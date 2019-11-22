Seasonal Closure of Canadian Coast Guard Rescue Boat Stations in Ontario

SARNIA, ON, Nov. 22, 2019 /CNW/ - The Canadian Coast Guard's seasonally operated search and rescue stations on the Great Lakes, Georgian Bay, and St. Lawrence River in Ontario are closing on the following dates:

November 25, 2019: Thunder Bay

December 2, 2019: Tobermory, Goderich, Meaford

December 9, 2019: Kingston, Cobourg, Port Weller, Port Dover, Amherstburg

These stations will reopen in April 2020.

Rescue boats are designed for open-water use and cannot be operated in ice. Winter search and rescue operations are carried out by both the Canadian and United States Coast Guards using icebreakers and other available vessels in the area, if required. Aircraft from the Department of National Defence and the United States Coast Guard are also involved in search and rescue operations, as necessary.

Marine emergencies can be reported 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, Toll-free (within Canada) at 1-800-267-7270 or via marine VHF radio - channel 16.

SOURCE Canadian Coast Guard

For further information: Cecely Roy, Office of the Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard, 613-992-3474, Cecely.roy@dfo-mpo.gc.ca; Regional Communications Branch, Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian, Coast Guard, Central and Arctic Region, 204-984-4715, XCA.Media@dfo-mpo.gc.ca