Scotiabank's 2022 audited annual consolidated financial statements and accompanying Management's Discussion & Analysis (MD&A) are available at www.scotiabank.com along with the supplementary financial information and regulatory capital disclosure reports, which include fourth quarter financial information. All amounts are in Canadian dollars and are based on our audited annual consolidated financial statements and accompanying MD&A for the year ended October 31, 2022 and related notes prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS), unless otherwise noted. Additional information related to the Bank, including the Bank's Annual Information Form, can be found on the SEDAR website at www.sedar.com and on the EDGAR section of the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.





Fiscal 2022 Highlights on a Reported Basis

(versus Fiscal 2021) Fourth Quarter 2022 Highlights on a Reported Basis

(versus Q4, 2021) • Net income of $10,174 million, compared to $9,955 million • Net income of $2,093 million, compared to $2,559 million • Earnings per share (diluted) of $8.02, compared to $7.70 • Earnings per share (diluted) of $1.63, compared to $1.97 • Return on equity(1) of 14.8%, compared to 14.7% • Return on equity of 11.9%, compared to 14.8%



Fiscal 2022 Highlights on an Adjusted Basis(2)

(versus Fiscal 2021) Fourth Quarter 2022 Highlights on an Adjusted Basis(2)

(versus Q4, 2021) • Net income of $10,749 million, compared to $10,169 million • Net income of $2,615 million, compared to $2,716 million • Earnings per share (diluted) of $8.50, compared to $7.87 • Earnings per share (diluted) of $2.06, compared to $2.10 • Return on equity of 15.6%, compared to 15.0% • Return on equity of 15.0%, compared to 15.6%





Fiscal 2022 Performance versus Medium-Term Objectives The following table provides a summary of our 2022 performance against our medium-term financial objectives:



Medium-Term Objectives Fiscal 2022 Results

Reported Adjusted(2) Diluted earnings per share growth of 7%+ 4.2 % 8.0 % Return on equity of 14%+ 14.8 % 15.6 % Achieve positive operating leverage Negative 2.4% Negative 1.1% Maintain strong capital ratios CET1 capital ratio(3) of 11.5% N/A







TORONTO, Nov. 29, 2022 /CNW/ - Scotiabank reported net income of $10,174 million for the fiscal year 2022, compared with net income of $9,955 million in 2021. Diluted earnings per share (EPS) were $8.02, compared to $7.70 in the previous year. Return on equity was 14.8%, compared to 14.7% in the previous year.

Reported net income for the fourth quarter ended October 31, 2022 was $2,093 million compared to $2,559 million in the same period last year. Diluted earnings per share were $1.63, compared to $1.97 in the same period a year ago.

This quarter's net income included adjusting items of $504 million after tax. These consisted of a $66 million restructuring charge relating to the realignment of certain Global Banking and Markets businesses in Asia and an on-going technology modernization, $98 million of committed support costs relating to the expansion of our Scene+ loyalty program and a $340 million loss resulting from the sale of investment in associates in Venezuela and Thailand, as well as the wind down of operations in India and Malaysia mainly currency related.

Adjusted net income(2) was $10,749 million, up from $10,169 million in the previous year, and adjusted EPS was $8.50 versus $7.87 in the previous year.

Adjusted net income(2) for the fourth quarter ended October 31, 2022 was $2,615 million and adjusted EPS was $2.06, compared to $2.10 last year. Adjusted return on equity was 15.0% compared to 15.6% a year ago.

"This year, the Bank remained focused on leading through sound advice and delivering value to our customers, including launching the enhanced Scene+ loyalty program, which has since grown by more than one million new members and was further expanded with the addition of Empire Company Limited to the partnership. Our commitment to our customers has resulted in a number of prestigious recognitions, including Bank of the Year for Canada for the third year in a row from The Banker, Investment Bank of the Year for the Americas from The Banker, and Best Bank in Canada from Euromoney," said Brian Porter, President and CEO of Scotiabank.

Despite the uncertain and volatile operating environment, each of the four business lines contributed strongly to our consolidated fiscal year performance reflecting the diversified earnings power of the Bank.

Canadian Banking generated adjusted earnings of $4,779 million in 2022, an increase of 15% compared to the prior year. The increase was due primarily to higher revenues driven by strong growth of 14% in residential mortgages and a 21% increase in business banking loans, as well as lower provision for credit losses. Non-interest income grew 6%.

Global Wealth Management reported adjusted earnings of $1,583 million in 2022. Challenging market conditions drove declines in assets under management, impacting fee income, partly offset by strong growth in the advisory business and continued prudent expense management.

Global Banking and Markets generated earnings of $1,911 million, reflecting solid business banking performance, including strong loan growth momentum, while capital markets faced challenging market conditions. Provision for credit losses rose this year due to lower reversals, and expenses grew to support continued business investment.

International Banking delivered a strong rebound in adjusted earnings in 2022. Adjusted earnings of $2,446 million represented a 32% increase compared to the prior year. This was driven by strong commercial and residential mortgage loan growth, prudent expense management and lower provision for credit losses.

For fiscal 2022, the Bank exceeded its medium-term profitability targets on an adjusted basis, in terms of earnings per share growth and return on equity metrics. With a Common Equity Tier 1 capital ratio of 11.5%, the Bank remains well capitalized to support its strategic growth plans and return capital to shareholders. The quarterly dividend remains unchanged at $1.03 per common share.

This year, the Bank released its inaugural Net-Zero Pathways Report, which includes sector-specific decarbonization baselines and targets. The Bank has made significant progress in achieving its climate-related financing target, having mobilized a total of $96 billion in climate-related finance, up from $58 billion last year. In 2022, the Bank released its inaugural ScotiaRISE Impact Report, which highlights the program's first-year results, from the Bank's $500 million, 10-year community investment commitment. Since the launch of ScotiaRISE, the Bank has partnered with more than 200 community organizations and invested more than $60 million in communities across Scotiabank's footprint.

