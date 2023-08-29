TORONTO, Aug. 29, 2023 /CNW/ - Scotiabank today announced the appointment of Sandra Stuart and Michael Medline to its Board of Directors.



"We are very pleased to welcome Sandra and Michael to Scotiabank's Board. Sandra is a seasoned business leader with extensive global financial services and operations experience from her time at HSBC Bank. Michael has a strong track record of retail leadership success, as current President and CEO of Empire Company Limited and Sobeys Inc. and former President and CEO of Canadian Tire Corporation," said Aaron Regent, Chair of the Board of Directors for Scotiabank. "As we look to support the management team in refreshing Scotiabank's strategy to deliver profitable and sustainable growth for shareholders, I am confident that Sandra and Michael will deepen the Board's business leadership and operational capabilities."

Sandra Stuart (CNW Group/Scotiabank) Michael Medline (CNW Group/Scotiabank)

Sandra Stuart

Ms. Stuart is the former President and Chief Executive Officer of HSBC Bank Canada. Ms. Stuart also served as Chief Operating Officer, responsible for Technology, Operations, Procurement, Corporate Real Estate and Change Delivery Management. Ms. Stuart joined HSBC in 1982 and held a number of roles in Canada and abroad, including in the United States and Brazil.

Michael Medline

Mr. Medline is President and Chief Executive Officer at Empire Company Limited and Sobeys Inc. Prior to joining Empire in 2017, Mr. Medline held retail leadership positions at Canadian Tire Corporation, including President and Chief Executive Officer. He also worked at the Ontario Securities Commission, McCarthy Tétrault, and PepsiCo Canada before moving to Abitibi Consolidated Inc. where he held a variety of roles including Senior Vice President, Strategy and Corporate Development.

About Scotiabank

Scotiabank is a leading bank in the Americas. Guided by our purpose: "for every future", we help our customers, their families and their communities achieve success through a broad range of advice, products and services, including personal and commercial banking, wealth management and private banking, corporate and investment banking, and capital markets. With a team of over 90,000 employees and assets of approximately $1.4 trillion (as at July 31, 2023), Scotiabank trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: BNS) and New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: BNS). For more information, please visit http://www.scotiabank.com and follow us on X @Scotiabank.

For media inquiries only: Carina Ruas, Global Communications, [email protected]

SOURCE Scotiabank