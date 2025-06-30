Atlas Corp. and subsidiary Seaspan Corporation release 2024 Sustainability Report

LONDON, UK, June 30, 2025 /CNW/ - Atlas Corp. (Atlas) is proud to present its 2024 Sustainability Report, the fifth annual report on the company's Environment, Social, and Governance (ESG) initiatives. It covers activities carried out by Atlas and its main subsidiary, Seaspan Corporation (Seaspan) from January 1, 2024, to December 31, 2024. In 2024, Atlas undertook the divestiture of the majority of the assets of APR Energy and ceased active operations. Consequently, this report covers only Seaspan Corporation whereas past reports have included both Seaspan Corporation and APR Energy.

In 2024, Seaspan conducted a double materiality assessment to evaluate materiality of its ESG factors from both an impact and financial perspective to determine risks and opportunities, strategies, goal setting, and key performance indicators on which to focus efforts. The resulting list of material topics closely aligned with previous assessments as well as demonstrated a similarity in the prioritization of impacts perceived from external and internal teams, suggesting a strong alignment between sustainability and business operations.

Seaspan continues to make progress on its decarbonization journey. Seaspan's Action for Vessel Energy Reduction (SAVER) initiative aims to improve the overall efficiency of every vessel, and to lower fuel consumption and emissions across the fleet. In 2024, Seaspan spent $37.8 million to improve the efficiency of its vessels and continued to invest in adding alternative fuel vessels to its fleet. As of December 31, 2024, Seaspan's fleet included 24 LNG duel-fueled containerships.

Seaspan also continues to advance its social goals in maintaining a fair working environment and occupational health and safety and the company is continually reinforcing its governance policies, prioritizing accountability, transparency, and security to protect the long-term interests of its stakeholders and the public.

Bing Chen, President and CEO, stated, " We are pleased to continue to advance our ESG initiatives—progress that has been driven by cross functional teams through the collective efforts of our entire organization. With the steadfast support of our Board of Directors and the active engagement of our stakeholders, we continue to partner with our customers and embed sustainability into the core of our strategy and operations."

For more information, please download the full 2024 Sustainability Report at esg.atlascorporation.com

About Atlas Corp.

Atlas is a leading global asset management company, differentiated by its position as a best-in-class owner and operator with a focus on disciplined capital deployment to create sustainable shareholder value. We target long-term, risk-adjusted returns across high-quality infrastructure assets in the maritime sector. For more information visit atlascorporation.com.

SOURCE Atlas Corp.

For further information: Cailey Murphy, Head of Corporate Communications, [email protected]