SeaFort Capital Announces 2019-2020 SeaFort Scholarship Recipients

HALIFAX, NS, Sept. 1, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - SeaFort Capital Inc. ("SeaFort") is pleased to announce the recipients of the 2019-2020 SeaFort Scholarship: Conor Costello, Emily Smith, Jasmyn Tiemens, Jérémie Lavoie, Julianna Roman, Kelli McInnis, Laura Murphy, Léane Tremblay, Madisson Cobb, Marissa Olsen, Nicholas Rideout, Rébecca Huot, Riley Pavao, Sara Flood, Sarah Gaspar, Samantha Eggers, Samantha Kucherawy, Varnaan Ravishankar, Victoria MacIntyre, and Yuukiko Fleitas.

Rob Normandeau, President of SeaFort, said "On behalf of SeaFort Capital I am delighted to congratulate this year's SeaFort scholars. They are a truly impressive group from across Canada and we wish them much success in the future".

SeaFort is committed to investing in the long-term success of its companies. The SeaFort Scholarship was established in 2019 to support the children of SeaFort companies (Cooper Equipment Rentals, A.W. Leil Cranes & Equipment, Titanium Energy Services, Mecfor Inc. & Jardine Transport Group) by providing a $5,000 award to students commencing or continuing studies at a Canadian university, community college or trade school.

Maxime St-Pierre, Director of SeaFort and Chair of the scholarship advisory committee, stated "The families behind SeaFort Capital have instilled in SeaFort a culture of investing in our people, our families and our communities. Now more than ever, education is key to equality of opportunity and the board of directors is very proud to support the new SeaFort Scholarship".

In response to the COVID-19 crisis, SeaFort increased the number of scholarships awarded from 10 to 20 to help support our employees and their families through this difficult time. An independent advisory committee evaluated all SeaFort Scholarship applications and selected recipients based on scholastic standing, financial need, extra-curricular activities and a personal composition.

"I was delighted to have an opportunity to review the scholarship applications. It was wonderful to both learn the stories of these outstanding young people and to also understand the depth of commitment SeaFort Capital has to support the next generation. In difficult times the process was uplifting and inspiring", commented Patricia Bradshaw. Bradshaw is a Professor at the Sobey School of Business Management at St. Mary's University and was a member of the SeaFort scholarship advisory committee.

Applications for the 2020-2021 SeaFort Scholarship will be open from September 8, 2020 until May 31, 2021.

About SeaFort

SeaFort Capital, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is a private investment firm that partners with strong management teams. We make majority investments and provide the support and capital necessary to achieve profitable growth. We invest for the long term. Learn more about us at www.seafortcapital.com.

