.SECURE.ca .

For further information: Allen Gransch, President & CEO, Chad Magus, Chief Financial Officer, Phone: (403) 984-6100, Email: [email protected], Website: www.secure.ca