Scotiabank Supports Employee Mental and Emotional Wellbeing

Scotiabank adds two additional paid personal days for all eligible Canadian employees ahead of World Mental Health Day

TORONTO, Oct. 7, 2019 /CNW/ - Scotiabank is adding two additional paid personal days for eligible Canadian employees in support of mental health and broader wellbeing.

"Our people are our most important asset, and their wellbeing is a top priority for Scotiabank," says Barbara Mason, Chief Human Resources Officer. "We strongly believe that by offering employees greater flexibility to take time off to achieve greater work-life balance, our employee population will be healthier and happier, and therefore enabled to perform at their very best."

Eligible employees in Canada, beginning on January 1st, will have access to five paid personal days with the flexibility to take them as they see fit, in addition to their current sick time and vacation entitlements. "Research also tells us increased flexibility and paid personal time off are correlated to reduced absenteeism and increased productivity and engagement," added Dominic Cole-Morgan, SVP Total Rewards.

In addition, Scotiabank provides Canadian employees and their families with $3,000 a year in mental health coverage, to use for services such as psychologists, psychotherapists, family therapists and marriage counselors, at no cost to the employee. On World Mental Health Day, Scotiabank will be hosting a wellness trade show for its employees in Toronto along with other resources, including webinars on a number of mental-health topics.

About Scotiabank

Scotiabank is Canada's international bank and a leading financial services provider in the Americas. We are dedicated to helping our more than 25 million customers become better off through a broad range of advice, products and services, including personal and commercial banking, wealth management and private banking, corporate and investment banking, and capital markets. With a team of more than 100,000 employees and assets of over $1 trillion (as at July 31, 2019), Scotiabank trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: BNS) and New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: BNS). For more information, please visit www.scotiabank.com and follow us on Twitter @ScotiabankViews.

SOURCE Scotiabank

For further information: For media enquiries only: Brooke Huestis, Global Communications, Scotiabank, Brooke.huestis@scotiabank.com, (416) 722-7346

Related Links

www.scotiabank.ca

