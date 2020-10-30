Awards program from The Globe and Mail celebrates excellence among non-CEO leaders

TORONTO, Oct. 30, 2020 /CNW/ - Scotiabank is pleased to announce that Nicole Frew, Chief Compliance Officer and Executive Vice President, Global Compliance has been awarded an inaugural Report on Business Best Executive Award – a new distinction that celebrates excellence among non-CEO leaders at the SVP, EVP and C-suite (or equivalent) levels.

The 50 winners chosen for 2020 represent the best of Canadian leadership in five functional areas: Finance; Human Resources; Operations; Sales and Marketing; and Technology. Nicole is one of 10 winners in the Operations Category and was recognized for her outstanding leadership managing crucial internal control and regulatory matters to support Scotiabank's international banking teams throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Throughout the COVID-19 Pandemic, Nicole has been instrumental in ensuring that the critical needs of our customers and employees are being met across our global footprint," said Brian Porter, President and CEO, Scotiabank. "We are fortunate to have someone of Nicole's work ethic, character, and leadership qualities on our team as we continue to build a Leading Bank in the Americas. On behalf of all Scotiabankers, sincere congratulations to Nicole on this very well-deserved recognition."

Since joining Scotiabank in 2005, Nicole has progressed through increasingly senior leadership roles in a variety of businesses, including International Banking, Global Risk Management and Global Banking and Markets. Prior to her appointment to Chief Compliance Officer, Nicole led the Bank's first internal controls unit in International Banking, building a strong global team to proactively identify and manage risk across Scotiabank's footprint in Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, Central America and various locations in the Caribbean.

Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, the Internal Controls team in International Banking was required to understand various local governments' pandemic response plans and monitor and adapt processes to ensure more than 40,000 international employees could effectively respond to customer need. This involved working closely with teams across the division to implement nearly 600 business continuity plans, which allowed employees to work safely from home or on location.

Nicole is an alumnus of Scotiabank's iLEAD Executive Program – a tailored development curriculum created in partnership with Duke University. Nicole is a highly respected mentor to several executives at the Bank, and is also a member of The Scotiabank Women Initiative™ Advisory Board, that provides mentorship and advice to women-owned and women-led businesses.

The 2020 Best Executive Awards are determined by Report on Business' editorial team, based on both public and newsroom nominations. Each nominee was assessed based on background, style, achievements and impact. For a full list of winners, please visit www.tgam.ca/BestExec.

About Scotiabank

Scotiabank is a leading bank in the Americas. Guided by our purpose: "for every future," we help our customers, their families and their communities achieve success through a broad range of advice, products and services, including personal and commercial banking, wealth management and private banking, corporate and investment banking, and capital markets. With a team of more than 90,000 employees and assets of over $1.2 trillion (as at July 31, 2020), Scotiabank trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: BNS) and New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: BNS). For more information, please visit our website and follow us on Twitter @ScotiabankViews.

SOURCE Scotiabank

For further information: For media inquiries: Noah Gomberg, Global Communications, Scotiabank, [email protected], +1 416 750 5945

Related Links

www.scotiabank.ca

