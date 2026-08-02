Secretary of State van Koeverden congratulates Team Canada as the Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games come to an end

Team Canada proudly represented our country at the Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games.

GATINEAU, QC, Aug. 2, 2026 /CNW/ -- The Honourable Adam van Koeverden, Secretary of State (Sport), issued the following statement:

"As the Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games end, I would like to extend my heartfelt congratulations to all members of Team Canada on their outstanding achievements.

Throughout these Games, Canadian athletes have demonstrated exceptional talent, determination and resilience, competing with pride in both sport and para sport events and inspiring Canadians from coast to coast to coast.

These accomplishments would not have been possible without the dedication of the coaches, mission staff, officials, medical teams, volunteers, families and supporters who stood behind our athletes every step of the way. Their commitment and encouragement played an essential role in our team's success.

Thank you, Team Canada, for the unforgettable memories, the inspiring performances and the pride you have brought to our nation. You have demonstrated the very best of Canadian sport and have left a legacy that will inspire future generations of athletes.

Congratulations on a remarkable Commonwealth Games. Canadians across the country celebrate your success and proudly welcome you home."

Associated Links

Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games - Canada.ca

Commonwealth Sport Canada

SOURCE Canadian Heritage

For more information (media only), please contact: Daniel Turner, Director of Operations, Office of the Secretary of State (Sport), 343-572-5683, [email protected]; Media Relations: Canadian Heritage, [email protected]