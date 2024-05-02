Seaspan Corporation Completes Rollout of Starlink Across Entire Fleet

VANCOUVER, BC, May 2, 2024 /CNW/ - Seaspan Corporation (Seaspan), a leading independent maritime asset owner and operator, has completed the groundbreaking initiative to equip its entire fleet with SpaceX's Starlink satellite connectivity, marking a significant milestone in the company's digital transformation journey.

Seaspan is amongst the first major owner/operators of containerships to fully integrate Starlink's low latency, high bandwidth service across its entire fleet. This achievement underscores Seaspan's commitment to technological innovation and its position as an industry leader in adopting leading technology solutions.

Building on a collaborative partnership with SpaceX, Seaspan has been at the forefront of utilizing Starlink's low-earth orbit communications in the maritime industry, recognizing its potential to meet the unique and ever-growing demands of containership marine operations.

Torsten Holst Pedersen, Seaspan's Chief Operating Officer, commented, "Seaspan is proud to be at the forefront of innovation in the maritime industry. Enhanced connectivity on board our vessels will translate to increased efficiency, safety, and seafarer welfare across our fleet."

Garret Wong, Vice President of Information Technology, added, "In today's digital age, where data transfer demands continue to skyrocket for leveraging AI and other innovative technologies, it was crucial to establish robust high-bandwidth communication capabilities across our fleet. With the implementation of Starlink on all our vessels, we are now well-positioned to take advantage of the latest emerging state-of-the-art technologies in the maritime industry."

By strategically embracing this cutting-edge technology, Seaspan reaffirms its dedication to enhancing communication and advancing operational excellence at sea.

About Seaspan Corporation

Seaspan is a worldwide leader in independent maritime asset management and ownership, focusing on long-term, fixed-rate leases to the world's most prominent container shipping lines. As of March 31, 2024, Seaspan's operating fleet consisted of 165 vessels, with an additional 23 vessels under construction, delivering through to December 2024 and increasing total fleet capacity to approximately 1.9 million TEU on a fully delivered basis. In addition, the company has entered shipbuilding contracts for six 10,800 CEU pure car, truck carrier (PCTC) newbuild vessels as of March 31, 2024. For more information, visit seaspancorp.com.

About SpaceX Starlink

Starlink delivers high-speed, low-latency internet to users all over the world. As the world's first and largest satellite constellation using a low Earth orbit, Starlink delivers broadband internet capable of supporting streaming, online gaming, video calls and more.

Starlink is engineered and operated by SpaceX. As the world's leading provider of launch services, SpaceX is leveraging its deep experience with both spacecraft and on-orbit operations to deploy the world's most advanced broadband internet system.

