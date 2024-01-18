Memorandum of Understanding provides a framework to assess the feasibility of establishing an Indigenous protected and conserved area in northern Manitoba

WINNIPEG, MB, Jan. 18, 2024 /CNW/ - The Boreal Forest of northern Manitoba, with its rich and varied ecosystems and watersheds, is vital to the multitude of species that rely on it to thrive.

Today, representatives from the Seal River Watershed Alliance, Indigenous nations, the Government of Canada, and the Manitoba Government signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to formally work together on a feasibility assessment to establish a potential Indigenous protected and conserved area and possible national park reserve in the Seal River Watershed.

Islands on Tadoule Lake in the Seal River Watershed. Credit: Harv Sawatzky (CNW Group/Parks Canada)

Located in northern Manitoba, the 50,000 km2 Seal River Watershed is one of the largest remaining ecologically intact watersheds in the world. Portions of the watershed are currently protected by three Manitoba wilderness parks and an ecological reserve but protecting it in its entirety with this proposed Indigenous protected and conserved area would ensure its long-term wellbeing and longevity. It would also contribute approximately 0.4 per cent or 42,808 km2 to the Government of Canada's goal of protecting 30 per cent of lands and waters in Canada by 2030. That's an area roughly the size of Denmark.

The Seal River still flows freely into Hudson Bay, unhindered by dams and industrial development, and the region is home to beluga whales and at least 25 known species at risk including wolverines, polar and grizzly bears, barren-ground caribou, and olive-sided flycatchers. Large numbers of harbour seals can be found as far as 200 kilometers inland from the mouth of the Seal River, giving the river its name.

The Seal River Watershed is the ancestral territory of many Indigenous nations and communities, including the Sayisi Dene First Nation, Northlands Denesuline First Nation, Barren Lands First Nation, and O-Pipon-Na-Piwin Cree Nation. Together, these four First Nations comprise the Seal River Watershed Alliance. Their members have extensive knowledge of the lands and waters in this area. Traditional Knowledge, coupled with science, will be used as the foundation for the feasibility assessment of the potential Indigenous protected and conserved area.

At the December 2022 United Nations Biodiversity Conference, the governments of Canada and Manitoba joined the Seal River Watershed Alliance in announcing their intentions to work together to explore the feasibility of an Indigenous protected and conserved area in the Seal River Watershed. The MOU signed today formalizes that commitment, clearly outlines the next steps, and provides a framework for advanced collaboration on the feasibility assessment. The feasibility assessment will explore the possibility of establishing an Indigenous protected and conserved area, potentially including a national park reserve. This will involve a public engagement process to seek input from individuals and organizations. In addition, the MOU provides the feasibility assessment study area with temporary protection from mineral exploration and staking, to help gain a better understanding of the area's geological attributes.

Working together, the Seal River Watershed Alliance and the Governments of Canada and Manitoba are taking action to assess and protect this iconic natural and cultural landscape for future generations.

A copy of the Memorandum of Understanding can be found on the Seal River Watershed Alliance's webpage.

Quotes

"The Seal River Watershed Alliance is proud to reach this major milestone in the journey to establish an Indigenous protected area. Our four First Nations are asserting our inherent right to care for these lands and waters, and in the process, we are strengthening our cultures, our languages, habitat for the caribou, the regional economy, and the commitments made by the province and federal governments. Today's agreement shows that Nation-to-Nation-to-Nation partnerships generate benefits for all."

Stephanie Thorassie

Executive Director of the Seal River Watershed Alliance

"This is a profound moment in Manitoba, where all levels of government are working together for the people of our province. Today's MOU is a direct result of Indigenous leadership and governments following through on that commitment. Together, we are ensuring a safer, cleaner, and healthier vision for Manitoba's lands and waters for generations to come."

The Honourable Wab Kinew

Premier of Manitoba

"Today marks a historic agreement to protect one of the largest and most ecologically intact watersheds in the world. Covering an area of land the size of Denmark, this is a major step forward in our Government's goal to protect thirty per cent of lands and waters in Canada by 2030, done in full partnership with Indigenous nations and the provinces and territories. This secures one of the largest carbon sinks needed to fight climate change, critical habitat for a wide range of northern wildlife, and preserves the land on which Indigenous nations depend. We still have a number of steps to go, but this sets us on the path for the long-term protection of the incredible Seal River Watershed for current and future generations."

The Honourable Steven Guilbeault

Minister of Environment and Climate Change and Minister responsible for Parks Canada

"I am proud to be part of this historic moment of advancing the establishment of an Indigenous protected and conserved area in northern Manitoba. The freely flowing water of the Seal River and its intact watershed are truly ecological and cultural gems worthy of long-term protection. I look forward to taking the next steps, together, in protecting these lands and waters for generations to come."

