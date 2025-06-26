Atlas Declares Quarterly Dividends on Preferred Shares

News provided byAtlas Corp.
Jun 26, 2025, 08:00 ET
LONDON, UK, June 26, 2025 /CNW/ - Atlas Corp. ("Atlas" or the "Company") announced today that the Company's Board of Directors has declared cash dividends on its preferred shares as follows:

Security

Ticker

Dividend per Share

Period

Record Date

Payment Date

Series D Preferred
(to be redeemed) (1)

ATCO PD

$0.386458

April 30, 2025 –

July 9, 2025

July 10, 2025

Series H Preferred
(to be redeemed)(2)

ATCO PH

$0.382813

April 30, 2025 –

July 9, 2025

July 10, 2025

Series H Preferred

ATCO PH

$0.492188

April 30, 2025 –

July 29, 2025

July 30, 2025

Series J
Preferred

N/A

$0.437500

April 30, 2025 –

July 29, 2025

July 30, 2025

(1)

Pursuant to Atlas' announcement on Form 6-K dated June 18, 2025, all outstanding Series D Preferred Shares shall be redeemed on July 10, 2025. Regular dividends on such shares will accrue up to July 9, 2025 ($0.386458 per share) and will be paid in cash together with the redemption price of $25.00 per share on the redemption date.

(2)

Pursuant to Atlas' announcement on Form 6-K dated June 18, 2025, 8,905,105 Series H Preferred Shares shall be redeemed on July 10, 2025. Regular dividends on such shares will accrue up to July 9, 2025 ($0.382813 per share) (the "Series H Partial Redemption") and will be paid in cash together with the redemption price of $25.00 per share on the redemption date.

(3)

Upon completion of the Series H Partial Redemption, 120,000 Series H Preferred Shares shall remain outstanding and listed on the New York Stock Exchange, and shall continue to accrue regular dividends.
About Atlas
Atlas is a leading global asset management company, differentiated by its position as a best-in-class owner and operator with a focus on disciplined capital deployment to create sustainable shareholder value. We target long-term, risk-adjusted returns across high-quality infrastructure assets in the maritime sector, energy sector and other infrastructure verticals. For more information visit atlascorporation.com.
SOURCE Atlas Corp.
Investor Inquiries: Bing Chen, President, Chief Executive Officer, and Interim Chief Financial Officer, Atlas Corp., Tel. +1-888-829-0013, Email: [email protected]
