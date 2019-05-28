Scotiabank reports second quarter results

All amounts are in Canadian dollars and are based on our unaudited Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements for the quarter ended April 30, 2019 and related notes prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS), unless otherwise noted. Our complete Second Quarter 2019 Report to Shareholders, including our unaudited interim financial statements for the period ended April 30, 2019, can also be found on the SEDAR website at http://www.sedar.com and on the EDGAR section of the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. In addition, Supplementary Financial Information is also available, together with the Second Quarter 2019 Report on the Investor Relations page of www.scotiabank.com.

Second Quarter Highlights on a Reported basis (versus Q2, 2018) Second Quarter Highlights on an Adjusted basis(1) (versus Q2, 2018) • Net income of $2,259 million, compared to $2,177 million • Net income of $2,263 million, compared to $2,190 million • Earnings per share (diluted) of $1.73, compared to $1.70 • Earnings per share (diluted) of $1.70, compared to $1.71 • Return on equity of 13.8%, compared to 14.9% • Return on equity of 13.6%, compared to 15.0%

TORONTO, May 28, 2019 /CNW/ - Scotiabank reported second quarter net income of $2,259 million compared to $2,177 million in the same period last year. Diluted earnings per share were $1.73, compared to $1.70 in the same period a year ago. Return on equity was 13.8% compared to 14.9% a year ago.

Adjusting for Acquisition and divestiture-related amounts(1), net income increased 3% to $2,263 million and diluted earnings per share were $1.70 compared to $1.71 last year. Return on equity was 13.6% compared to 15.0% a year ago.

"The Bank continues to make steady progress in the execution of its strategy, completing previously announced acquisitions in Peru and the Dominican Republic and announcing the divestiture of El Salvador. Our sharper geographic focus, improved business mix and progress in digital banking position the Bank well for the future," said Brian Porter, President and CEO of Scotiabank.

"We had strong operating results across our businesses. Earnings from the Personal and Commercial banking businesses were up 8% year-over-year while Global Banking and Markets rebounded strongly."

"International Banking delivered strong results this quarter, with double-digit annual earnings growth. These results were driven by strong loan growth, particularly in the Pacific Alliance countries and the impact of acquisitions. Our competitive strength in these high-quality growth markets provides us with significant opportunities for customer-driven growth. Our merged Chilean operations are gaining market share while creating considerable synergies and value for our customers and shareholders."

"Canadian Banking delivered solid results this quarter, driven by commercial lending and wealth management earnings growth, along with better expense management. The business continued its efforts to enhance the customer experience and advance digital adoption through the launch of two new platforms in the second quarter: Scotiabank Healthcare+Physician Banking and Scotiabank eHOME."

"We also announced our intention to establish Global Wealth Management as a standalone business segment effective in fiscal 2020 to demonstrate its importance and our strategic commitment to expanding our global wealth management businesses."

"The Bank reported a Common Equity Tier 1 capital ratio of 11.1% through strong internal capital generation, and prudent management of organic asset growth."

"Overall, we delivered solid results across the Bank in the second quarter. We have made good progress towards strengthening our businesses and offering a superior customer experience. Looking ahead, we remain focused on delivering against our differentiated strategy and achieving consistent long-term growth."

__________________________________ (1) Refer to Non-GAAP Measures section on page 2.

Financial Results

Reported Results For the three months ended For the six months ended



April 30

January 31

April 30

April 30

April 30 (Unaudited) ($ millions)

2019

2019

2018

2019

2018





















Net interest income $ 4,193 $ 4,274 $ 3,950 $ 8,467 $ 7,886 Non-interest income

3,610

3,330

3,108

6,940

6,260 Total revenue

7,803

7,604

7,058

15,407

14,146 Provision for credit losses

873

688

534

1,561

1,078 Non-interest expenses

4,046

4,171

3,726

8,217

7,224 Income tax expense

625

498

621

1,123

1,330 Net income $ 2,259 $ 2,247 $ 2,177 $ 4,506 $ 4,514 Net income attributable to non-controlling interests in subsidiaries

70

111

70

181

128 Net income attributable to equity holders of the Bank $ 2,189 $ 2,136 $ 2,107 $ 4,325 $ 4,386 Preferred shareholders and other equity instrument holders

64

29

65

93

95 Common shareholders $ 2,125 $ 2,107 $ 2,042 $ 4,232 $ 4,291 Earnings per common share (in dollars)



















Basic $ 1.74 $ 1.72 $ 1.70 $ 3.46 $ 3.58 Diluted $ 1.73 $ 1.71 $ 1.70 $ 3.44 $ 3.56

Non-GAAP Measures

The Bank uses a number of financial measures to assess its performance. Some of these measures are not calculated in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP), which are based on International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS), are not defined by GAAP and do not have standardized meanings that would ensure consistency and comparability among companies using these or similar measures. The Bank believes that certain non-GAAP measures are useful in assessing ongoing business performance and provide readers with a better understanding of how management assesses performance. These non-GAAP measures are used throughout this press release and are defined in the "Non-GAAP Measures" section of our Second Quarter 2019 Report to Shareholders.

