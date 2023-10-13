TORONTO, Oct. 13, 2023 /CNW/ - Scotiabank announced today it is donating an initial $250,000 to the Canadian Red Cross Middle East Humanitarian Crisis Appeal and the UJA Federation of Greater Toronto Emergency Appeal for the People of Israel. The donations will help to provide urgent humanitarian aid for those affected by the evolving conflict in the Middle East. The Red Cross appeal is an international effort coordinated with the Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement, supporting the work of Magen David Adom and the Palestine Red Crescent Society.

"The horrific events that have taken place have had an incredibly deep impact on our people, our families and communities, who are feeling the pain and fear that these atrocious acts of terrorism are causing on innocent civilians. These violent attacks are unconscionable, and against the very grain of what we value as a society—the ability to live in peace and security, and with respect of each other," said Scott Thomson, President and CEO of Scotiabank. "I want all our Scotiabankers and our clients to know that we are thinking of you, that we are all deeply affected by this violence, and that we are here to support you. As we all grapple with this evolving situation, know that we all stand together in our hopes for long-lasting peace in the future."

Donations to the UJA Federation of Greater Toronto can be made online and the Canadian Red Cross can be made online at redcross.ca, or at any Scotiabank branch starting on October 16, 2023. Money raised will enable the provision of lifesaving interventions, ongoing relief efforts, and other critical humanitarian activities for those impacted by this conflict.

About Scotiabank

Scotiabank is a leading bank in the Americas. Guided by our purpose: "for every future", we help our customers, their families and their communities achieve success through a broad range of advice, products and services, including personal and commercial banking, wealth management and private banking, corporate and investment banking, and capital markets. With a team of over 90,000 employees and assets of approximately $1.4 trillion (as at July 31, 2023), Scotiabank trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: BNS) and New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: BNS). For more information, please visit http://www.scotiabank.com and follow us on X @Scotiabank.

