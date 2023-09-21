New Collaboration with Vente a Canada offering support and resources to international students arriving from Latin America

Scotiabank and CICan Student scholarships to help financially prepare for the school year

TORONTO, Sept. 21, 2023 /CNW/ - With over 900,000 international students set to embark on a new school year in Canada, Scotiabank has announced a new collaboration with Vente a Canada to help Latin American students and newcomers successfully transition to their new life in Canada.

"Moving to a new country is an exciting time for international students, but it can also be a stressful one," said Julie Strofolino, Vice President of Retail Customer Value at Scotiabank. "By working with Vente a Canada, we can help international students make the most of their time studying in Canada by removing unnecessary barriers and offering helpful tips and tools to succeed in the year ahead and beyond."

Vente a Canada is a leading platform dedicated to providing international students from Latin America access to over 85 academic institutions and service providers at annual expos and through their online platform. The organization offers comprehensive access to information and tools, helping over 20,000 students to date fulfill their dream of studying, working, and living in Canada.

"Vente a Canada's mission is to provide international students access to the most accurate and current educational, immigration and settlement information," said Vente a Canada CEO Steven Wharton. "Our collaboration with Scotiabank provides an exciting opportunity to further support international students by introducing the advice and solutions Scotiabank offers to help ensure a successful transition to their new life in Canada."

Empowering international students through tailored advice and resources:

Scotiabank is committed to being a partner to international students by providing the right advice, resources, and opportunities to get their financial future off to a strong start. Some examples are found below:

Managing money as an international student can be a challenge. Scotiabank's Student Hub serves as a trusted source of information featuring financial advice, tools and solutions for international students to start their financial and educational journey in Canada more easily. Students are also encouraged to speak to a Scotiabank Advisor for personalized, tailored advice to help get their finances on track for the future.





more easily. Students are also encouraged to speak to a Scotiabank Advisor for personalized, tailored advice to help get their finances on track for the future. The Scotiabank StartRight® Program offers targeted support to help international students begin banking in Canada , including access to a no monthly fee account, unlimited debit and Interac e-transfers, unlimited international money transfers and more.





, including access to a no monthly fee account, unlimited debit and Interac e-transfers, unlimited international money transfers and more. The Scotiabank Student GIC Program provides eligible students the opportunity to purchase a Guaranteed Investment Certificate (GIC), supporting the study permit requirements of their Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada application by showing proof of funds, while having access to money to help pay for living expenses while studying in Canada .





. Scotiabank offers a variety of online tools to help students manage their daily finances. International students have access to digital tools including Scotia Smart Money by Advice+, a digital budgeting app, and Scotia Smart Investor via Advice+ to help manage their finances and focus on their studies.





Scholarships to support international students and fast track their success: Scotiabank Student GIC Excellence Scholarship : Scotiabank has partnered with College and Institutes of Canada (CICan), an organization serving as the national and international voice of Canada's largest post-secondary education, to offer $25,000 worth of scholarships demonstrating their commitment to international students and helping promote educational opportunities in Canada . For more information on the CICan Scholarship, visit https://www.collegesinstitutes.ca/what-we-do/bursaries/scotiabank-student-gic-excellence-scholarship-program/



Scotia Funds Your Future Scholarship: To support students with their post-secondary education in Canada , The Scotia Funds Your Future contest awards up to $60,000 worth of scholarships, including 1 prize for domestic students and 1 prize for international students enrolled in a Canadian post-secondary institution by January 31, 2024 . For more information on the Scotia Funds Your Future contest, visit https://www.scotiabank.com/ca/en/personal/bank-accounts/students/scholarship-contest.html



About Scotiabank

Scotiabank is a leading bank in the Americas. Guided by our purpose: "for every future", we help our customers, their families and their communities achieve success through a broad range of advice, products and services, including personal and commercial banking, wealth management and private banking, corporate and investment banking, and capital markets. With a team of over 90,000 employees and assets of over $1.4 trillion (as of July 31, 2023), Scotiabank trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: BNS) and New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: BNS). For more information, please visit http://www.scotiabank.com and follow us on X @Scotiabank

About Vente a Canada

Expo Vente a Canada is the only and largest Canada-focused education fair in Latin America organized by a Canadian company. Since 2015, Expo Vente a Canada has visited nine countries and more than 30 cities, supporting the recruitment of over 20,000 Latin American students. During the fairs, students can connect directly with official institutional representatives without intermediaries or hidden costs. For more information please visit www.venteacanada.com and follow us on social media.

SOURCE Scotiabank

For further information: For Media Inquiries Only: Global Communications and Social Impact - Sarah Alexieff, Manager Communications, [email protected]