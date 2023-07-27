TORONTO, July 27, 2023 /CNW/ - Scotiabank's Louise Dandonneau, Vice President, Cybersecurity Services, and Elaine Hum, Director, Cybersecurity Partnerships have been recognized by IT World Canada's list of Top Women in Cybersecurity for 2023.

The Top Women in Cybersecurity list celebrates the achievements of 20 remarkable Canadian women who are surpassing expectations in the field of cybersecurity. There were more than 170 nominations to the 2023 list.

"This award is a testament to the depth of talent Scotiabank has cultivated in a critical field like cybersecurity, as well as our dedication to developing individuals that are role models within the industry," said Steve Sparkes, SVP and Chief Information Security Officer, Scotiabank. "Fostering an environment that allows employees to grow and succeed is one of the hallmarks of the bank. On behalf of all Scotiabankers, my sincere congratulations to Louise and Elaine on this very well-deserved recognition."

As vice-president of Cybersecurity Operations, Louise is a 20-year veteran of cybersecurity and incident management in the financial services industry. She oversees the monitoring and management of the Bank's response to incoming cyber threats, threat intelligence, and the remediation of all vulnerabilities. She also serves as chair and head of Scotiabank's Women in Cyber initiative – a program that provides coaching opportunities, discussions, and events for women in cybersecurity.

Elaine's passion for developing cybersecurity talent is unparalleled. In her position as Director, Cybersecurity Partnerships, she was chief architect of the Bank's Cybersecurity Partnership Program – a unique strategy centered on attracting diverse talent from a variety of equity-deserving groups. She regularly designs engagement sessions to help educate students on cybersecurity awareness, concepts, and careers and advises on cybersecurity curriculum for a variety of academic institutions.

