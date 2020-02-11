Scotiabank Wraps up Technology Conference in Montreal

"Over the past 132 years, we have steadily grown our Quebec operations," said Porter. Looking forward, he shared that Scotiabank aspires "to continue growing our presence in Quebec by investing in more salespeople across retail and business banking, and by establishing a larger presence with businesses and in the community."

As one example of the Bank's commitment to the province, Porter cited Scotiabank's 2018 acquisition of Jarislowsky Fraser, "a tremendous Quebec success story and a strong global brand."

Luc Ouellet, Scotiabank's Managing Director and Head of Corporate and Investment Banking in Quebec spoke to the growth of the Bank's wholesale banking business in the Quebec technology space. "We have built our corporate and investment banking team and expertise in Quebec, and we are proud to deliver industry leading banking solutions for a growing number of technology clients here in Quebec and across the country," said Ouellet.

Scotiabank's growth efforts are guided by three principles: a commitment to being a leading bank in the Americas, which includes building on its success in Canada; championing customers across its footprint; and building a team that's ready to win.

"By adhering to these principles, we will ensure that our best days in Quebec and across the Americas lie ahead," said Porter.

About Scotiabank

Scotiabank is a leading bank in the Americas. We are here for every future. We help our customers, their families and their communities achieve success through a broad range of advice, products and services, including personal and commercial banking, wealth management and private banking, corporate and investment banking, and capital markets. With a team of more than 100,000 employees and assets of over $1 trillion (as at October 31, 2019), Scotiabank trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: BNS) and New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: BNS). For more information, please visit www.scotiabank.com and follow us on Twitter @ScotiabankViews.

SOURCE Scotiabank

For further information: For media enquiries only: Clancy Zeifman, Global Communications, Scotiabank, [email protected], (416) 933-1864

Related Links

www.scotiabank.ca

