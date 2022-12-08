TORONTO, Dec. 8, 2022 /CNW/ - Scotiabank is proud to have been recognized with six Bonds & Loans Latin America & Caribbean Awards 2022, which recognize the year's most innovative and ground breaking deals and institutions from the region.

Scotiabank was named Andean Investment Bank of the Year in 2022 and was also recognized for its participation in the following milestone transactions:

Investment Grade Corporate Bond Deal of the Year: America Movil (Sitios)

(Sitios) Syndicated Loan Deal of the Year: KKR (Project Alameda)

KKR (Project Alameda) Acquisition Finance Deal of the Year: Ecopetrol

Ecopetrol PEN Deal of the Year: Multimercados Zonales (Minka)

Multimercados Zonales (Minka) CLP Deal of the Year: Digital Bridge (Project Ocean)

"Scotiabank is very proud to have been named Andean Investment Bank of the Year and to have been recognized for supporting our clients with landmark, innovative transactions across Latin America and the Caribbean," said James Neate, President and Group Head of Corporate and Investment Banking, Global Banking and Markets, Scotiabank. "These awards are a testament to Scotiabank Global Banking and Market's commitment to delivering superior advice and solutions along with flawless execution to help our clients achieve their goals."

These recognitions add to a strong award-winning year for Scotiabank, with a number of leading industry awards across the Americas, including Investment Bank of the Year in Chile and Colombia by LatinFinance, and Investment Bank of the Year for the Americas by The Banker.