"I am exceedingly proud of what our team of 90,000 Scotiabankers has accomplished over the past 10 years. We have made strategic investments to refocus and strengthen our footprint and position the Bank for continued success over the long term. The Bank is stronger, more diverse, and more inclusive than it has ever been. Simply put, our Bank is a different bank today—one well-placed to deliver consistent long-term growth, and to cultivate our world-class culture, now and into the future," continued Mr. Porter. "It has been the privilege of my life to serve as the CEO of this storied institution. At 190 years old, Scotiabank is older than the country of Canada itself and as we look ahead to 2023, I have every confidence that the Bank's best days are yet to come."

_________________________________________ (1) Refer to page 133 of the Management's Discussion & Analysis in the Bank's 2022 Annual Report, available on www.sedar.com, for an explanation of the composition of the measure. Such explanation is incorporated by reference hereto. (2) Refer to Non-GAAP Measures section starting on page 22. (3) This measure has been disclosed in this document in accordance with OSFI Guideline - Capital Adequacy Requirements (November 2018).



Financial Highlights



As at and for the three months ended As at and for the year ended

October 31

July 31

October 31 October 31

October 31

2022

2022

2021 2022

2021 Operating results ($ millions)















Net interest income 4,622

4,676

4,217 18,115

16,961 Non-interest income 3,004

3,123

3,470 13,301

14,291 Total revenue 7,626

7,799

7,687 31,416

31,252 Provision for credit losses 529

412

168 1,382

1,808 Non-interest expenses 4,529

4,191

4,271 17,102

16,618 Income tax expense 475

602

689 2,758

2,871 Net income 2,093

2,594

2,559 10,174

9,955 Net income attributable to common shareholders of the Bank 1,949

2,504

2,411 9,656

9,391 Operating performance















Basic earnings per share ($) 1.64

2.10

1.98 8.05

7.74 Diluted earnings per share ($) 1.63

2.09

1.97 8.02

7.70 Return on equity (%)(1) 11.9

15.3

14.8 14.8

14.7 Return on tangible common equity (%)(2) 15.0

19.2

18.7 18.6

18.7 Productivity ratio (%)(1) 59.4

53.7

55.6 54.4

53.2 Operating leverage (%)(1)









(2.4)

1.1 Net interest margin (%)(2) 2.18

2.22

2.17 2.20

2.23 Financial position information ($ millions)















Cash and deposits with financial institutions 65,895

67,715

86,323





Trading assets 113,154

118,605

146,312





Loans 744,987

713,378

636,986





Total assets 1,349,418

1,292,102

1,184,844





Deposits 916,181

879,582

797,259





Common equity 65,150

65,043

64,750





Preferred shares and other equity instruments 8,075

7,052

6,052





Assets under administration(1) 641,636

630,087

652,924





Assets under management(1) 311,099

319,612

345,762





Capital and liquidity measures















Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) capital ratio (%)(3) 11.5

11.4

12.3





Tier 1 capital ratio (%)(3) 13.2

13.0

13.9





Total capital ratio (%)(3) 15.3

15.0

15.9





Total loss absorbing capacity (TLAC) ratio (%)(4) 27.4

28.4

27.8





Leverage ratio (%)(5) 4.2

4.2

4.8





TLAC Leverage ratio (%)(4) 8.8

9.3

9.6





Risk-weighted assets ($ millions)(3) 462,448

452,800

416,105





Liquidity coverage ratio (LCR) (%)(6) 119

122

124





Net stable funding ratio (NSFR) (%)(7) 111

109

110





Credit quality















Net impaired loans ($ millions) 3,151

2,695

2,801





Allowance for credit losses ($ millions)(8) 5,499

5,295

5,731





Gross impaired loans as a % of loans and acceptances(1) 0.62

0.58

0.67





Net impaired loans as a % of loans and acceptances(1) 0.41

0.36

0.42





Provision for credit losses as a % of average net loans and acceptances(1)(9) 0.28

0.22

0.10 0.19

0.29 Provision for credit losses on impaired loans as a % of average net loans and acceptances(1)(9) 0.26

0.21

0.31 0.24

0.53 Net write-offs as a % of average net loans and acceptances(1) 0.24

0.21

0.34 0.24

0.54 Adjusted results(2)















Adjusted net income ($ millions) 2,615

2,611

2,716 10,749

10,169 Adjusted diluted earnings per share ($) 2.06

2.10

2.10 8.50

7.87 Adjusted return on equity (%) 15.0

15.4

15.6 15.6

15.0 Adjusted return on tangible common equity (%) 18.7

19.2

19.6 19.5

19.0 Adjusted productivity ratio (%) 53.7

53.4

52.8 52.8

52.2 Adjusted operating leverage (%)









(1.1)

1.5 Common share information















Closing share price ($) (TSX) 65.85

78.01

81.14





Shares outstanding (millions)

















