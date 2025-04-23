SECURE ANNOUNCES EXEMPTIVE RELIEF OBTAINED IN CONNECTION WITH SUBSTANTIAL ISSUER BID

CALGARY, AB, April 23, 2025 /CNW/ - SECURE Waste Infrastructure Corp. ("SECURE") (TSX: SES) announced that, in connection with its ongoing substantial issuer bid (the "Offer"), it has obtained an order from the Alberta Securities Commission granting exemptive relief from certain extension, proportionate take-up and related disclosure requirements in connection with the Offer, the details of which can be found in the offer to purchase and issuer bid circular filed by SECURE in connection with the Offer, which are available on SECURE's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.com.

Further details regarding the Offer, including instructions for tendering common shares of SECURE ("Shares") to the Offer, are provided in the formal offer to purchase and issuer bid circular and other related documents that were mailed to holders of Shares (the "Shareholders") on April 9, 2025 (collectively, the "Offer Documents"). The Offer Documents are available free of charge on SECURE's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.com. Shareholders should carefully read the Offer Documents prior to making a decision with respect to the Offer. Shareholders are urged to evaluate carefully all information contained in the Offer Documents, consult their own financial, legal, investment and tax advisors and make their own decisions as to whether to deposit Shares under the Offer, and, if so, how many Shares to deposit and at what price(s).

SECURE has engaged Scotia Capital Inc. ("Scotiabank") to act as dealer manager and financial advisor, and Odyssey Trust Company ("Odyssey") to act as depositary, in connection with the Offer.

This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to buy or the solicitation of an offer to sell Shares. The solicitation and the offer to buy Shares will only be made pursuant to the Offer Documents.

Any questions or requests for information regarding the Offer should be directed to Odyssey, as the depositary at: [email protected], or Scotiabank, as the dealer manager at: [email protected].

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities regulation. The words "may", "will", "would", "should", "could", "expects", "plans", "intends", "trends", "indications", "anticipates", "believes", "estimates", "predicts", "likely" or "potential" or the negative or other variations of these words or other comparable words or phrases, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements include, without limitation, statements regarding the Offer and the potential extension of the Offer and purchases thereunder. Purchases made under the Offer are not guaranteed and may be suspended at the discretion of the Board of Directors of SECURE. SECURE believes the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements in this press release are reasonable but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward- looking statements should not be unduly relied upon. Forward-looking information is based on a number of assumptions and is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause the results or events mentioned in this press release to differ materially from those that are discussed in or implied by such forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these statements as a number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in these forward-looking statements, including but not limited to those factors referred to under the heading "Risk Factors" in SECURE's Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31, 2024, which is available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com.

Although forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based upon what SECURE believes are reasonable assumptions, SECURE cannot assure investors that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. Unless otherwise required by law, SECURE does not intend, or assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements.

ABOUT SECURE

SECURE is a leading waste management and energy infrastructure business headquartered in Calgary, Alberta. SECURE's extensive infrastructure network located throughout western Canada and North Dakota includes waste processing and transfer facilities, industrial landfills, metal recycling facilities, crude oil and water gathering pipelines, crude oil terminals and storage facilities. Through this infrastructure network, SECURE carries out its principal business operations, including the collection, processing, recovery, recycling and disposal of waste streams generated by our energy and industrial customers and gathering, optimization, terminalling and storage of crude oil and natural gas liquids. The solutions SECURE provides are designed not only to help reduce costs, but also lower emissions, increase safety, manage water, recycle by-products and protect the environment.

SECURE's Shares trade under the symbol "SES" and are listed on the TSX. For more information, visit www.SECURE.ca.

For further information: Allen Gransch, President and Chief Executive Officer; Chad Magus, Chief Financial Officer, Phone: (403) 984-6100, Fax: (403) 984-6101, Email: [email protected], Website: www.SECURE.ca