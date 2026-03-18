QUÉBEC CITY, March 18, 2026 /CNW/ - The global landscape is rapidly changing, leaving economies, businesses, and workers under a cloud of uncertainty. In response, Canada's new government is focused on what we can control: building a stronger economy to make life more affordable for Canadians. Affordability pressures--especially those related to food--require immediate support for Canadians.

Today in Québec City, the Honourable Nathalie Provost, Secretary of State (Nature), and the Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos visited the Patro Laval volunteer tax service to highlight how the Government is working to put more money back in the pockets of those most affected by the rising price of food and tackle food insecurity across a range of fronts. Filing taxes is more than a requirement; it is a crucial step for individuals and families to access benefits and programs designed to provide financial support and strengthen economic security.

As announced on January 26 by the Prime Minister, the Government introduced the new Canada Groceries and Essentials Benefit to help more than 12 million low- and modest-income Canadians afford day-to-day essentials, including around 2.8 million in Quebec, starting in the spring of 2026.

With the Royal Assent of Bill C-19, the Canada Groceries and Essentials Benefit Act, the new Canada Groceries and Essentials Benefit will:

Provide a one-time top-up payment to be paid as early as possible this spring and no later than June 2026--equal to a 50% increase in the annual 2025–2026 value of the GST credit. This will deliver $3.1 billion in immediate assistance to individuals and families who currently get the GST credit.

Increase the value of the Canada Groceries and Essentials Benefit by 25% for five years starting in July 2026. This increase will deliver $8.6 billion in additional support over the 2026–2027 to 2030–2031 period, including to 500,000 new individuals and families.

Taken together, these measures will provide up to an additional $402 to a single individual without children, $527 to a couple, and $805 to a couple with two children. At these levels, Canada's new government will be offsetting grocery cost increases beyond overall inflation since the pandemic.

The Government also announced a suite of measures to tackle food insecurity, support producers, and strengthen supply chains, including:

Setting aside $500 million from the Strategic Response Fund to help businesses address the costs of supply chain disruptions without passing those costs on to Canadians at the checkout line.

Creating a $150 million Food Security Fund under the existing Regional Tariff Response Initiative for small and medium enterprises and the organizations that support them.

Introducing immediate expensing for greenhouse buildings to lower the cost of food production. This allows producers to fully write off greenhouses acquired on or after November 4, 2025, and that become available for use before 2030. This measure supports increased domestic supply and investment in food production over the medium-term.

Providing $20 million to the Local Food Infrastructure Fund to ease immediate pressures with food banks. This supports food banks and other national, regional, and local organizations to deliver more nutritious food to families in need.

Developing a National Food Security Strategy to tackle the root causes of food insecurity--one that strengthens domestic food production and improves access to affordable, nutritious food.

This strategy will also include measures to implement unit price labelling and support the work of the Competition Bureau in monitoring and enforcing competition in the market, including food supply chains.

Quotes

"The new Canada Groceries and Essentials Benefit delivers essential support directly to those who need it the most, including 2.8 million Quebecers, as our Government works to build the strongest economy in the G7. Our plan is clear: to build a strong economy that benefits everyone."

– The Honourable Nathalie Provost, Secretary of State (Nature)

"For many individuals and families, filing a tax return is the key that unlocks important support. By filing, people ensure they receive the benefits they are entitled to, including the new Canada Groceries and Essentials Benefit. Community organizations like Patro Laval play an essential role by helping people access these supports so that those who need them most can better afford everyday essentials."

– The Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, Member of Parliament for Québec Centre

Quick facts

Under the Canada Groceries and Essentials Benefit: A single senior with $25,000 in net income will receive a one-time top-up of $267, plus a longer-term increase of $136 for the 2026–2027 benefit year (total increase of $402). In total, they will receive $950 for the 2026–2027 benefit year (including the top-up). A couple with two children with $40,000 in net income will receive a one-time top-up of $533, plus an increase of $272 for the 2026–2027 benefit year (total increase of $805). In total, they will receive $1,890 for the 2026–2027 benefit year (including the top-up).

After the one-time payment is made in the spring of 2026, eligible families and individuals in Canada will receive the enriched regular payments under the Canada Groceries and Essentials Benefit as of July 2026.

The benefit will be paid quarterly, at the start of the quarter, to permit timely access to the funds to help families with day-to-day expenses. These amounts are in addition to existing benefits such as the Canada Child Benefit, the Canada Disability Benefit, and the Guaranteed Income Supplement.

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SOURCE Environment and Climate Change Canada

Contacts: Marie-France Proulx, Director of Communications, Office of the Secretary of State (Nature), [email protected]; Media Relations, Environment and Climate Change Canada, 819-938-3338 or 1-844-836-7799 (toll-free), [email protected]