Average – Basic 1,192

1,195

1,215 1,199

1,214

Average – Diluted 1,199

1,203

1,224 1,208

1,225

End of period 1,191

1,193

1,215





Dividends paid per share ($) 1.03

1.03

0.90 4.06

3.60 Dividend yield (%)(1) 5.7

5.2

4.5 5.1

5.2 Market capitalization ($ millions) (TSX) 78,452

93,059

98,612





Book value per common share ($)(1) 54.68

54.52

53.28





Market value to book value multiple(1) 1.2

1.4

1.5





Price to earnings multiple (trailing 4 quarters)(1) 8.2

9.3

10.5





Other information















Employees (full-time equivalent) 90,979

90,978

89,488





Branches and offices 2,384

2,392

2,518







(1) Refer to page 133 of the Management's Discussion & Analysis in the Bank's 2022 Annual Report, available on www.sedar.com, for an explanation of the composition of the measure. Such explanation is incorporated by reference hereto. (2) Refer to Non-GAAP Measures section starting on page 22. (3) This measure has been disclosed in this document in accordance with OSFI Guideline - Capital Adequacy Requirements (November 2018). (4) This measure has been disclosed in this document in accordance with OSFI Guideline - Total Loss Absorbing Capacity (September 2018). (5) This measure has been disclosed in this document in accordance with OSFI Guideline - Leverage Requirements (November 2018). (6) This measure has been disclosed in this document in accordance with OSFI Guideline – Public Disclosure Requirements for Domestic Systemically Important Banks on Liquidity Coverage Ratio (April 2015). (7) This measure has been disclosed in this document in accordance with OSFI Guideline – Public Disclosure Requirements for Domestic Systemically Important Banks on Liquidity Net Stable Funding Ratio Disclosure Requirements (January 2021). (8) Includes allowance for credit losses on all financial assets - loans, acceptances, off-balance sheet exposures, debt securities, and deposits with financial institutions. (9) Includes provision for credit losses on certain financial assets - loans, acceptances, and off-balance sheet exposures.





Impact of Foreign Currency Translation





Average exchange rate % Change





October 31

July 31



October 31

October 31, 2022 October 31, 2022 For the three months ended

2022

2022



2021

vs. July 31, 2022 vs. October 31, 2021 U.S. Dollar/Canadian Dollar

0.752

0.778



0.796

(3.3) % (5.6) % Mexican Peso/Canadian Dollar

15.072

15.678



16.065

(3.9) % (6.2) % Peruvian Sol/Canadian Dollar

2.942

2.957



3.239

(0.5) % (9.2) % Colombian Peso/Canadian Dollar

3,381

3,200



3,043

5.7 % 11.1 % Chilean Peso/Canadian Dollar

696.481

690.164



631.752

0.9 % 10.2 %











































Average exchange rate

% Change















October 31

October 31

October 31, 2022 For the year ended











2022

2021

vs. October 31, 2021 U.S. Dollar/Canadian Dollar











0.777

0.795

(2.3) % Mexican Peso/Canadian Dollar











15.799

16.035

(1.5) % Peruvian Sol/Canadian Dollar











3.002

3.032

(1.0) % Colombian Peso/Canadian Dollar











3,187

2,929

8.8 % Chilean Peso/Canadian Dollar











669.905

593.123

12.9 %









































For the three months ended For the year ended Impact on net income(1) ($ millions except EPS)





October 31, 2022

October 31, 2022

October 31, 2022



vs. October 31, 2021

vs. July 31, 2022

vs. October 31, 2021 Net interest income









$ 45 $ 36 $ (158)

Non-interest income(2)











(38)

(46)

(109)

Non-interest expenses











(35)

(29)

92

Other items (net of tax)











10

10

72

Net income









$ (18) $ (29) $ (103)

Earnings per share (diluted)









$ (0.02) $ (0.02) $ (0.09)

Impact by business line ($ millions)























Canadian Banking









$ 2 $ - $ 3

International Banking(2)











4

(7)

(97)

Global Wealth Management











3

2

-

Global Banking and Markets











22

14

27

Other(2)











(49)

(38)

(36)

Net income









$ (18) $ (29) $ (103)



(1) Includes impact of all currencies. (2) Includes the impact of foreign currency hedges.





Group Financial Performance

Net income

Q4 2022 vs Q4 2021

Net income was $2,093 million compared to $2,559 million, a decrease of 18%.

The impact on net income of adjusting items for the current quarter was $522 million after-tax ($603 million pre-tax) (refer to the Non-GAAP measures section starting on page 22 for a reconciliation). The Bank recorded a net loss of $340 million ($361 million pre-tax) in relation to the divesture of investments in associates in Venezuela and Thailand, and the wind-down of operations in India and Malaysia, mostly relating to the reclassification of cumulative foreign currency translation losses net of hedges, from accumulated other comprehensive income to non-interest income in the Consolidated Statement of Income. The Bank recognized costs of $98 million ($133 million pre-tax) to support the expansion of the Scene+ loyalty program to include Empire Company Limited as a partner. The Bank recorded a restructuring charge of $66 million ($85 million pre-tax) primarily related to the strategic decision to realign the Global Banking and Markets business in Asia Pacific to focus on select banking and capital markets activities in the region. The charge also included reductions in Canadian and international technology employees, driven by ongoing technology modernization and digital transformation. Other adjusting items in the current quarter included amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets of $18 million ($24 million pre-tax). The impact of the adjustments on diluted earnings per share was $0.43 and on Basel III Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) ratio was two basis points.

The adjustments in the prior year were $157 million after-tax ($213 million pre-tax) which included restructuring and other provisions of $139 million after-tax ($188 million pre-tax), and amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets of $18 million ($25 million pre-tax).

Adjusted net income was $2,615 million compared to $2,716 million, a decrease of 4%, due mainly to lower non-interest income, higher non-interest expenses and higher provision for credit losses, partly offset by higher net interest income and lower provision for income taxes.

Q4 2022 vs Q3 2022

Net income was $2,093 million compared to $2,594 million, a decrease of 19%. This quarter included adjusting items of $522 million compared to $17 million in the prior quarter [refer to the Non-GAAP measures section on page 22]. Adjusted net income was $2,615 million compared to $2,611 million, an increase of $4 million. The increase was due mainly to higher non-interest income and lower provision for income taxes, partly offset by higher provision for credit losses and non-interest expenses.

