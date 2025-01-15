TORONTO, Jan. 15, 2025 /CNW/ - Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport today launched the Hidden Disabilities Sunflower program for passengers travelling to and from the heart of downtown Toronto. The program offers individuals who have a non-visible disability with the option to wear a sunflower lanyard or sticker, providing a discrete way of signalling to airport staff that they may require additional support or a little more time or patience.

Without a visual cue, it can be difficult for others to identify, acknowledge or understand the daily barriers faced by people living with a non-visible disability. For those living with such disabilities, the sunflower lanyard or sticker enables them to navigate their environments confidently, choosing what they share or don't share about their non-visible disabilities, conditions, or chronic illnesses. For those who work at Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport, the program and associated training equips them with the knowledge and confidence to talk about disabilities, and respectfully and non-intrusively support colleagues and customers with non-visible disabilities.

"We are committed to ensuring that all Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport passengers have a positive experience inclusive of their individual needs," said RJ Steenstra, President and CEO, PortsToronto. "By offering discreet, personalized assistance through the Hidden Disabilities Sunflower Program, we aim to make travel more accessible and less stressful for those with hidden disabilities, enabling them to feel more confident and supported throughout their journey."

"Our participation in the Hidden Disabilities Sunflower program will make the passenger terminal at YTZ a more inclusive place for our travellers," said Neil Pakey, President and CEO, Nieuport Aviation. "Air travel should be something that everyone can enjoy, and we're pleased to demonstrate our commitment to accessibility through our membership with such an acclaimed program."

Travellers planning to pass through Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport who have a hidden disability and would like to receive a Sunflower lanyard can email [email protected] at least 24 hours ahead of their arrival at the airport to organize pickup on the day of travel. Alternatively, travellers may pick up a Sunflower sticker anytime on the departures level of our passenger terminal as a means of signalling to airport staff that they have a hidden disability. All Sunflower products will be available free of charge.

About Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport

Offering service to more than 20 cities in Canada and the U.S., with connection opportunities to more than 100 international destinations via our airlines' networks, Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport is an important international gateway that will deliver a U.S. Customs and Border Protection Preclearance facility in 2025. The airport is a key driver to Toronto's economy, generating more than $2.1 billion in total economic output and supporting 4,450 jobs, including 2,080 directly associated with the airport's operations. Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport has served its community for 85 years from its iconic location on the Toronto waterfront, where it facilitates healthcare for Ontarians by providing a base for medevac services connected to local hospitals. Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport is committed to achieving its vision of cleaner, greener and quieter operations, and is renowned for its unique travel experience, efficiency, and customer service, having won a host of passenger-driven and environmental achievement awards. Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport is owned and operated by PortsToronto. Learn more at billybishopairport.com.

About the Hidden Disabilities Sunflower Program

Since its launch in 2016, businesses from every sector have been joining the global Sunflower network—ranging from retail, travel, tourism and transport, including over 280 airports—as well as railway networks, coach and bus services and ferries, education (universities, schools and colleges), healthcare, central and local government agencies, football teams, theme parks, theatres and financial institutions.

The Sunflower has now been launched locally in Australia, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Denmark and the Nordics, Ireland, Latin America, the Netherlands, New Zealand, the UK, the UAE and the USA.

Learn more by visiting www.hdsunflower.com.

