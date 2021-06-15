TORONTO, June 15, 2021 /CNW/ - Scotiabank today announced the appointment of Don Callahan to its Board of Directors.

Mr. Callahan is the Executive Chairman of TIME USA LLC, and a corporate director. He is also an executive partner at Bridge Growth Partners, a private equity fund that invests in technology and financial services companies.

Before his retirement in 2018, Mr. Callahan was Chief Administrative Officer and Global Head of Operations, Technology and Shared Services at Citigroup. He also served as Executive Chair of the Chief Information Officer council – which sets the global standards for technology at Citigroup – and as Executive Chair of the Digital Governance Office, which is responsible for driving digital transformation across all of Citigroup's businesses.

Prior to his time at Citigroup, Mr. Callahan held various senior executive positions at Morgan Stanley and Credit Suisse and earlier in his career, he held several management positions at IBM, including Director of Strategy in Japan.

"Don Callahan is a highly accomplished executive, with impressive C-suite and fin-tech experience, and we are delighted to welcome him to our Board," said Aaron Regent, Chairman of the Board of Directors at Scotiabank. "Scotiabank will benefit from his extensive technology and digital expertise, as well as his track record of integrating and aligning international operations to drive productivity, growth and customer value."

Mr. Callahan holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in history from Manhattanville College, where he serves as Trustee Chair Emeritus.

