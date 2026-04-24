PARIS, April 24, 2026 /CNW/ - Canada and Japan have built a close and long-standing relationship, grounded in shared democratic values, strong economic ties, and vibrant cultural relations. At a time when the global economy is rapidly shifting toward cleaner energy, technologies, and supply chains, both countries are deepening their collaboration as reliable and ambitious partners. Together, we are taking action to address climate change, halt and reverse biodiversity loss, and reduce pollution while supporting resilient and competitive economies.

At the third Canada–Japan Ministerial Dialogue on Climate and Environment held in Paris, France, on April 24, Canada's Minister of the Environment, Climate Change and Nature, the Honourable Julie Dabrusin, and Japan's Minister of the Environment, the Honourable Hirotaka Ishihara, reaffirmed their commitment to advancing practical, science-based solutions to shared environmental challenges.

With a focus on key milestones ahead--the 31st United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP31) and the 17th United Nations Biodiversity Conference (COP17)--the Ministers discussed the importance of continued climate mitigation ambition and progress in implementing the Kunming–Montréal Global Biodiversity Framework. The Ministers further discussed steps necessary toward developing an international legally binding instrument on plastic pollution.

To address some of today's most pressing environmental challenges, both countries committed to a series of collaborative initiatives that will strengthen scientific and technical cooperation and facilitate the exchange of policy expertise and best practices to reduce methane emissions, tackle ocean microplastics, and protect and restore nature. These priority actions include:

Closer coordination to advance joint climate and environment objectives at the G7, G20, and COP31.

Collaboration on accelerating global methane mitigation efforts and keeping 1.5 degrees Celsius in reach by working closely together.

A Canadian-hosted industry event in Tokyo later this year to share Canada's experience with methane regulations in the oil and gas sector.

Enhanced bilateral cooperation on nature financing and in advance of COP17 toward strengthening the implementation of the Kunming–Montréal Global Biodiversity Framework.

Japanese participation in the upcoming North Pacific Marine Science Organization (PICES) meeting hosted by Canada in October 2026 to advance ocean science and shared conservation initiatives.

Greater technical cooperation and continued contribution of Canadian data to the Japan-led Atlas of Ocean Microplastics (AOMI).

Joint scientific research on microplastics in the North Pacific to address plastic pollution.

These initiatives aim to advance on the commitments under the Canada–Japan Comprehensive Strategic Roadmap issued following the meeting between Canada's Prime Minister Mark Carney and Japan's Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi in Tokyo on March 6, 2026, to deepen bilateral cooperation to address the triple crisis of climate change, biodiversity loss, and pollution. They also complement Canada's 2030 Nature Strategy, which aims to protect more lands and waters, strengthen ecosystems, and support nature-positive outcomes that contribute to global biodiversity objectives.

The Ministers expressed their intention to reconvene the Canada–Japan Ministerial Dialogue in 2027. They will review progress, showcase achievements, and identify new opportunities for cooperation, ensuring both countries continue to lead together on innovative and competitive science-based solutions to shared environmental challenges.

Quotes

"Canada is committed to leading on climate action and protecting nature at home and abroad to uphold our commitment to the Paris Agreement and keep the 1.5 degree Celsius goal within reach. A Force of Nature, Canada's new strategy to protect nature, strengthens ecosystems, supports biodiversity, and ensures that science-based solutions guide our decisions. Partnerships with countries like Japan help turn these commitments into tangible results, tackling methane emissions, plastic pollution, and nature loss while building stronger, more resilient economies."

– The Honourable Julie Dabrusin, Minister of the Environment, Climate Change and Nature

"Japan is committed to advancing climate action and protecting nature through international cooperation. Japan reaffirms the importance of pursuing climate change countermeasures, through international collaboration, to achieve the 1.5 degree Celsius target of the Paris Agreement while promoting the transition toward a nature-positive economy. Japan also reaffirms its commitment to working closely with other countries, including Canada, toward the early conclusion of negotiations on a convention to combat plastic pollution. In addition, Japan underscores the importance of leveraging synergies among measures to effectively address the triple planetary crises."

– The Honourable Hirotaka Ishihara, Minister of the Environment for Japan

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SOURCE Environment and Climate Change Canada

Contacts: Keean Nembhard, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of the Environment, Climate Change and Nature, 343-552-2387, [email protected]; Media Relations, Environment and Climate Change Canada, 819-938-3338 or 1-844-836-7799 (toll-free), [email protected]