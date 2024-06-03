SECURE ANNOUNCES EXTENSION OF CREDIT FACILITY

CALGARY, AB, June 3, 2024 /CNW/ - SECURE Energy Services Inc. ("SECURE", the "Corporation") (TSX: SES) is pleased to announce it has entered into an amended and restated credit agreement for its $800 million Senior Secured Revolving Credit Facility ("Credit Facility"), extending the maturity until May 31, 2027.

This extension strengthens SECURE's capital structure, backed by commitments from nine financial institutions and Chartered Banks, and ensures a low cost of capital for the next three years. As of May 31, 2024, the Credit Facility remains undrawn, excluding outstanding letters of credit, due to the Corporation's strong cash position following the $1.150 billion asset divestiture on February 1, 2024.

"We are grateful to our lenders for their continued support," said Chad Magus, Chief Financial Officer. "Together with our $300 million of 6.75% unsecured notes due in 2029, the Credit Facility provides us with a robust liquidity position and maximum flexibility for capital allocation decisions over the coming years."

This strategic move underscores SECURE's commitment to maintaining financial stability and operational flexibility, positioning the Corporation for continued growth and success.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements" and/or "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws (collectively referred to as "forward-looking statements"). When used in this press release, the words "achieve", "anticipate", "expect", "intend" and "will", and similar expressions, as they relate to SECURE are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect the current views of SECURE with respect to future events and operating performance and speak only as of the date of this press release.

In particular, this press release contains or implies forward-looking statements pertaining to: SECURE's robust liquidity position and flexibility for its future capital allocations.

Forward-looking statements involve significant known and unknown risks and uncertainties, should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether such results will be achieved. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these statements as a number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in these forward-looking statements, including but not limited to those factors referred to under the heading "Risk Factors" in SECURE's Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31, 2023, which is available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com.

Although forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based upon what SECURE believes are reasonable assumptions, SECURE cannot assure investors that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. Unless otherwise required by law, SECURE does not intend, or assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements.

ABOUT SECURE

SECURE is a leading waste management and energy infrastructure business headquartered in Calgary, Alberta. SECURE's extensive infrastructure network located throughout western Canada and North Dakota includes waste processing and transfer facilities, industrial landfills, metal recycling facilities, crude oil and water gathering pipelines, crude oil terminals and storage facilities. Through this infrastructure network, SECURE carries out its principal business operations, including the processing, recovery, recycling and disposal of waste streams generated by our energy and industrial customers and gathering, optimization, terminalling and storage of crude oil and natural gas liquids. The solutions SECURE provides are designed not only to help reduce costs, but also lower emissions, increase safety, manage water, recycle by-products and protect the environment.

SECURE's Shares trade under the symbol "SES" and are listed on the TSX. For more information, visit www.SECURE-energy.com.

For further information: Allen Gransch, President & Chief Executive Officer; Chad Magus, Chief Financial Officer, Phone: (403) 984-6100, Fax: (403) 984-6101, Email: [email protected], Website: www.SECURE-energy.com