Canadian Coast Guard Inshore Rescue Boat Crews winding down operations in Ontario

SARNIA, ON, Aug. 29, 2025 /CNW/ - The Canadian Coast Guard's Inshore Rescue Boat stations in Ontario are winding down their seasonal maritime search and rescue service, and the following stations will close on September 3, 2025:

Britt on Gereaux Island (Georgian Bay)

Brebeuf Island (Georgian Bay)

(Georgian Bay) Hill Island (St. Lawrence River )

(St. ) Corunna (St. Clair River )

(St. ) Mitchell's Bay (Lake St. Clair)

Long Point ( Lake Erie )

Canadian Coast Guard Inshore Rescue Boat stations in Ontario are closing for the 2025 season. (CNW Group/Canadian Coast Guard)

The Canadian Coast Guard's Search and Rescue lifeboat stations across the province are staffed by Coast Guard personnel, and will remain in service until the end of November.

The public can report an incident 24 hours a day, 365 days a year by calling the regional emergency line. Marine emergencies can be also called in to the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre in Trenton at 1-800-267-7270 or to a Canadian Coast Guard Marine Communications and Traffic Services Centre by VHF radio (channel 16).

The Inshore Rescue Boat program employs and trains post-secondary students across Canada, to provide additional maritime search and rescue service during the busy summer season.

Please visit the Canadian Coast Guard's website for more information on its search and rescue services and the Inshore Rescue Boat program.

SOURCE Canadian Coast Guard

For more information: Media Relations, Fisheries and Oceans Canada and the Canadian Coast Guard, Central Region, 204-984-4715, [email protected]