TORONTO, June 10, 2021 /CNW/ - Scotiabank today announces that it received the #1 ranking in the J.D. Power 2021 Canada Online Banking Satisfaction Study for the second year in a row. In addition to ranking first in Online Banking, Scotiabank was also recognized with the #1 spot in the J.D. Power 2021 Canada Credit Card Mobile App Satisfaction Study. Scotiabank's industry-leading position is being driven by its commitment to delivering exceptional customer experience, and its focus on delivering fast, easy-to-use and secure online banking services.

"For the second year in a row, Scotiabank's commitment to delivering a leading customer experience across all of our banking channels, is showcased through the J.D. Power's Online Banking award win," said Dan Rees, Group Head of Canadian Banking, Scotiabank. "Our teams continue to put our customers first, delivering best-in-class digital solutions to support our Canadian households and businesses."

Scotiabank secured the industry-leading position in online banking as a result of its industry leading navigation and speed. "We're delighted that once again our customers have ranked our online banking experience as #1 in Canada," said Shawn Rose, Executive Vice President and Chief Digital Officer for Scotiabank. "This top ranking in both online satisfaction and mobile credit card app satisfaction speaks to the Bank's focus on truly transforming the way we serve our customers through digital platforms. I couldn't be prouder of our teams across the Bank that helped us achieve this win."

The J.D. Power 2021 Online Banking Satisfaction Study surveyed 1,784 online banking customers in Canada from March 1, 2021 to April 5, 2021. The study evaluated online banking satisfaction with the five major Canadian banks across four factors (navigation, visual appeal, speed and information/content).

For more on Scotiabank's industry leading digital banking channels visit: Bank Your Way.

About J.D. Power

J.D. Power is a global leader in consumer insights, advisory services and data and analytics. A pioneer in the use of big data, artificial intelligence (AI) and algorithmic modeling capabilities to understand consumer behavior, J.D. Power has been delivering incisive industry intelligence on customer interactions with brands and products for more than 50 years. The world's leading businesses across major industries rely on J.D. Power to guide their customer-facing strategies.

J.D. Power is headquartered in Troy, Mich., and has offices in North America, Europe and Asia Pacific. To learn more about the company's business offerings, visit JDPower.com/business.

About Scotiabank

Scotiabank is a leading bank in the Americas. Guided by our purpose: "for every future", we help our customers, their families and their communities achieve success through a broad range of advice, products and services, including personal and commercial banking, wealth management and private banking, corporate and investment banking, and capital markets. With a team of approximately 90,000 employees and assets of approximately $1.1 trillion (as at April 30, 2021), Scotiabank trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: BNS) and New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: BNS). For more information, please visit http://www.scotiabank.com and follow us on Twitter @ScotiabankViews.

