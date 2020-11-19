TORONTO, Nov. 19, 2020 /CNW/ - Scotiabank is pleased to host a virtual event on November 24, 2020, to help Canadians financially navigate through the uncertainties of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We know many Canadians are facing financial uncertainties right now and have questions about their financial future," said D'Arcy McDonald, SVP, Deposits, Investments & Payments at Scotiabank. "We've heard these concerns and want to help them understand the current investment environment, the road ahead and how and when to tap into expert advice."

A recent Scotiabank survey showed that more than 38% of Canadians are putting extra money they are not spending while in lockdown into their investments and the majority of Canadians (62%) agree that receiving advice from an advisor is more important now than before the pandemic began. More than half of Canadians (51%) revealed the need to reassess their financial goals due to the challenges posed by COVID-19.

"An overwhelming number of Canadians are looking for financial advice whether it is about their investments, the economic recovery outlook, or their retirement," says McDonald. "This event will help guide those struggling with the economic and financial impact of COVID-19, by giving them tools and practical information to help them plan for their future."

Moderated by Sandra Martin, Editor-In-Chief of MoneySense, the Investing in Uncertain Times Virtual Panel will be held on November 24 at 12:00 p.m. and will cover pressing issues relating to the economy, saving, investing, finding balance during these tough times, and much more.

Scotiabank panel experts include: Jean-Francois Perrault, Chief Economist; Judith Chan, Director, Portfolio Solutions; Iris Gu, Financial Advisor.

To register and watch the virtual event on November 24, visit Scotiabank.com/investing

Methodology : The Scotiabank COVID-19 poll was conducted online between May 15 – 28th, 2020, with a nationally-representative sample of 1,009 adult Canadians (18+ years of age) who are the primary or shared decision maker for their household finances. The sample was drawn from the Nielsen Consumer Insights Online panel. The overall data has been weighted by age, gender, and region to be representative of the Canadian adult population.

The 2020 Scotiabank Money Readiness Poll was conducted by Maru Blue on October 7, 2020. A total of 1,511 surveys were collected from a random sample of panel members across Canada.

About Scotiabank

Scotiabank is a leading bank in the Americas. Guided by our purpose: "for every future", we help our customers, their families and their communities achieve success through a broad range of advice, products and services, including personal and commercial banking, wealth management and private banking, corporate and investment banking, and capital markets. With a team of over 90,000 employees and assets of approximately $1.2 trillion (as at July 31, 2020), Scotiabank trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: BNS) and New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: BNS). For more information, please visit our website and follow us on Twitter @ScotiabankViews.