Total revenue

Q4 2022 vs Q4 2021

Revenues were $7,626 million compared to $7,687 million, a decrease of 1%, including adjusting items of $361 million this quarter. Adjusted revenues were $7,987 million compared to $7,687 million, an increase of 4%, due mainly to higher net interest income, partly offset by lower non-interest income.

Q4 2022 vs Q3 2022

Revenues were $7,626 million compared to $7,799 million, a decrease of 2%, including adjusting items of $361 million this quarter. Adjusted revenues were $7,987 million compared to $7,799 million, an increase of 2%, due mainly to higher non-interest income, partly offset by lower net interest income.

Net interest income

Q4 2022 vs Q4 2021

Net interest income was $4,622 million, an increase of $405 million or 10%, due primarily to strong asset growth across all business lines. Net interest margin was up 1 basis point to 2.18%, driven primarily by higher margins across all business lines, which benefited from central bank rate increases, partly offset by a lower contribution from asset/liability management activities related to higher funding costs and increased levels of high quality, lower-margin liquid assets.

Q4 2022 vs Q3 2022

Net interest income decreased $54 million or 1%. Loan growth across all business lines was more than offset by lower net interest margins.

Net interest margin of 2.18% was down 4 basis points driven by a lower contribution from asset/liability management activities related to higher funding costs, as well as a lower Canadian Banking margin, partly offset by a higher International Banking margin, as well as decreased levels of high quality, lower-margin liquid assets.

Non-interest income

Q4 2022 vs Q4 2021

Non-interest income was $3,004 million, down $466 million or 13% including adjusting items of $361 million this quarter (refer to Non-GAAP Measures starting on page 22). Adjusted non-interest income was down $105 million or 3%. The decrease was due mainly to lower wealth management revenues, unrealized losses on non-trading derivatives, and lower income from associated corporations. These were partly offset by higher banking revenues, other fees and commission revenues, and non-trading foreign exchange fees.

Q4 2022 vs Q3 2022

Non-interest income was down $119 million or 4% including adjusting items of $361 million this quarter (refer to Non-GAAP Measures starting on page 22). Adjusted non-interest income was up $242 million or 8%, due primarily to higher trading revenues, banking revenues, other fees and commission revenues, as well as underwriting and advisory fees, partly offset by lower wealth management revenues.

Provision for credit losses

Q4 2022 vs Q4 2021

The provision for credit losses was $529 million, compared to $168 million, an increase of $361 million. The provision for credit losses ratio increased 18 basis points to 28 basis points.

The provision for credit losses on performing loans was $35 million, compared to a net reversal of $343 million. The provision this period was driven by portfolio growth and the less favourable macroeconomic forecast, partly offset by improved credit quality expectations mainly in Canadian retail and improved credit quality in Global Banking and Markets. Higher provision reversals last year were due mainly to the more favourable credit and macroeconomic outlook as well as credit migration to impaired loans across most markets.

The provision for credit losses on impaired loans was $494 million, compared to $511 million, a decrease of $17 million or 3% due primarily to lower provisions in the International retail portfolio driven by lower formations partly offset by higher formations in the Canadian retail portfolio. The provision for credit losses ratio on impaired loans was 26 basis points, a decrease of five basis points.

Q4 2022 vs Q3 2022

The provision for credit losses was $529 million, compared to $412 million, an increase of $117 million or 28%. The provision for credit losses ratio increased six basis points to 28 basis points.

The provision for credit losses on performing loans was $35 million, compared to $23 million last quarter, driven by the less favourable macroeconomic forecast and portfolio growth, partly offset by improved credit quality expectations mainly in Canadian retail.

The provision for credit losses on impaired loans was $494 million, compared to $389 million, an increase of $105 million or 27%, due to higher corporate and commercial provisions and retail formations across markets.

The provision for credit losses ratio on impaired loans was 26 basis points, an increase of five basis points.

Non-interest expenses

Q4 2022 vs Q4 2021

Non-interest expenses were $4,529 million, up $258 million or 6%, including adjusting items of $242 million versus $213 million in the prior year (refer to Non-GAAP Measures starting on page 22). Adjusted non-interest expenses were $4,287 million, up $229 million or 6%, driven by higher personnel costs, performance-based compensation, advertising and technology-related costs, business and capital taxes and the negative impact of foreign currency translation.

The productivity ratio was 59.4% compared to 55.6%. The adjusted productivity ratio was 53.7% compared to 52.8%.

Q4 2022 vs Q3 2022

Non-interest expenses were up $338 million or 8% including adjusting items of $242 million versus $24 million in the prior quarter (refer to Non-GAAP Measures starting on page 22). Adjusted non-interest expenses were up $120 million or 3%. The increase was due to higher professional fees, performance-based compensation, advertising and technology-related costs, and the negative impact of foreign currency translation. Partly offsetting were other employee benefits and share-based compensation expenses.

The productivity ratio was 59.4% compared to 53.7%. The adjusted productivity ratio was 53.7% compared to 53.4%.

Provision for income taxes

Q4 2022 vs Q4 2021

The effective tax rate was 18.5% compared to 21.2%. The adjusted effective tax rate was 17.6% compared to 21.5% due primarily to higher income from lower tax rate jurisdictions and higher tax-exempt income in the quarter.

Q4 2022 vs Q3 2022

The effective tax rate was 18.5% compared to 18.8% in the previous quarter. The adjusted effective tax rate was 17.6% compared to 18.8% in the previous quarter due primarily to higher tax-exempt income.

Capital Ratios

The Bank continues to maintain strong, high quality capital levels which position it well for future business growth and opportunities. The CET1 ratio as at October 31, 2022 was 11.5%, a decrease of approximately 80 basis points from the prior year as solid internal capital generation during the year was more than offset by strong organic growth in risk-weighted assets across all business lines, common share buybacks under the Bank's Normal Course Issuer Bid, changes in the valuation of investment securities, and the Bank's increased ownership in Scotiabank Chile.

