TORONTO, Oct. 2, 2024 /CNW/ - The final count is in! The second annual Haul for Hope plane pull at Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport raised more than $100,000 in support of Hope Air's mission of providing families in need, from coast to coast, with the travel and accommodations needed to access medical care far from home.

The Haul for Hope Plane Pull's 17 teams pose in front of the 67,000-lb Porter Airlines plane that each team had pulled for 100 metres. (CNW Group/Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport) Haul for Hope at Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport. (CNW Group/Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport)

This second annual Haul for Hope event received immediate commitment from the 11 teams that pulled in the inaugural event last year plus an additional 6 new teams, expanding the event to 17 teams that demonstrate strong support for Hope Air's mission to help Canadian patients in need access vital medical care far from home.

Among the new entrants is a participant well familiar with feats of strength, who pulled a plane for the first time and involved his colleagues as a team-building exercise. David Steele, a strongman competitor from the UK, regularly travels to Toronto for business and is an advocate for Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport given its location in the heart of Toronto. Understanding how this convenience also benefits Hope Air patients, Steele was eager to lend his strength and leadership to the event and viewed Haul for Hope as the perfect team-building challenge while supporting a cause he deeply values.

The Haul for Hope plane pull is a unique event in which teams of up to 10 people come together to pull a 67,000 lb Porter Airlines aircraft for 100 meters. This symbolic challenge reflects the journey that Hope Air patients face as they overcome geographical barriers to access essential medical care. The event serves as a reminder of the importance of community support in bridging the gap between home and hospital.

Porter has been a committed partner for over a decade, providing free travel vouchers for Hope Air patients travelling through Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport, a critical travel connection for thousands of families, individuals and children who must travel to Toronto for specialized medical care. For patients living in communities such as Sault Ste. Marie, Timmins, and Thunder Bay, Ontario, among others, it allows them to travel conveniently and safely to reach Toronto hospitals.

This year's Haul for Hope was an impactful day filled with team spirit, camaraderie, and purpose. Hope Air is facing unprecedented demand for its services, having already set a record for travel supports provided in just seven months of 2024. This event is critical to raising the necessary funds and awareness to ensure that Canadians living in rural and remote areas continue to have access to the medical care they need.

Quotes

"As owner and operator of Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport, PortsToronto is proud to play an important role in facilitating Hope Air's critical mission," said RJ Steenstra, President and CEO of PortsToronto, owner and operator of Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport. "Hope Air provides thousands of free flights to connect patients to essential care, and Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport is an important component of the journey from home to health. Hosting Haul for Hope at Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport underscores our longstanding commitment to supporting Hope Air's work, and it is truly inspiring to witness the collaborative spirit of the teams involved."

"We were excited to welcome 17 teams for a day of fun and friendly competition at this year's Hope Air plane pull," said Neil Pakey, President and CEO of Nieuport Aviation, owner and operator of the passenger terminal at Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport. "YTZ's central location, combined with the life-saving service that Hope Air provides, makes the airport a vital connector for the city of Toronto, and David Steele's participation in this year's event is a reminder of the quick and convenient connections we provide for leisure and business travellers alike."

"This event is much more than just pulling a plane," said Mark Rubinstein, CEO of Hope Air. "It's about pulling together as a community to support Canadians who are facing incredible challenges to access healthcare. After hosting Haul for Hope at four sites in Western Canada, we're proud to return to Toronto and close out the 2024 season at Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport with partners like Porter Airlines, Nieuport Aviation, and PortsToronto who are instrumental in ensuring that no patient is left behind."

Background

Haul for Hope is a fundraising event in support of Hope Air, Canada's only national charity providing free travel support through flights, accommodations, meals, and ground transportation for Canadians in financial need who must access medical care far from home. Since its inception in 1986, Hope Air has provided more than 200,000 travel arrangements for patients, regardless of age or medical need.

Patient Impact Statistics

Without Hope Air, 87% of patients felt they had no other travel options.

48% would have to travel 9-13+ hours each way for care.

65% would have gone into debt to manage travel costs, and 25% would have to borrow money.

The charity is pursuing new avenues for fundraising in response to an overwhelming increase in demand. After fulfilling 24,998 travel arrangements in 2023, a 144% increase over 2022 and record for the charity, Hope Air is on track to provide more than 40,000 travel supports in 2024.

About Hope Air

Hope Air is Canada's only national charity providing free travel, accommodations, meals and ground transportation for Canadians in financial need who must access medical care far from home. Since its inception in 1986, Hope Air has provided more than 200,000 travel arrangements for patients regardless of age or medical need. For people living on a low income in small and rural communities, distance and cost are very real barriers to them accessing vital medical care. Hope Air is a unique and essential part of our Canadian healthcare system. Without the access Hope Air provides, our national system of universal healthcare coverage would fall short of its promise. Hope Air is accredited by Imagine Canada's Standards. This accreditation validates our commitment to good governance and transparency. For more information, visit hopeair.ca.

About Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport

Offering service to more than 20 cities in Canada and the U.S., with connection opportunities to more than 100 international destinations via our airlines' networks, Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport is an important international gateway that will deliver a U.S. Customs and Border Protection Preclearance facility in 2025. The airport is a key driver to Toronto's economy, generating more than $2.1 billion in total economic output and supporting 4,450 jobs, including 2,080 directly associated with the airport's operations. Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport has served its community for 85 years from its iconic location on the Toronto waterfront, where it facilitates healthcare for Ontarians by providing a base for medevac services connected to local hospitals. Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport is committed to achieving its vision of cleaner, greener and quieter operations, and is renowned for its unique travel experience, efficiency, and customer service, having won a host of passenger-driven and environmental achievement awards. Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport is owned and operated by PortsToronto.

SOURCE Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport

Media Contact: Jessica Pellerin, Manager, Media Relations and Public Affairs, PortsToronto, Cell: (647) 298-0585, E-mail: [email protected]; Jodi Lumsden, Director, Marketing Communications, Hope Air, 647-688-5634, [email protected]