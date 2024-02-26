SECURE ANNOUNCES CEO RETIREMENT

Rene Amirault to retire as Chief Executive Officer effective May 1, 2024

Allen Gransch, President, to be appointed his successor

CALGARY, AB, Feb. 26, 2024 /CNW/ - SECURE Energy Services Inc. ("SECURE" or "the Corporation") announced today that Rene Amirault will be retiring from his role as Chief Executive Officer as of May 1, 2024. Mr. Amirault intends to remain on SECURE's Board of Directors as Vice Chair.

Allen Gransch, President, will succeed Mr. Amirault as President and Chief Executive Officer, and will be nominated for election to the Board of Directors at SECURE's Annual General Meeting of Shareholders on April 26, 2024.

SECURE was founded in 2007 by Mr. Amirault and five other employees. Under his visionary leadership over the past 17 years, the Corporation has established itself as a trusted industry partner, showcasing remarkable accomplishments in growth and operational excellence. The Corporation has evolved from a start-up with a single landfill and a small entrepreneurial team, to the market leader in waste processing, recycling and disposal for energy and industrial markets across western Canada and North Dakota. Today, SECURE has over 75 facilities, 1,600 employees, and a market capitalization of over $3.0 billion.

With the founding principle to help the customer, Mr. Amirault has maintained the same unwavering commitment to customer satisfaction over his tenure, creating value for customers by operating reliable, safe and environmentally responsible infrastructure to meet their critical processing, recovery, recycling and disposal needs. From the outset, Mr. Amirault instilled a culture of passion and excellence within the organization, driving the team to think differently, be innovative, and challenge what's possible to develop customer-centric solutions that are cost effective and environmentally responsible.

Mick Dilger, Chairman of the Board of Directors, commented on behalf of the Board of Directors: "Rene has guided SECURE through a period of extraordinary success. His expertise in the sector, commitment to excellence, and uncompromising values have been instrumental in establishing SECURE as a leading waste management and energy infrastructure organization. Amidst significant industry shifts and business cycles over his tenure, Rene has demonstrated resiliency and adaptability, while upholding the core organizational values he established. Under his guidance, SECURE has evolved to a focused infrastructure entity backed by strong fundamentals driving recurring, stable cash flows, setting us up for long-term success.

"Rene's entrepreneurial spirit and charisma, coupled with trust in his team, inspires us all to perform our best. He has created a culture of collaboration and partnership, extending the Corporation's success to its diverse group of stakeholders as well. His dedication and loyalty, track record of strong execution and fulfillment of commitments has earned him the respect of customers, employees, stakeholders and investors alike.

"While his role in the daily management of the Corporation will be missed, Rene's vision and expertise will continue to guide SECURE's strategic direction into the future as Vice Chair of the Board of Directors."

"It has been a privilege and immensely gratifying to lead such a talented and dedicated team at SECURE," said Rene Amirault. "I am incredibly proud of what we have accomplished together and am even more excited about our future. I truly believe this is only the beginning for SECURE. We are well positioned with the right people, asset network and financial flexibility to take the Corporation to the next level. I am confident in Allen and our team's ability to execute on our strategy, drive long-term growth and create value for all stakeholders."

Appointment of Allen Gransch as President and Chief Executive Officer

"The Board of Directors is pleased to appoint Allen Gransch to serve as SECURE's next CEO, effective May 1, 2024", said Mick Dilger. "Allen has been integral to SECURE's success since 2007. Particularly, over the last five years of transformative change, Allen has been instrumental in providing vision, establishing and implementing the strategic direction, achieving organizational targets and overall execution of the corporate plans. He played a critical role in closing the merger with Tervita Corporation and driving a successful integration. Most recently, Allen oversaw the $1.150 billion asset divestment to an affiliate of Waste Connections, Inc., solidifying SECURE's position in the waste management sector. Allen's proven leadership capabilities, extensive experience and diverse skill set will allow for a seamless CEO succession, and guide SECURE as it moves forward into the next chapter."

Mr. Gransch has been with SECURE since our first year of operations in the fall of 2007. From 2012 to 2017, Mr. Gransch held the position of Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. In September 2017, Mr. Gransch was appointed EVP, Corporate Development. In April 2019, Mr. Gransch was appointed Chief Operating Officer and in November 2022 he was appointed President.

Retirement of Long-Standing Director

SECURE also announced today that Brad Munro will not stand for re-election at the 2024 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders. Mr. Munro was elected as a director of the Corporation on April 23, 2009, and served as lead director from April 2020 to July 2021 and Interim Chairman of the Board of Directors from June 2022 to January 2023.

"As an experienced businessman and leader, Brad's guidance and thoughtful advice helped shape and define the Corporation's growth and best practices on our Board for over 15 years," said Rene Amirault. "On behalf of the Board and management, I'd like to thank him for his valuable contributions to SECURE."

ABOUT SECURE

SECURE is a leading waste management and energy infrastructure business headquartered in Calgary, Alberta. The Corporation's extensive infrastructure network located throughout western Canada and North Dakota includes waste processing and transfer facilities, industrial landfills, metal recycling facilities, crude oil and water gathering pipelines, crude oil terminals and storage facilities. Through this infrastructure network, the Corporation carries out its principal business operations, including the processing, recovery, recycling and disposal of waste streams generated by our energy and industrial customers and gathering, optimization, terminalling and storage of crude oil and natural gas liquids. The solutions the Corporation provides are designed not only to help reduce costs, but also lower emissions, increase safety, manage water, recycle by-products and protect the environment.

SECURE's shares trade under the symbol SES and are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange. For more information, visit www.secure-energy.com.