The Bank's Tier 1 capital ratio was 13.2% as at October 31, 2022, a decrease of approximately 70 basis points from the prior year, due primarily to the above noted impacts to the CET1 ratio, the phase-out impact of approximately $650 million of non-qualifying additional tier 1 instruments, and the Bank's redemption of $500 million of NVCC preferred shares, partly offset by issuances of $1.5 billion and USD $750 million of Limited Recourse Capital Notes (LRCNs).

The Bank's Total capital ratio was 15.3% as at October 31, 2022, a decrease of approximately 60 basis points from 2021, due primarily to the above noted impacts to the Tier 1 capital ratio, the redemption of $1.25 billion of NVCC subordinated debentures, amortization of approximately $325 million of NVCC Tier 2 instruments and the phase-out impact of approximately $250 million of non-qualifying subordinated debentures, partly offset by issuances of $1.75 billion and USD $1.25 billion of NVCC subordinated debentures.

The TLAC ratio was 27.4% as at October 31, 2022, a decrease of 40 basis points from the prior year, mainly from strong growth in risk-weighted assets during the year.

The Leverage ratio was 4.2%, a decrease of approximately 60 basis points from the prior year due primarily to OSFI's discontinuance of the temporary exclusion of sovereign-issued securities from its leverage exposures measure, combined with strong growth in the Bank's on and off-balance sheet assets.

The TLAC Leverage ratio was 8.8%, a decrease of approximately 80 basis points from 2021, due primarily to strong growth in the Bank's on and off-balance sheet assets.

The Bank's capital ratios continue to be in excess of OSFI's minimum capital ratio requirements for 2022 for CET1, Tier 1 and Total Capital. The Bank was well above the OSFI minimum Leverage ratio as at October 31, 2022.

Business Segment Review

Canadian Banking





For the three months ended

For the year ended (Unaudited)($ millions)

October 31



July 31



October 31



October 31



October 31

(Taxable equivalent basis)(1)

2022



2022



2021



2022



2021

Reported Results





























Net interest income $ 2,363

$ 2,361

$ 2,082

$ 9,001

$ 8,030

Non-interest income(2)

771



758



749



3,029



2,868

Total revenue

3,134



3,119



2,831



12,030



10,898

Provision for credit losses

163



93



(96)



209



333

Non-interest expenses

1,397



1,385



1,251



5,388



4,951

Income tax expense

404



428



438



1,670



1,459

Net income $ 1,170

$ 1,213

$ 1,238

$ 4,763

$ 4,155

Net income attributable to equity holders of the Bank $ 1,170

$ 1,213

$ 1,238

$ 4,763

$ 4,155

Other measures





























Return on equity(3)

24.7 %



26.1 %



29.4 %



26.3 %



25.2 %

Net interest margin(3)

2.26 %



2.29 %



2.20 %



2.24 %



2.23 %

Average assets ($ billions) $ 446

$ 437

$ 398

$ 430

$ 381

Average liabilities ($ billions) $ 347

$ 337

$ 318

$ 332

$ 313



(1) Results are presented on a taxable equivalent basis. Refer to Business Line Overview section of the Bank's 2022 Annual Report to Shareholders. (2) Includes net income from investments in associated corporations for the three months ended October 31, 2022 - $23 (July 31, 2022 - $15; October 31, 2021 - $18) and for the year ended October 31, 2022 - $64 (October 31, 2021 - $87). (3) Refer to Non-GAAP measures starting on page 22.





For the three months ended

For the year ended (Unaudited)($ millions)

October 31



July 31



October 31



October 31



October 31

(Taxable equivalent basis)

2022



2022



2021



2022



2021

Adjusted Results(1)





























Net interest income $ 2,363

$ 2,361

$ 2,082

$ 9,001

$ 8,030

Non-interest income

771



758



749



3,029



2,868

Total revenue

3,134



3,119



2,831



12,030



10,898

Provision for credit losses

163



93



(96)



209



333

Non-interest expenses(2)

1,391



1,380



1,245



5,366



4,929

Income tax expense

406



429



440



1,676



1,465

Net income $ 1,174

$ 1,217

$ 1,242

$ 4,779

$ 4,171



(1) Refer to Non-GAAP Measures starting on page 22 for the reconciliation of reported and adjusted results. (2) Includes adjustment for Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets, excluding software for the three months ended October 31, 2022 – $6 (July 31, 2022 – $5; October 31, 2021 – $6) and for the year ended October 31, 2022 – $22 (October 31, 2021 – $22).





Net income

Q4 2022 vs Q4 2021

Net income attributable to equity holders was $1,170 million, compared to $1,238 million. Adjusted net income attributable to equity holders was $1,174 million, a decrease of $68 million or 5%. The decline was due primarily to higher provision for credit losses.

Q4 2022 vs Q3 2022

Net income attributable to equity holders declined $43 million or 4%. The decline was due primarily to higher provision for credit losses.

Total revenue

Q4 2022 vs Q4 2021

Revenues were $3,134 million, up $303 million or 11%, due to higher net interest income and non-interest income.

Q4 2022 vs Q3 2022

Revenues increased $15 million due primarily to higher non-interest income.

Net interest income

Q4 2022 vs Q4 2021

Net interest income of $2,363 million increased $281 million or 13%, due primarily to strong loan and deposit growth, as well as margin expansion. The net interest margin increased six basis points to 2.26%, due primarily to higher deposit spreads and the impact of the Bank of Canada rate increases, partly offset by lower loan spreads.

Q4 2022 vs Q3 2022

Net interest income was in line with prior quarter. Strong loan and deposit growth were offset by margin compression. The net interest margin decreased three basis points to 2.26%, due primarily to lower mortgage prepayment fees and lower spreads on variable rate mortgages, partly offset by higher deposit spreads.