Adjusted results and diluted earnings per share

The following tables present reconciliations of GAAP Reported financial results to non-GAAP Adjusted financial results. The financial results have been adjusted for the following:

Acquisition and divestiture-related amounts – Acquisition and divestiture-related amounts are defined as:

A) Acquisition-related costs

1. Integration costs – Includes costs that are incurred and relate to integrating the acquired operations and are recorded in the Canadian and International Banking operating segments. These costs will cease once integration is complete. The costs relate to the following acquisitions:

Jarislowsky, Fraser Limited, Canada (closed Q3, 2018)

BBVA, Chile (closed Q3, 2018)

Citibank consumer and small and medium enterprise operations, Colombia (closed Q3, 2018)

MD Financial Management, Canada (closed Q4, 2018)

Banco Dominicano del Progreso, Dominican Republic (closed Q2, 2019)

Banco Cencosud, Peru (closed Q2, 2019)

2. Day 1 provision for credit losses on acquired performing financial instruments, as required by IFRS 9 and are recorded in the Canadian and International Banking operating segments. The standard does not differentiate between originated and purchased performing loans and as such, requires the same accounting treatment for both. These credit losses are considered Acquisition-related costs in periods where applicable. These costs relate to Banco Cencosud, Peru and Banco Dominicano del Progreso, Dominican Republic for Q2, 2019.

3. Amortization of Acquisition-related intangible assets, excluding software. These costs relate to the six acquisitions above, as well as prior acquisitions and are recorded in the Canadian and International Banking operating segments.

B) Net gain on divestitures – relates to the gain on divestitures of Scotia Crecer AFP and Scotia Seguros in the Dominican Republic that closed in Q2, 2019, and the loss on the sale of the insurance and banking operations in El Salvador announced this period. These amounts are recorded in the Other segment.

Reconciliation of reported and adjusted results and diluted earnings per share







For the three months ended For the six months ended



April 30 January 31 April 30 April 30 April 30 ($ millions) 2019 2019

2018 2019 2018





















Reported Results



















Net interest income $ 4,193 $ 4,274 $ 3,950 $ 8,467 $ 7,886 Non-interest income

3,610

3,330

3,108

6,940

6,260 Total revenue

7,803

7,604

7,058

15,407

14,146 Provision for credit losses

873

688

534

1,561

1,078 Non-interest expenses

4,046

4,171

3,726

8,217

7,224 Income before taxes

2,884

2,745

2,798

5,629

5,844 Income tax expense

625

498

621

1,123

1,330 Net income $ 2,259 $ 2,247 $ 2,177 $ 4,506 $ 4,514 Net income attributable to non-controlling interests in subsidiaries (NCI)

70

111

70

181

128 Net income attributable to equity holders

2,189

2,136

2,107

4,325

4,386 Net income attributable to common shareholders

2,125

2,107

2,042

4,232

4,291 Diluted earnings per share (in dollars) $ 1.73 $ 1.71 $ 1.70 $ 3.44 $ 3.56





















Acquisition and divestiture-related amounts





















Day 1 provision for credit losses on acquired performing financial instruments(1) $ 151 $ - $ - $ 151 $ -

Integration costs(2)

25

31

-

56

-

Amortization of Acquisition-related intangible assets, excluding software(2)

28

30

18

58

36

Acquisition-related costs

204

61

18

265

36

Net gain on divestitures(3)

(173)

-

-

(173)

- Acquisition and divestiture-related amounts (Pre-tax)

31

61

18

92

36 Income tax expense/(benefit)

(27)

(17)

(5)

(44)

(10) Acquisition and divestiture-related amounts (After tax)

4

44

13

48

26 Adjustment attributable to NCI

(45)

(5)

-

(50)

- Acquisition and divestiture-related amounts (After tax and NCI) $ (41) $ 39 $ 13 $ (2) $ 26 Adjusted Results



















