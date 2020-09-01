TORONTO, Sept. 1, 2020 /CNW/ - Scotiabank today announced the appointment of Lynn Patterson to its Board of Directors.

Ms. Patterson served as Deputy Governor of the Bank of Canada (BoC) from 2014 until her retirement in 2019. In this capacity, she was one of two deputy governors responsible for overseeing the BoC's analysis and activities promoting a stable and efficient financial system. Prior to this, she served as Special Adviser to the Governor and Senior Representative (Financial Markets) at the BoC's Toronto Regional Office.

Before her time at the BoC, Ms. Patterson was President and Country Head for Bank of America Merrill Lynch Canada. In 2012, she was awarded the Diamond Jubilee Medal in recognition of her contributions to building and shaping Canada's investment industry.

"Lynn Patterson has more than three decades of sector experience, with significant expertise in monetary policy, risk management, and the capital markets, which will provide a complement to our current Board," said Aaron Regent, Chairman of the Board of Directors at Scotiabank. "She is one of Canada's foremost leaders in economic policy, and her insight and track-record of success will be invaluable to our Board as we govern the Bank during this unique and challenging period for the global economy. On behalf of the Board and management of the Bank, I would like to extend a warm welcome to Lynn and we look forward to her contributions."

Ms. Patterson holds an honours degree in Business Administration from the University of Western Ontario and is a Chartered Financial Analyst.

