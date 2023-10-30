TORONTO, Oct. 30, 2023 /CNW/ - Scotiabank is pleased to announce Anna Hannem, Vice President, Data and AI Risk, has been named a 2023 Canada's Most Powerful Women: Top 100 Award Winner by WXN (Women's Executive Network).

Anna Hannem, Vice President, Data and AI Risk, Scotiabank (CNW Group/Scotiabank)

Anna has been recognized in the AMEX Emerging Leaders category for her leadership and achievements in helping to establish a strong data ethics practice at Scotiabank and to position Scotiabank as a leading financial institution in the field of data ethics. Over the last number of years, Anna has established herself at Scotiabank as an innovative thinker with a keen focus on building trusted relationships and a willingness to take on challenges to help pave the road for new frontiers in the industry.

"Anna demonstrates and leads with a strong sense of purpose by delivering results, maintaining a client-centric approach, and fostering trusted relationships both inside and outside the Bank," said Phil Thomas, Group Head and Chief Risk Officer. "On behalf of Scotiabank, I want to congratulate Anna on this well-deserved recognition."

Scotiabank was one of the first organizations in the financial industry to tackle the ethical concerns that can arise throughout the entire data lifestyle and operationalize data ethics as a centralized function and at scale. The Bank has been at the forefront of industry in adopting a public data ethics commitment statement and implementing tools such as the Ethics Assistant for both trusted AI and trusted data use.

Earlier today, WXN released a list of the Top 100 Award winners, honouring the accomplishments of women across Canada and celebrating their achievements in diversity, leadership, and supporting their community.

To mark the 2023 Canada's Most Powerful Women: Top 100 Awards, WXN is hosting a gala on November 30, 2023 at the Fairmont Royal York Toronto.

For a full list of winners, please visit: https://wxnetwork.com/page/2023Top100AwardWinners