Net interest income $ 4,193 $ 4,274 $ 3,950 $ 8,467 $ 7,886 Non-interest income

3,437

3,330

3,108

6,767

6,260 Total revenue

7,630

7,604

7,058

15,234

14,146 Provision for credit losses

722

688

534

1,410

1,078 Non-interest expenses

3,993

4,110

3,708

8,103

7,188 Income before taxes

2,915

2,806

2,816

5,721

5,880 Income tax expense

652

515

626

1,167

1,340 Net income $ 2,263 $ 2,291 $ 2,190 $ 4,554 $ 4,540 Net income attributable to NCI

115

116

70

231

128 Net income attributable to equity holders

2,148

2,175

2,120

4,323

4,412 Net income attributable to common shareholders $ 2,084 $ 2,146 $ 2,055 $ 4,230 $ 4,317 Adjusted diluted earnings per share



















Adjusted net income attributable to common shareholders $ 2,084 $ 2,146 $ 2,055 $ 4,230 $ 4,317 Dilutive impact of share-based payment options and others

39

45

2

83

34 Adjusted net income attributable to common shareholders (diluted) $ 2,123 $ 2,191 $ 2,057 $ 4,313 $ 4,351 Weighted average number of basic common shares outstanding (millions)

1,224

1,226

1,198

1,225

1,199 Dilutive impact of share-based payment options and others (millions)

28

29

5

28

16 Adjusted weighted average number of diluted common shares outstanding (millions)

1,252

1,255

1,203

1,253

1,215 Adjusted diluted earnings per share (in dollars) $ 1.70 $ 1.75 $ 1.71 $ 3.44 $ 3.58 Impact of adjustments on diluted earnings per share (in dollars) $ (0.03) $ 0.04 $ 0.01 $ - $ 0.02

(1) Recorded in provision for credit losses. (2) Recorded in non-interest expenses. (3) Recorded in non-interest income.

Reconciliation of reported and adjusted results and diluted earnings per share by business line

Canadian Banking(1)





For the three months ended For the six months ended



April 30 January 31 April 30 April 30 April 30 ($ millions) 2019 2019

2018 2019 2018





















Reported Results



















Net interest income $ 1,990 $ 2,036 $ 1,906 $ 4,026 $ 3,845 Non-interest income

1,390

1,379

1,325

2,769

2,689 Total revenue

3,380

3,415

3,231

6,795

6,534 Provision for credit losses

252

233

205

485

415 Non-interest expenses

1,711

1,730

1,641

3,441

3,246 Income before taxes

1,417

1,452

1,385

2,869

2,873 Income tax expense

369

379

368

748

754 Net income $ 1,048 $ 1,073 $ 1,017 $ 2,121 $ 2,119 Net income attributable to non-controlling interests in subsidiaries (NCI)

-

-

-

-

- Net income attributable to equity holders $ 1,048 $ 1,073 $ 1,017 $ 2,121 $ 2,119





















Adjustments for Acquisition-related costs





















Day 1 provision for credit losses on acquired performing financial instruments(2) $ - $ - $ - $ - $ -

Integration costs(3)

6

7

-

13

-

Amortization of Acquisition-related intangible assets, excluding software(3)

14

14

7

28

14 Acquisition-related costs (Pre-tax)

20

21

7

41

14 Income tax expense/(benefit)

(6)

(5)

(2)

(11)

(4) Acquisition-related costs (After tax)

14

16

5

30

10 Adjustment attributable to NCI

-

-

-

-

- Acquisition-related costs (After tax and NCI) $ 14 $ 16 $ 5 $ 30 $ 10





















Adjusted Results



















Net interest income $ 1,990 $ 2,036 $ 1,906 $ 4,026 $ 3,845 Non-interest income

1,390

1,379

1,325

2,769

2,689 Total revenue

3,380

3,415

3,231

6,795

6,534 Provision for credit losses

252

233

205

485

415 Non-interest expenses

1,691

1,709

1,634

3,400

3,232 Income before taxes

1,437

1,473

1,392

2,910

2,887 Income tax expense

375

384

370

759

758 Net income $ 1,062 $ 1,089 $ 1,022 $ 2,151 $ 2,129 Net income attributable to NCI

-

-

-

-

- Net income attributable to equity holders $ 1,062 $ 1,089 $ 1,022 $ 2,151 $ 2,129

(1) Refer to Business Segment Review on page 7. (2) Recorded in provision for credit losses. (3) Recorded in non-interest expenses.

