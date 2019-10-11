Scotiabank Supports Empowering Girls to Reach Their Infinite Potential

"As Scotiabankers, we are committed to promoting inclusion across our footprint," said President and CEO Brian Porter, Scotiabank. "Empowering girls to succeed is critically important to us, and we are proud to play a role in supporting young women as they realize their dreams for the future."

Each of the four "Girl Ambassadors" spent the day participating in a variety of activities, including meetings with senior management and attending and speaking at townhalls. They also gained hands-on experience by interacting with departments across the Bank, including the teams based in our Digital Factory, Global Banking and Markets, and Human Resources.

"Girls Belong Here is more than a moment in time for young women – it's an invaluable and continuous learning opportunity for CEOs, presidents and business leaders all over Canada to realize the incredible power within girls," says Caroline Riseboro, President and CEO of Plan International Canada. "When we talk about leadership, we need to ask ourselves whether we're creating spaces that enable girls and all young people to unleash their leadership potential. By taking part in this program, Scotiabank is making a statement and taking a stand for women and young people everywhere."



Scotiabank is committed to supporting the success of young people for the long term. We believe that investing in young people today creates opportunities for years to come. Our support for young people is one of the ways we aim to make a positive and lasting impact in the communities in which we live and work.

About Scotiabank

At Scotiabank, we aim to support organizations that are committed to helping young people reach their infinite potential. Young people are our future leaders and Scotiabank's goal is to help ensure that they have the necessary skills and resources they need to support their success. Together with our employees, the Bank supports causes at a grassroots level. Recognized as a leader for our charitable donations and philanthropic activities, in 2018, Scotiabank contributed more than $80 million to help our communities around the world.



Scotiabank is Canada's international bank and a leading financial services provider in the Americas. We are dedicated to helping our more than 25 million customers become better off through a broad range of advice, products and services, including personal and commercial banking, wealth management and private banking, corporate and investment banking, and capital markets. With a team of more than 100,000 employees and assets of over $1 trillion (as at July 31, 2019), Scotiabank trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: BNS) and New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: BNS). For more information, please visit www.scotiabank.com and follow us on Twitter @ScotiabankViews.

SOURCE Scotiabank

For further information: For media enquiries only: Brooke Huestis, Global Communications, Scotiabank, Brooke.huestis@scotiabank.com, (416) 722-7346

Related Links

www.scotiabank.ca