Terry Duguid

Parliamentary Secretary to the Prime Minister and Special Advisor for water

"The Seal River Watershed study area, which makes up nearly 8 per cent of Manitoba, is a major step forward in our commitment to protect 30 per cent of Manitoba's lands and waters by 2030. The creation of an Indigenous protected and conserved area would allow this ecologically significant watershed to continue to safeguard biodiversity and at-risk species in Manitoba."

The Honourable Tracy Schmidt

Manitoba Minister of Environment and Climate Change

"In a world that's rapidly losing its wild spaces, the value of protecting large intact landscapes like the Seal River Watershed in Northern Manitoba cannot be understated. The pristine forests, wetlands and tundra of the Seal River Watershed provide habitat for iconic wildlife including polar bears, wolverine, caribou, and seals. It also acts as a shield against the impacts of climate change by storing massive amounts of carbon. We are grateful to the members of the Seal River Watershed Alliance for their leadership in protecting this global treasure.

Indigenous peoples have stewarded these lands since time immemorial. Conserving the Seal River Watershed as an Indigenous protected area is an important act of reconciliation. Our Manitoba chapter is honoured to have been a partner in the initiative since the initial discussions to protect the watershed began. Everyone at CPAWS is thrilled to celebrate this important milestone."

Chris Rider

National Director, Conservation, CPAWS

"Today's signing ceremony is a testament to what can be achieved when Indigenous leadership on the land is respected. These four First Nations have a vision for caring for the Seal River Watershed that will strengthen communities, generate jobs, and lead to one of the largest terrestrial protected areas in the country to conserve vital lands and waters. That's good for everyone. And that's why honouring Indigenous decision-making and stewardship will deliver positive results in the watershed, in Manitoba, and across Canada."

Valérie Courtois

Executive Director/Utshimau, Indigenous Leadership Initiative

"We're pleased to see this agreement come at a time when the value of Indigenous protected and conserved areas is being increasingly recognized as a necessary step toward reconciliation. IPCAs are also critical tools that can help Canada reach our climate and biodiversity goals—the Seal River Watershed, for example, stores more than 2 billion tonnes of carbon, making it particularly important for climate resiliency on a national scale. Congratulations to the Seal River Watershed Alliance–along with the members of its communities–and the governments of Manitoba and Canada on this historic milestone in one of the largest intact watersheds in the world."

Megan Leslie

President & CEO, World Wildlife Fund Canada

Quick Facts

The proposed Indigenous protected and conserved area in the Seal River Watershed is a conservation initiative put forth by the Seal River Watershed Alliance and in which decisions will be made on a nation-to-nation-to-nation level.

An Indigenous protected and conserved area is a designation that supports people, communities, and sustainable and culturally appropriate human uses while conserving ecosystems and biodiversity.

Canada has approximately 24 per cent of the world's boreal forests and about 25 per cent of the world's temperate forests. The 1.5 million square kilometers of wetlands in Canada make up about 25 per cent of the world total.

has approximately 24 per cent of the world's boreal forests and about 25 per cent of the world's temperate forests. The 1.5 million square kilometers of wetlands in make up about 25 per cent of the world total. Ecosystems like the Seal River Watershed act as carbon sinks, absorbing carbon dioxide through trees, soils, mosses, and phytoplankton (tiny plants and plantlike organisms living in water). Carbon dioxide, released mainly because of human activities, is the primary contributor to climate change.

dioxide, released mainly because of human activities, is the primary contributor to climate change. The focus of the feasibility assessment stage is the development of an overall protected area concept. During this stage, additional emphasis is placed on identifying the opportunities and challenges associated with the proposal through an information gathering process that incorporates Traditional Knowledge and science, and that addresses issues that are important for each of the parties in the MOU.

In collaboration with Indigenous partners, stakeholders, and other levels of government, Canada is committed to protecting biodiversity and conserving 30 per cent of land, inland waters, and marine and coastal areas in Canada by 2030.

is committed to protecting biodiversity and conserving 30 per cent of land, inland waters, and marine and coastal areas in by 2030. The Manitoba government is committed to working with Indigenous communities on the goal of protecting 30 per cent of Manitoba's diverse landscapes by 2030.

Related Links

SOURCE Parks Canada

For further information: Kaitlin Power, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Environment and Climate Change, 819-230-1557, [email protected]; Media Relations, Parks Canada, 855-862-1812, [email protected]; Jenn Wesanko, Seal River Watershed Alliance Media Contact, 604-347-5988, [email protected]; Hannah Drudge, Press Secretary, Manitoba government, [email protected]; Manitoba government Communications and Engagement division, [email protected]