International Banking(1)





For the three months ended For the six months ended



April 30 January 31 April 30 April 30 April 30 ($ millions) 2019 2019

2018 2019 2018





















Reported Results



















Net interest income $ 2,121 $ 2,080 $ 1,758 $ 4,201 $ 3,465 Non-interest income

1,235

1,251

984

2,486

1,981 Total revenue

3,356

3,331

2,742

6,687

5,446 Provision for credit losses

628

470

340

1,098

684 Non-interest expenses

1,710

1,742

1,438

3,452

2,880 Income before taxes

1,018

1,119

964

2,137

1,882 Income tax expense

249

226

219

475

412 Net income $ 769 $ 893 $ 745 $ 1,662 $ 1,470 Net income attributable to non-controlling interests in subsidiaries (NCI)

69

111

70

180

128 Net income attributable to equity holders $ 700 $ 782 $ 675 $ 1,482 $ 1,342











































Adjustments for Acquisition-related costs





















Day 1 provision for credit losses on acquired performing financial instruments(2) $ 151 $ - $ - $ 151 $ -

Integration costs(3)

19

24

-

43

-

Amortization of Acquisition-related intangible assets, excluding software(3)

14

16

11

30

22 Acquisition-related costs (Pre-tax)

184

40

11

224

22 Income tax expense/(benefit)

(53)

(12)

(3)

(65)

(6) Acquisition-related costs (After tax)

131

28

8

159

16 Adjustment attributable to NCI

(44)

(5)

-

(49)

- Acquisition-related costs (After tax and NCI) $ 87 $ 23 $ 8 $ 110 $ 16





















Adjusted Results



















Net interest income $ 2,121 $ 2,080 $ 1,758 $ 4,201 $ 3,465 Non-interest income

1,235

1,251

984

2,486

1,981 Total revenue

3,356

3,331

2,742

6,687

5,446 Provision for credit losses

477

470

340

947

684 Non-interest expenses

1,677

1,702

1,427

3,379

2,858 Income before taxes

1,202

1,159

975

2,361

1,904 Income tax expense

302

238

222

540

418 Net income $ 900 $ 921 $ 753 $ 1,821 $ 1,486 Net income attributable to NCI

113

116

70

229

128 Net income attributable to equity holders $ 787 $ 805 $ 683 $ 1,592 $ 1,358

(1) Refer to Business Segment Review on page 7. (2) Recorded in provision for credit losses. (3) Recorded in non-interest expenses.

Other(1)





For the three months ended For the six months ended



April 30 January 31 April 30 April 30 April 30 ($ millions) 2019 2019

2018 2019 2018





















Reported Results



















Net interest income $ (268) $ (214) $ (76) $ (482) $ (176) Non-interest income

184

(3)

6

181

(3) Total revenue

(84)

(217)

(70)

(301)

(179) Provision for credit losses

(1)

1

-

-

(1) Non-interest expenses

31

54

82

85

(39) Income before taxes

(114)

(272)

(152)

(386)

(139) Income tax expense

(136)

(218)

(120)

(354)

(163) Net income $ 22 $ (54) $ (32) $ (32) $ 24 Net income attributable to non-controlling interests in subsidiaries (NCI)

1

-

-

1

- Net income attributable to equity holders $ 21 $ (54) $ (32) $ (33) $ 24











































Adjustments for Net gain on divestitures(2) $ (173) $ - $ - $ (173) $ - Income tax expense

32

-

-

32

- Net gain on divestitures (After tax)

(141)

-

-

(141)

- Adjustment attributable to NCI

(1)

-

-

(1)

- Net gain on divestitures (After tax and NCI) $ (142) $ - $ - $ (142) $ -





















Adjusted Results



















Net interest income $ (268) $ (214) $ (76) $ (482) $ (176) Non-interest income

11

(3)

6

8

(3) Total revenue

(257)

(217)

(70)

(474)

(179) Provision for credit losses

(1)

1

-

-

(1) Non-interest expenses

31

54

82

85

(39) Income before taxes

(287)

(272)

(152)

(559)

(139) Income tax expense

(168)

(218)

(120)

(386)

(163) Net income $ (119) $ (54) $ (32) $ (173) $ 24 Net income attributable to NCI

2

-

-

2

- Net income attributable to equity holders $ (121) $ (54) $ (32) $ (175) $ 24

(1) Refer to Business Segment Review on page 9. (2) Recorded in non-interest income.

Reconciliation of International Banking's reported results and constant dollar results

International Banking business segment results are analyzed on a constant dollar basis. Under the constant dollar basis, prior period amounts are recalculated using current period average foreign currency rates. The following table presents the reconciliation between reported and constant dollar results for International Banking for prior periods.