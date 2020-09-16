Searchlight Pharma expands its Women's Health Portfolio and initiates Addyi® commercial activities

Searchlight Pharma is pleased to confirm the commercial availability in Canada of Addyi ® (flibanserin) for the treatment of Hypoactive Sexual Desire Disorder (HSDD).





of Addyi (flibanserin) for the treatment of Hypoactive Sexual Desire Disorder (HSDD). Addyi ® (flibanserin) is the first and only treatment for acquired, generalized HSDD in premenopausal women.





(flibanserin) is the first and only treatment for acquired, generalized HSDD in premenopausal women. Searchlight Pharma acquired the Canadian rights to Addyi ® (flibanserin) via its recently executed licensing transaction with Sprout Pharmaceuticals.





(flibanserin) via its recently executed licensing transaction with Sprout Pharmaceuticals. Addyi® (flibanserin) becomes the newest product in Searchlight's industry-leading portfolio focused on women's health, and further builds out the company's commitment to improving female sexual health, alongside its Mona Lisa ® IUD portfolio and its combined oral contraceptive (COC) candidate Nextstellis®, which is under review at Health Canada.

MONTREAL, Sept. 16, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - Searchlight Pharma is pleased to announce the initiation of commercial activities and the product availability of Addyi® (flibanserin) in Canada for the treatment of Hypoactive Sexual Desire Disorder (HSDD) in premenopausal women. Addyi is the first and only oral treatment for acquired, generalized HSDD in premenopausal women, sometimes referred to as low libido, and associated distress. Following just weeks after its recently executed long term licensing agreement with Sprout Pharmaceuticals, Searchlight Pharma will now integrate Addyi into its industry-leading women's health and female sexual health portfolio deploying its national salesforce to promote this novel brand.

It is estimated that HSDD affects approximately 10% of adult women, with symptoms that include lack or loss of motivation to participate in sexual activity, lack or loss of sexual desire, or the lack or loss of ability to maintain desire or interest through sexual activity for at least 6 months, with accompanying distress1. "HSDD and the multi-factorial issues that impact women's sexual health are well-established. HSDD's impact is both real and significant, and therefore deserves to be acknowledged, addressed and discussed by women and their healthcare provider," said Dr. Vivien Brown MDCM, CCFP, FCFP, NCMP, Assistant Professor at the University of Toronto and VP North America, Medical Women's International Association. "The availability of Addyi empowers women to take control of the discussion about HSDD and their overall sexual health, to consider an evidence-based option that is finally available for HSDD, and to make a decision as to what is the appropriate approach to improve each woman's sexual health and quality of life."

"We are excited to further grow our women's health portfolio with this first-in-class medication for the treatment of HSDD in Canada," said Mark Nawacki, President and CEO of Searchlight Pharma. "Since our inception, we have focused our commercial energies on women's health, and have built one of the leading Canadian commercial platforms addressing a broad spectrum of conditions impacting Canadian women. Addyi represents the newest addition to our deep and synergistic therapeutic portfolio that includes market-leading brands such as Mona Lisa® IUDs for contraception, Estragyn™ Vaginal Cream for the treatment of VVA, Divigel® for the treatment of menopausal symptoms, and our combined oral contraceptive candidate Nextstellis®, which is based on the unique, native estrogen Estetrol (E4) and which is currently undergoing regulatory review at Health Canada."

"Today, with Addyi, Canadian women have access to the first ever treatment for their most common sexual dysfunction after decades of men having access to a myriad of options for their own," said Cindy Eckert, CEO of Sprout Pharmaceuticals. "Considering the magnitude of premenopausal women affected by Hypoactive Sexual Desire Disorder, we see significant commercial potential for this breakthrough pill approved by Health Canada. We couldn't think of a better partner than Searchlight considering their impressive track record and steadfast commitment to women's health."

About Addyi®

Addyi is the first and only Health Canada and FDA-approved treatment for acquired, generalized hypoactive (low) sexual desire disorder (HSDD) for premenopausal women. Addyi is a nonhormonal pill for HSDD that has successfully demonstrated that it adds more satisfying sexual events, adds more desire for sex and reduces distress from the loss of sexual desire in clinical trials. More information about Addyi can be found at www.addyi.ca.

About Searchlight Pharma

Searchlight Pharma Inc., headquartered in Montreal, aspires to become a leading Canadian-based specialty healthcare company through best-in class execution of the search, acquisition, commercialization, and focused development of innovative and unique specialty healthcare products that improve life-long human health and wellness. With a core focus on women's health, urogynecology and urology, our team is committed to improving people's lives by bringing the right products to market. Follow us, learn more about what we do, and get to know our product portfolio at http://searchlightpharma.com/.

About Sprout Pharmaceuticals

Sprout Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is passionate about women's sexual health. Based in Raleigh, N.C., the company is focused solely on the delivery of a treatment option for women with HSDD. For more information call 1-844-PINK-PILL (1-844-746-5745).

1 Hypoactive Sexual Desire Disorder: International Society for the Study of Women's Sexual Health (ISSWSH) Expert Consensus Panel Review, Mayo Clin Proc., January 2017:92(1):114-128

SOURCE Searchlight Pharma Inc.

For further information: Information for media representatives only: Mark Nawacki, CPA, CA, MBA, President & CEO, Searchlight Pharma Inc., Phone: 514-613-1513, [email protected]

Related Links

http://searchlightpharma.com/

