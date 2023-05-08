SARNIA, ON, May 8, 2023 /CNW/ - The Canadian Coast Guard's seasonal lifeboat stations across the Great Lakes are all now open for the 2023 season. Stations in Ontario are located in Amherstburg, Cobourg, Goderich, Kingston, Meaford, Port Dover, Port Weller, Thunder Bay, and Tobermory.

These stations are open from April to November annually.

Canadian Coast Search and Rescue Stations on the Great Lakes are open for the 2023 season (CNW Group/Canadian Coast Guard)

Waterways remain very cold at this time of year and take much longer to warm up when compared to the air, so boaters should ensure they take necessary precautions when near or on Ontario's waterways. Transport Canada's Safe Boating Guide is an excellent source of information in preparation for the recreational boating season.

Emergencies on the water can be reported 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, toll-free (within Canada) at 1-800-267-7270.

For further information: Jeremy Hennessy, Communications Advisor, Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard, 289-260-9726, [email protected]; Fisheries and Oceans Canada, Canadian Coast Guard, Central Region, 204-984-4715, [email protected]