Atlas Declares Quarterly Dividends on Preferred Shares

LONDON, UK, June 26, 2025 /CNW/ - Atlas Corp. ("Atlas" or the "Company") announced today that the Company's Board of Directors has declared cash dividends on its preferred shares as follows:

Security Ticker Dividend per Share Period Record Date Payment Date Series D Preferred (to be redeemed) (1) ATCO PD $0.386458 April 30, 2025 –

July 9, 2025 July 9, 2025 July 10, 2025 Series H Preferred (to be redeemed)(2) ATCO PH $0.382813 April 30, 2025 –

July 9, 2025 July 9, 2025 July 10, 2025 Series H Preferred

(outstanding after redemption)(3) ATCO PH $0.492188 April 30, 2025 –

July 29, 2025 July 29, 2025 July 30, 2025 Series J Preferred N/A $0.437500 April 30, 2025 –

July 29, 2025 July 29, 2025 July 30, 2025





(1) Pursuant to Atlas' announcement on Form 6-K dated June 18, 2025, all outstanding Series D Preferred Shares shall be redeemed on July 10, 2025. Regular dividends on such shares will accrue up to July 9, 2025 ($0.386458 per share) and will be paid in cash together with the redemption price of $25.00 per share on the redemption date.



(2) Pursuant to Atlas' announcement on Form 6-K dated June 18, 2025, 8,905,105 Series H Preferred Shares shall be redeemed on July 10, 2025. Regular dividends on such shares will accrue up to July 9, 2025 ($0.382813 per share) (the "Series H Partial Redemption") and will be paid in cash together with the redemption price of $25.00 per share on the redemption date.



(3) Upon completion of the Series H Partial Redemption, 120,000 Series H Preferred Shares shall remain outstanding and listed on the New York Stock Exchange, and shall continue to accrue regular dividends.

About Atlas

Atlas is a leading global asset management company, differentiated by its position as a best-in-class owner and operator with a focus on disciplined capital deployment to create sustainable shareholder value. We target long-term, risk-adjusted returns across high-quality infrastructure assets in the maritime sector, energy sector and other infrastructure verticals. For more information visit atlascorporation.com.

