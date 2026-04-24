PARIS, April 24, 2026 /CNW/ - Canada's Minister of the Environment, Climate Change and Nature, the Honourable Julie Dabrusin, and a delegation of experts from Environment and Climate Change Canada, attended the Petersberg Climate Dialogue in Berlin, Germany, from April 21 to 22, 2026, and the G7 Environment Ministers' Meeting in Paris, France, from April 23 to 24, 2026. These events brought together international partners and ministers from major economies to advance shared priorities on climate action, nature conservation and finance, water and oceans, and resilience to natural disasters.

Discussions at the Petersberg Climate Dialogue helped inform the global agenda ahead of this fall's United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP31), taking place in Türkiye. Canada focused on accelerating emissions reductions and advancing the global transition to clean energy. Minister Dabrusin co-chaired a meeting of fellow ministers to address the urgent need to mobilize climate finance and investment in nature conservation and protection. As co-chair, she led a conversation on the need to scale up the private finance that will be essential to meeting global needs. Throughout the Petersberg Climate Dialogue, Canada emphasized that it is committed to multilateralism and international climate and environmental governance and to fulfilling its commitments under the Paris Agreement.

At the G7 Environment Ministers' Meeting, Canada collaborated closely with France and other partners to advance practical outcomes that build on the momentum of Canada's 2025 G7 Presidency and the 2025 Energy and Environment Ministers' Meeting that was held in Toronto last year. Together, we agreed to advance environmental action on protecting and mobilizing capital for nature; safeguarding water resources; combatting desertification; strengthening resilience; preserving ocean ecosystems through marine protected areas; and combatting illegal, unreported, and unregulated (IUU) fishing. These priorities are closely aligned with Canada's domestic strategies for climate competitiveness and nature protection. Canada welcomes the launch of the Nature and People Alliance and the Real Estate Resilience for Prosperity Partnership and looks forward to further work with these initiatives.

These international forums are essential opportunities for Canada to collaborate with other countries and help shape global decisions that directly impact our environment, economy, and strategic priorities. Canada used every opportunity to deepen ties with key partners, including the European Union, Japan, France, and the United Kingdom. On the sidelines of the G7 Ministers' Meeting, Canada and Japan held a dialogue to explore ways to strengthen environmental cooperation following the Prime Minister's announcement last month of the Canada–Japan Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

At a time of great global uncertainty, countries are seeking reliable and stable partners. Canada is answering that call. While in Berlin, the Minister convened a meeting of major German think tanks and industry to discuss climate competitiveness, the opportunities for low-carbon economic growth and trade, and increased economic resiliency in the face of global uncertainty. And while in Paris, the Minister also met with French private‑sector leaders alongside Canada's ambassador to France. The discussion focused on positioning Canada as a partner of choice for clean growth, advancing investment in clean technologies and energy, and strengthening business‑to‑business and business‑to‑government cooperation to support sustainable growth and job creation in Canada.

Across all discussions, Canada delivered a consistent message: climate and environmental action go hand in hand with economic growth. Since 2005, Canada has reduced its emissions while its economy and population continued to grow, proving that cleaner energy, innovation, and effective policy deliver real results. Through measures such as strengthened methane regulations, industrial carbon pricing, and significant investments in nature, we have significantly reduced emissions while driving economic opportunity, attracting investment, and creating good jobs.

With strengths like abundant clean electricity, critical minerals, advanced technologies, and a highly skilled workforce, Canada is positioning its industries for success in a global economy rapidly shifting toward cleaner growth.

Quotes

"Canada's presence at these tables is strategic and necessary. We are shaping the policies, partnerships, and investments that will define the global economy in the years ahead, and we are positioning Canada to lead. For Canadians, this means access to good jobs in growing sectors. It means cheaper, cleaner, renewable energy that strengthens our long-term security and resilience to climate impacts. And it means ensuring that Canada protects its natural environment while building a competitive economy of the future--delivering tangible benefits at home while positioning Canada as a trusted and reliable partner on nature and climate abroad."

– The Honourable Julie Dabrusin, Minister of the Environment, Climate Change and Nature

Quick facts

Since 2005, Canada's emissions have gone down by 10% while our economy has grown by 42% and our population by 28%. That means we are producing more, but with less climate pollution thanks to cleaner energy, better technology, and smarter ways of doing business.

Canada's clean technology sector generated $9.7 billion in economic activity in 2024. Canada is the world's fourth-largest producer of renewable electricity, and our oil and gas sector is reducing emissions through significant decarbonization initiatives.

Canada's enhanced methane regulations provide investor certainty, support responsible resource development, and are projected to reduce 304 million tonnes of greenhouse gas emissions while delivering approximately $23.9 billion in net benefits between 2028 and 2040, driving investment in clean energy and technology.

Industrial carbon pricing is the cornerstone of Canada's Climate Competitiveness Strategy--widely recognized as the most efficient and effective tool for reducing emissions while driving investment and fostering innovation in a clean economy.

Canada is a member of the Coalition to Grow Carbon Markets, a partnership with countries such as the United Kingdom, France, and Singapore to expand high-integrity carbon markets and attract global investment in emissions reductions.

Canada is actively engaging with the European Union and the United Kingdom on the implementation of their Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM), advocating for recognition of Canada's industrial carbon pricing systems and streamlined approaches that avoid unnecessary administrative burdens for Canadian exporters while reinforcing the importance of strong domestic climate action to support trade diversification and maintain and expand access to international markets.

Canada's newly launched A Force of Nature: Canada's Strategy to Protect Nature is backed by $3.8 billion in investments to protect and restore critical habitats; design industrial strategies that work with nature, rather than against it; and mobilize capital, including private finance, to sustainably fund conservation.

In Canada, nature-related sectors such as agriculture, forestry, mining, and fisheries, account for approximately 7% of our national gross domestic product.

Associated links

Environment and Climate Change Canada's X page

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Environment and Natural Resources in Canada's Facebook page

Environment and Climate Change Canada's LinkedIn page

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SOURCE Environment and Climate Change Canada

Contacts: Keean Nembhard, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of the Environment, Climate Change and Nature, 343-552-2387, [email protected]; Media Relations: Environment and Climate Change Canada, 819-938-3338 or 1-844-836-7799 (toll-free), [email protected]