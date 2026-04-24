FREDERICTON, NB, April 24, 2026 /CNW/ - Today, David Myles, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Canadian Identity and Culture and Minister responsible for Official Languages and Parliamentary Secretary to the Secretary of State (Nature), on behalf of the Honourable Julie Dabrusin, Minister of the Environment, Climate Change and Nature, and the Honourable Nathalie Provost, Secretary of State (Nature), highlighted the Government of Canada's recent launch of A Force of Nature: Canada's Strategy to Protect Nature.

Nature is foundational to Canadian identity. Canada's forests, lakes, rivers, prairies, mountains, tundra, and oceans are part of who we are, strengthen sovereignty, support the economy, and sustain life. Nature underpins food systems, clean air and water, energy, climate and disaster resilience, and Canada's identity--yet it faces mounting threats from climate change, urbanization, and biodiversity loss. Nature is a key driver as we work to build our economy while integrating biodiversity considerations into infrastructure and resource development.

On March 31, 2026, Prime Minister Mark Carney announced the federal government's new strategy for nature, with an investment of $3.8 billion. A Force of Nature: Canada's Strategy to Protect Nature is based on three pillars for action to harmonize nature protection and economic growth: Protecting Nature in Canada, Building Canada Well, and Valuing Nature and Mobilizing Capital.

Key components of the Strategy include increasing our protected areas network on land and water. Elements to do this will include expanding our parks network, as well as recognizing and expanding on working landscapes or other effective conservation measures. Actions like the Government of Canada's investment in the Portobello Creek National Wildlife Area, east of Fredericton, New Brunswick, is continuing to enhance protection for significant wetland habitats and habitats for species at risk in New Brunswick. This investment will support the Government of Canada's goal of conserving 30% of Canada's lands and waters by 2030 and maintain the long-term health of the Wolastoq/Saint John River.

Indigenous leadership is at the heart of protecting nature--anchored in traditional knowledge and stewardship, it is critical to achieving our national and international commitments on nature. This new strategy will accelerate Canada's progress toward protecting 30% of our lands and waters by 2030, restore critical habitats, strengthen ocean resilience, and mobilize new investments in nature while ensuring that conservation and economic development go hand in hand.

Quotes

"Our community's connection to nature is central to our way of life. That's why this new nature strategy is so important for Fredericton–Oromocto. By protecting places like the Portobello Creek National Wildlife Area and advancing collaboration through the Wolastoq Priority Place, we are safeguarding vital habitats along the Wolastoq/Saint John River. These efforts support species at risk, strengthen biodiversity, and move Canada closer to conserving 30% of our lands and waters by 2030, ensuring these ecosystems remain healthy for future generations."

– David Myles, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Canadian Identity and Culture and Minister responsible for Official Languages and Parliamentary Secretary to the Secretary of State (Nature)

"Canada's strength has always been rooted in our connection to nature. From coast to coast to coast, nature is not just part of our landscape, it's part of who we are as Canadians. Through strong partnerships with Indigenous, provincial, and territorial governments, as well as other stakeholders, we will expand the network of protected areas in Canada, invest in programs designed to accelerate conservation, and restore ecosystems. Protecting nature is not separate from building Canada--it's central to it. This plan reflects who we are as a country: people who understand that our environment, our economy, and our communities are strongest when they grow together."

– The Honourable Julie Dabrusin, Minister of the Environment, Climate Change and Nature

"Canadians' longstanding commitment to nature is undeniable, and our government is steadfast in its goal of protecting 30% of our lands and waters by 2030. A Force of Nature presents a bold new vision to reach this target, driven by a results-oriented approach to protect and leverage our natural capital. To realize our ambitions, we will use all available economic levers to accelerate progress and reach our target. This is how we will accomplish the 30x30 goal."

– The Honourable Nathalie Provost, Secretary of State (Nature)

Quick facts

A Force of Nature: Canada's Strategy to Protect Nature outlines a plan for how the Government of Canada will deliver Canada's 2030 Nature Strategy.

Canada has a vast amount of natural capital, including 24% of the world's boreal forest, 37% of lakes, 25% of wetlands, and approximately 80,000 species. We have both a responsibility to steward these resources as well as a competitive advantage because of these assets.

The federal government controls 6% of the land in Canada, of which 4.7% is already protected. We will strengthen collaboration with provinces, territories, Indigenous governments, industry, and private landowners to secure areas that deliver biodiversity benefits.

Marine protected and conserved areas help protect species, habitats, and ecosystems. They also help provide social, cultural, and economic benefits such as sustainable and more productive fisheries, enhanced recreation and tourism, and research opportunities.

Canada's oceans are vital for our economy, our efforts to fight climate change, and livelihoods across Canada. Protecting and conserving marine areas helps keep the ocean healthy, supports sustainable growth in ocean industries, and ensures these benefits last for future generations.

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SOURCE Environment and Climate Change Canada

Contacts: Marie-France Proulx, Director of Communications, Office of the Secretary of State (Nature), [email protected]; Media Relations: Environment and Climate Change Canada, 819-938-3338 or 1-844-836-7799 (toll-free), [email protected]