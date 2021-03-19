SARNIA, ON, March 19, 2021 /CNW/ - Four of the Canadian Coast Guard's seasonally operated lifeboat stations on the Great Lakes will open on March 22, 2021. This includes the stations in Amherstburg, Kingston, Port Dover, and Port Weller, Ontario.

The Coast Guard's remaining lifeboat stations in Ontario on the Great Lakes will open on the following dates:

Cobourg - April 2, 2021

- Goderich , Meaford , and Tobermory - April 9, 2021

, , and - Thunder Bay - April 16, 2021

Waterways remain very cold at this time of year and take much longer to warm up when compared to the air, so boaters should ensure they take necessary precautions when near or on Ontario's waterways. Transport Canada's Safe Boating Guide is an excellent source of information in preparation for the recreational boating season.

Emergencies on the water can be reported 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, toll-free (within Canada) at 1-800-267-7270, or via marine VHF radio - channel 16.

Stay Connected

Follow the Canadian Coast Guard on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.

Subscribe to receive our news releases and more via RSS feeds. For more information or to subscribe, visit http://www.dfo-mpo.gc.ca/media/rss-eng.htm.

SOURCE Canadian Coast Guard

For further information: Regional Communications Branch, Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard, Central and Arctic Region, 204-984-4715, [email protected]; Lauren Solski, Communications Advisor, Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard, 519-383-1909, [email protected]

Related Links

https://www.ccg-gcc.gc.ca/

