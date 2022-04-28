TORONTO, April 28, 2022 /CNW/ - Scotiabank has been recognized for the Best Use of Technology for Customer Experience – Overall by The Digital Banker's Global Digital CX Banking Awards 2022. The Digital Banker is a global news, business intelligence, and research provider that recognizes pioneering innovation in Digital Customer Experience across financial services.

"Scotiabank is continually innovating, digitizing, and modernizing the Bank to find new and more effective ways to meet our customer's evolving needs," said Michael Zerbs, Group Head, Technology & Operations, Scotiabank. "Solutions like e-Teller are making banking safer, quicker, and easier – while improving anti-fraud security, reducing transaction time, and further automating administrative processes – so our teams can spend more time providing leading advice to better serve our customers."

"Digital is a key part of delivering value to our clients across our channels and platforms – from mobile phones to branches," said Ignacio (Nacho) Deschamps, Group Head, International Banking and Digital Transformation. "I am very pleased that we have been recognized for this solution that was delivered in the Caribbean five years ago, then in Colombia and Chile, and is now available in 14 countries across our footprint, providing access to our clients accounts in a fast and secure manner - a true testament to Scotiabank's innovative approach to customer experience."

Scotiabank launched e-Teller in Colombia in 2020 and Chile in 2021, recognizing that digital adoption is transforming the way we access information, connect with customers, and develop products and services to meet their needs. The digital teller system is a screen next to a human teller that allows customers to access their account using a biometrics scan – physical characteristics of a person that can be used to identify individuals. Banking transactions are faster, paperless, and secure.

Notable highlights of the Bank's e-Teller platform include:

e-Teller leveraged Scotiabank's global approach to reuse code and was introduced to 14 countries – and counting – in the span of 5 years. Being able to quickly bring a major banking system to market meant that customers were getting a great banking experience wherever and however they chose to Bank with us.

Banking transactions using e-Teller took less than five minutes, instead of 10 to 15 minutes.

Banking transactions went from exchanging several paper documents between customer and employee to zero reliance on paper.

The Best Use of Technology for Customer Experience – Overall award by The Digital Banker today highlights Scotiabank's innovative use of technology to put customers first and make it easier to bank with us.