Non-interest income

Q4 2022 vs Q4 2021

Non-interest income of $771 million increased $22 million or 3%. The increase was due primarily to higher banking revenue and foreign exchange fees, partly offset by lower mutual fund distribution fees.

Q4 2022 vs Q3 2022

Non-interest income increased $13 million or 2%. The increase was due primarily to higher banking revenue and income from associated corporations.

Provision for credit losses

Q4 2022 vs Q4 2021

The provision for credit losses was $163 million, compared to a net reversal of $96 million. The provision for credit losses ratio increased 25 basis points to 15 basis points.

Provision for credit losses on performing loans was $10 million, compared to a net reversal of $195 million. The provision this period was driven primarily by the less favourable macroeconomic forecast and portfolio growth partly offset by improved retail portfolio credit quality.

Provision for credit losses on impaired loans was $153 million, compared to $99 million, an increase of $54 million due primarily to higher retail provisions driven by higher formations. The provision for credit losses ratio on impaired loans was 14 basis points, an increase of four basis points.

Q4 2022 vs Q3 2022

The provision for credit losses was $163 million, compared to $93 million, an increase of $70 million. The provision for credit losses ratio increased six basis points to 15 basis points.

Provision for credit losses on performing loans was $10 million, compared to a net reversal of $50 million last quarter. The provision this period was driven primarily by the less favourable macroeconomic forecast and portfolio growth, partly offset by improved retail portfolio credit quality expectations.

Provision for credit losses on impaired loans was $153 million, compared to $143 million, an increase of $10 million or 7% due primarily to higher commercial provisions driven by higher formations, partly offset by lower retail provisions. The provision for credit losses ratio on impaired loans was 14 basis points, an increase of one basis point.

Non-interest expenses

Q4 2022 vs Q4 2021

Non-interest expenses were $1,397 million, up $146 million or 12%, due primarily to higher technology and personnel costs to support business growth.

Q4 2022 vs Q3 2022

Non-interest expenses were up $12 million or 1%, due primarily to higher technology costs to support business growth.

Provision for income taxes

The effective tax rate was 25.7% for the quarter, compared to 26.2% in the prior year and 26.1% in the prior quarter.

Average assets

Q4 2022 vs Q4 2021

Average assets increased $48 billion or 12% to $446 billion. The growth included $27 billion or 11% in residential mortgages, $16 billion or 25% in business loans and acceptances, $3 billion or 4% in personal loans, and $1 billion or 11% in credit card loans.

Q4 2022 vs Q3 2022

Average assets increased $9 billion or 2%. The growth included $4 billion or 1% in residential mortgages, $3 billion or 4% in business loans and acceptances, and $1 billion or 1% in personal loans.

Average liabilities

Q4 2022 vs Q4 2021

Average liabilities increased $29 billion or 9% to $347 billion. The growth included $15 billion or 8% in personal deposits and $6 billion or 6% in non-personal deposits.

Q4 2022 vs Q3 2022

Average liabilities increased $10 billion or 3%. The growth included $8 billion or 4% in personal deposits and $1 billion or 1% in non-personal deposits.

International Banking





For the three months ended



For the year ended

(Unaudited)($ millions)

October 31



July 31



October 31



October 31



October 31

(Taxable equivalent basis)(1)

2022



2022



2021



2022



2021

Reported Results





























Net interest income $ 1,806

$ 1,759

$ 1,589

$ 6,900

$ 6,625

Non-interest income(2)

698



660



728



2,827



2,993

Total revenue

2,504



2,419



2,317



9,727



9,618

Provision for credit losses

355



325



314



1,230



1,574

Non-interest expenses

1,364



1,295



1,259



5,212



5,254

Income tax expense

106



122



137



618



635

Net income $ 679

$ 677

$ 607

$ 2,667

$ 2,155

Net income attributable to non-controlling interests in































subsidiaries

36



52



79



249



332

Net income attributable to equity holders of the Bank $ 643

$ 625

$ 528

$ 2,418

$ 1,823

Other measures





























Return on equity(3)

13.1 %



13.0 %



12.0 %



12.9 %



10.4 %

Net interest margin(4)

4.08 %



3.95 %



3.78 %



3.96 %



3.95 %

Average assets ($ billions) $ 217

$ 209

$ 192

$ 207

$ 194

Average liabilities ($ billions) $ 160

$ 155

$ 146

$ 152

$ 149



(1) Results are presented on a taxable equivalent basis. Refer to Business Line Overview section of the Bank's 2022 Annual Report to Shareholders.

(2) Includes net income from investments in associated corporations for the three months ended October 31, 2022 - $51 (July 31, 2022 - $54; October 31, 2021 - $52) and for the year ended October 31, 2022 - $250 (October 31, 2021 - $206).

(3) Refer to Non-GAAP Measures starting on page 22.

(4) Prior period has been restated to reflect the deduction of non-interest bearing deposits with financial institutions, to align with the Bank's definition.







For the three months ended



For the year ended (Unaudited)($ millions)

October 31



July 31



October 31



October 31



October 31

(Taxable equivalent basis)

2022



2022



2021



2022



2021

Adjusted Results(1)





























Net interest income $ 1,806

$ 1,759

$ 1,589

$ 6,900

$ 6,625

Non-interest income

698



660



728



2,827



2,993

Total revenue

2,504



2,419



2,317



9,727



9,618

Provision for credit losses

355



325



314



1,230



1,574

Non-interest expenses(2)

1,355



1,285



1,249



5,173



5,209

Income tax expense

108



126



140



629



648

Net income $ 686

$ 683

$ 614

$ 2,695

$ 2,187

Net income attributable to non-controlling interests in































subsidiaries

36



52



79



249



332

Net income attributable to equity holders of the Bank $ 650

$ 631

$ 535

$ 2,446

$ 1,855



(1) Refer to Non-GAAP Measures starting on page 22 for the reconciliation of reported and adjusted results.

