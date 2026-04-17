VICTORIA, BC, April 17, 2026 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Stephanie McLean, Secretary of State (Seniors), highlighted that eligible Canadians will receive a one-time GST/HST credit top-up on June 5, 2026. The payment is part of the transition to the Canada Groceries and Essentials Benefit which will replace the GST/HST credit in July 2026. This top-up will be equal to 50% of the GST/HST credit for the 2025-26 benefit year.

Starting July 3, 2026, the Canada Groceries and Essentials Benefit will be offering higher payment amounts while keeping the eligibility and structure of the GST/HST credit. Quarterly payments will increase by 25% for the next five years.

Together, the one time and quarterly payments will offer ongoing financial support to more than 12 million recipients.

A family of four could receive up to $1,890 in 2026, including the top-up.

A single person could receive up to $950 in 2026, including the top-up.

Since 2020, food prices have risen faster than overall inflation, costing the average household $782. The Canada Groceries and Essentials Benefit will help offset increased grocery bills beyond the inflation rate.

Who is Eligible?

If you (and your spouse if you have one) filed your 2024 tax return and were entitled to the GST/HST credit in January 2026, you should get the one-time top-up payment on June 5. This payment may still be called the GST/HST credit in your account.

Quote

"We know that many Canadians are feeling the pinch when buying groceries and necessities. We are offering this one-time payment to help with affordability and relieve some of that pressure for those who need it most."

The Honourable Wayne Long, Secretary of State (Canada Revenue Agency and Financial Institutions)

"Affordability remains a top priority for our government. We want all Canadians, including seniors, to get ahead. The new Canada Groceries and Essentials Benefit, including the one-time payment, will do just that by putting money back in people's pocket, helping make everyday expenses more manageable."

The Honourable Stephanie McLean, Secretary of State (Seniors)

Quick Facts

The one-time GST/HST credit payment is based on information from your 2024 tax return.

The GST/HST credit will be renamed the Canada Groceries and Essentials Benefit July 3, 2026.

The quarterly Canada Groceries and Essentials Benefit payments, which start July 3, will be based on information from your 2025 tax return.

Examples of how the Canada Groceries and Essentials Benefit will be issued: A family of four with a $40,000 in net income will receive a one-time top-up of $533 on June 5, plus an increase of $272 for the 2026-27 benefit year (total increase of $805). A single person with $25,000 in net income will receive a one-time top-up June 5 of $267 plus a longer-term increase of $136 for the 2026-27 benefit year (total increase of $402).



Additional Affordability Measures

This week, the Prime Minister also announced that as of April 20, 2026, federal fuel excise tax rates would be temporarily reduced to zero cents per litre. This temporary suspension would apply to gasoline, unleaded aviation gasoline, diesel fuel, and aviation fuel for which the tax became payable after April 19, 2026, such as gasoline or diesel fuel delivered by a manufacturer or producer to a purchaser, or sold by a licensed wholesaler or imported into Canada after that day. This temporary suspension would remain in effect until and including September 7, 2026.

This measure will save Canadians 10 cents per litre on gasoline. This will be lower gas prices, giving much needed relief to Canadian families.

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SOURCE Employment and Social Development Canada

Contacts : Sofiya Sapeha, Press Secretary, Office of the Secretary of State (Canada Revenue Agency and Financial Institutions) [email protected]; Media Relations: Canada Revenue Agency, 613-948-8366, [email protected]