Partnership provides even more access to credible resources designed to help newcomers navigate the Canadian financial landscape.

TORONTO, April 2, 2024 /CNW/ - Continuing to support the dreams of those looking to call Canada their new home, Scotiabank kicks off its strategic partnership with Immigration.ca, Canada's longest-operating newcomer website. Immigration.ca is a leading source of resources for newcomers in the Canadian immigration industry with more than 2.5 million monthly visitors through online and social media channels.

"Building a life in a new country can feel like a daunting task, which is why we are committed to helping newcomers through this transition by empowering them with the financial information and support they need to succeed in their new home," said Tanya Eisener, Senior Vice President of Retail Customer Value at Scotiabank. "Our partnership with Immigration.ca will allow us to reach and help more newcomers, no matter where they are in their moving process."

For newcomers seeking valuable insights & information advice, Immigration.ca connects people around the world with qualified and licensed immigration professionals to assess their potential for immigration to Canada. Immigration.ca through the Canadian Citizenship and Immigration Resource Center (CCIRC) Inc., is made up of an experienced team of licensed representatives with a combined experience of more than 90 years in immigration matters.

Additionally, the website offers fast and reliable resources outlining the necessary requirements when applying for student, work, or travel visas and provides free evaluations of a person's potential for immigration to Canada.

"We are delighted to partner with Scotiabank to ensure our visitors get access to the best possible banking experience before and after they arrive in Canada," said Jon Vassallo, CEO of Immigration.ca. "Scotiabank has products specifically geared towards newcomers that will help them prepare for a successful life in Canada."

Scotiabank surveys have shown that newcomers feel worried, overwhelmed, and confused by their finances and navigating through the Canadian banking system which is why Scotiabank continues to enhance its pre and post arrival support for newcomers.

As the exclusive banking partner of Immigration.ca, Scotiabank will provide access to credible financial literacy resources, knowledgeable financial professionals, and personalized support designed specifically for newcomers to Canada.

Scotiabank's Additional Support for Newcomers:

Scotiabank StartRight® Program provides personalized support to newcomers, helping them gain access to no fee chequing accounts for 1 year, credit, savings, no-fee international money transfers and advice and solutions from Scotia Advisors.*





Scotiabank's Advice+ Centre helps newcomers navigate the Canadian banking landscape with trusted information about Canadian banking products, services, common banking topics, and a range of new options to seek financial advice.





Scotia Smart Money powered by Advice+, a digital budgeting app, and investment platforms like Scotia Smart Investor empower newcomer clients take more control over their finances.





ScotiaRISE™, Scotiabank's 10-year, $500 million initiative to help strengthen economic resilience among disadvantaged groups.

*Scotiabank StartRight Program, created for Canadian Permanent residents from 0–5 years in Canada, International Students and Foreign Workers. Terms and conditions apply to Program benefits.

About Scotiabank

Scotiabank's vision is to be our clients' most trusted financial partner, to deliver sustainable, profitable growth and maximize total shareholder return. Guided by our purpose: "for every future," we help our clients, their families and their communities achieve success through a broad range of advice, products and services, including personal and commercial banking, wealth management and private banking, corporate and investment banking, and capital markets. With assets of approximately $1.4 trillion (as at January 31, 2024), Scotiabank trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: BNS) and New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: BNS). For more information, please visit http://www.scotiabank.com and follow us on X @Scotiabank.