(2) Includes adjustment for Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets, excluding software for the three months ended October 31, 2022 – $9 (July 31, 2022 – $10; October 31, 2021 – $10) and for the year ended October 31, 2022 – $39 (October 31, 2021 – $45).





































Net income

Q4 2022 vs Q4 2021

Net income attributable to equity holders was $643 million, compared to $528 million, up $115 million or 22%. Adjusted net income attributable to equity holders was $650 million, an increase of $115 million or 21%. This increase was driven by higher net interest income and lower provision for income taxes, partly offset by higher non-interest expenses, higher provision for credit losses and lower non-interest income.

Q4 2022 vs Q3 2022

Net income attributable to equity holders increased by $18 million or 3% from $625 million. Adjusted net income attributable to equity holders increased by $19 million or 3%, compared to $631 million last quarter. This increase was driven by higher net interest income, and non-interest income and lower provision for income taxes, partly offset by higher non-interest expenses and higher provision for credit losses.

Financial Performance on a Constant Dollar Basis

International Banking business segment results are analyzed on a constant dollar basis which is a non-GAAP measure (refer to Non-GAAP Measures starting on page 22). Under the constant dollar basis, prior period amounts are recalculated using current period average foreign currency rates. The following table presents the reconciliation between reported, adjusted and constant dollar results for International Banking for prior periods. The Bank believes that constant dollar is useful for readers to understand business performance without the impact of foreign currency translation and is used by management to assess the performance of the business segment. The tables below are computed on a basis that is different than the "Impact of foreign currency translation" table on page 4. Ratios are on a reported basis.

The discussion below on the results of operations is on a constant dollar basis.

Reported results on a constant dollar basis



For the three months ended



For the year ended (Unaudited)($ millions)

October 31



July 31



October 31



October 31



October 31

(Taxable equivalent basis)

2022



2022



2021



2022



2021

Net interest income $ 1,806

$ 1,786

$ 1,622

$ 6,900

$ 6,478

Non-interest income

698



640



700



2,827



2,874

Total revenue

2,504



2,426



2,322



9,727



9,352

Provision for credit losses

355



328



323



1,230



1,534

Non-interest expenses

1,364



1,311



1,278



5,212



5,149

Income tax expense

106



114



130



618



605

Net income $ 679

$ 673

$ 591

$ 2,667

$ 2,064

Net income attributable to non-controlling interests in































subsidiaries

36



52



76



249



308

Net income attributable to equity holders of the Bank $ 643

$ 621

$ 515

$ 2,418

$ 1,756

Other Measures





























Average assets ($ billions) $ 217

$ 213

$ 195

$ 207

$ 190

Average liabilities($ billions) $ 160

$ 158

$ 147

$ 152

$ 144











































Adjusted results on a constant dollar basis



For the three months ended



For the year ended (Unaudited)($ millions)

October 31



July 31



October 31



October 31



October 31

(Taxable equivalent basis)

2022



2022



2021



2022



2021

Net interest income $ 1,806

$ 1,786

$ 1,622

$ 6,900

$ 6,478

Non-interest income

698



640



700



2,827



2,874

Total revenue

2,504



2,426



2,322



9,727



9,352

Provision for credit losses

355



328



323



1,230



1,534

Non-interest expenses

1,355



1,302



1,268



5,173



5,107

Income tax expense

108



117



134



629



616

Net income $ 686

$ 679

$ 597

$ 2,695

$ 2,095

Net income attributable to non-controlling interests in































subsidiaries

36



51



76



249



309

Net income attributable to equity holders of the Bank $ 650

$ 628

$ 521

$ 2,446

$ 1,786









Net income

Q4 2022 vs Q4 2021

Net income attributable to equity holders was $643 million, compared to $515 million. Adjusted net income attributable to equity holders was $650 million, an increase of $129 million or 22%. This increase was driven by higher net interest income and lower provision for income taxes, partly offset by higher non-interest expenses, and higher provision for credit losses.

Q4 2022 vs Q3 2022

Net income attributable to equity holders increased by $22 million or 4% from $621 million. Adjusted net income attributable to equity holders increased by $22 million or 4%, compared to $628 million last quarter. This increase was driven by higher non-interest income, net interest income, and lower provision for income taxes. This was partly offset by higher non-interest expenses and higher provision for credit losses.

Total revenue

Q4 2022 vs Q4 2021

Revenues were $2,504 million, an increase of $182 million or 8%, driven by higher net interest income.

Q4 2022 vs Q3 2022

Revenues increased by $78 million, or 3%, driven by higher non-interest income and net interest income.

Net interest income

Q4 2022 vs Q4 2021

Net interest income of $1,806 million was up 11%, driven by growth in commercial loans and residential mortgages, as well as margin expansion. Net interest margin increased by 30 basis points to 4.08%, due mainly to higher central bank rates, and inflationary adjustments, partly offset by higher funding costs and changes in deposits mix.

Q4 2022 vs Q3 2022

Net interest income increased by $20 million, or 1%, driven by growth in commercial loans and residential mortgages, and margin expansion. Net interest margin increased by 13 basis points to 4.08%.

Non-interest income

Q4 2022 vs Q4 2021

Non-interest income was $698 million, in line with previous year, with net fees and commissions growing 6%. This was offset by lower capital market revenues and gains on investment securities compared to last year.

Q4 2022 vs Q3 2022

Non-interest income increased by $58 million or 9%, driven by net fees and commissions and capital markets revenues.

Provision for credit losses

Q4 2022 vs Q4 2021

The provision for credit losses was $355 million, compared to $323 million, an increase of $32 million or 10%. The provision for credit losses ratio decreased two basis points to 89 basis points.

Provision for credit losses on performing loans was $35 million, compared to a net reversal of $97 million. The increase this period related to higher retail and commercial provisions, due mainly to the less favourable macroeconomic forecast, as well as growth in the retail portfolio.

Provision for credit losses on impaired loans was $320 million compared to $420 million, a decrease of $100 million or 24%. This was due mainly to lower retail provisions driven by lower formations primarily in Peru and Colombia. The provision for credit losses ratio on impaired loans was 81 basis points, a decrease of 37 basis points.

Q4 2022 vs Q3 2022

The provision for credit losses was $355 million, compared to $328 million, an increase of $27 million or 8%. The provision for credit losses ratio increased five basis points to 89 basis points.

Provision for credit losses on performing loans was $35 million, compared to $62 million last quarter, a decrease of $27 million due primarily to lower retail provisions as prior period included a higher impact of the unfavourable macroeconomic forecast.

Provision for credit losses on impaired loans was $320 million compared to $266 million, an increase of $54 million or 21% due primarily to higher retail provisions driven by higher formations across markets. The provision for credit losses ratio on impaired loans increased 13 basis points to 81 basis points.

Non-interest expenses

Q4 2022 vs Q4 2021

Non-interest expenses were $1,364 million, up 7%. Adjusted non-interest expenses were $1,355 million, up 7%, driven by business growth and inflationary impacts, partly offset by the benefit of efficiency initiatives.

Q4 2022 vs Q3 2022

Non-interest expenses were $1,364 million compared to $1,311 million, an increase of 4%. Adjusted non-interest expenses increased by $53 million or 4% from $1,302 million last quarter, driven by business growth, inflationary impacts, partly offset by the benefit of efficiency initiatives.

Provision for income taxes

Q4 2022 vs Q4 2021

The effective tax rate was 13.5%, compared to 18.4%. On an adjusted basis, the effective tax rate was 13.6% compared to 18.6%, primarily due to higher inflationary adjustments in Mexico and Chile, and changes in the earnings mix.

Q4 2022 vs Q3 2022

The effective tax rate was 13.5%, compared to 15.4%. On an adjusted basis, the effective tax rate was 13.6% compared to 15.5% due primarily to a prior period tax recovery and higher inflationary adjustments in Mexico and Chile.

Average assets

Q4 2022 vs Q4 2021

Average assets were $217 billion, an increase of $22 billion. Total loan growth of 12% was driven by a 16% increase in residential mortgages, a 12% increase in commercial loans, and a 9% increase in personal loans and credit card balances.

Q4 2022 vs Q3 2022

Average assets increased by $4 billion. Loans grew by 2%, driven by a 4% increase in residential mortgages, a 2% increase in commercial loans and a 2% increase in personal loans and credit card balances.

Average liabilities

Q4 2022 vs Q4 2021

Average liabilities of $160 billion were up $13 billion. Total deposits increased 8%, driven by a 12% increase in non-personal deposits and a 1% increase in personal deposits.

Q4 2022 vs Q3 2022

Average liabilities were up $2 billion. Total deposits increased by 2%, driven by a 2% increase in non-personal deposits and a 1% increase in personal deposits.

Global Wealth Management





For the three months ended

For the year ended (Unaudited)($ millions)

October 31



July 31



October 31

October 31



October 31 (Taxable equivalent basis)(1)

2022



2022



2021

2022



2021 Reported Results

























Net interest income $ 206

$ 200

$ 161 $ 764

$ 628 Non-interest income

1,083



1,112



1,186

4,617



4,752 Total revenue

1,289



1,312



1,347

5,381



5,380 Provision for credit losses

1



5



1

6



2 Non-interest expenses

798



796



824

3,259



3,255 Income tax expense

127



133



135

551



549 Net income $ 363

$ 378

$ 387 $ 1,565

$ 1,574 Net income attributable to non-controlling interests in



























subsidiaries

2



2



2

9



9 Net income attributable to equity holders of the Bank $ 361

$ 376

$ 385 $ 1,556

$ 1,565 Other measures

























Return on equity(2)

14.8 %



15.5 %



16.3 %

16.2 %



16.7 % Assets under administration ($ billions) $ 580

$ 581

$ 597 $ 580

$ 597 Assets under management ($ billions) $ 311

$ 320

$ 346 $ 311

$ 346

(1) Results are presented on a taxable equivalent basis. Refer to Business Line Overview section of the Bank's 2022 Annual Report to Shareholders. (2) Refer to Non-GAAP Measures starting on page 22.





For the three months ended

For the year ended (Unaudited)($ millions)

October 31



July 31



October 31

October 31



October 31 (Taxable equivalent basis)

2022



2022



2021

2022



2021 Adjusted Results(1)

























Net interest income $ 206

$ 200

$ 161 $ 764

$ 628 Non-interest income

1,083



1,112



1,186

4,617



4,752 Total revenue

1,289



1,312



1,347

5,381



5,380 Provision for credit losses

1



5



1

6



2 Non-interest expenses(2)

789



787



815

3,223



3,219 Income tax expense

129



135



137

560



558 Net income $ 370

$ 385

$ 394 $ 1,592

$ 1,601 Net income attributable to non-controlling interests in



























subsidiaries

2



2



2

9



9 Net income attributable to equity holders of the Bank $ 368

$ 383

$ 392 $ 1,583

$ 1,592

(1) Refer to Non-GAAP Measures starting on page 22 for the reconciliation of reported and adjusted results. (2) Includes adjustment for Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets, excluding software for the three months ended October 31, 2022 – $9 (July 31, 2022 – $9; October 31, 2021 – $9) and for the year ended October 31, 2022 – $36 (October 31, 2021 – $36).





Net income

Q4 2022 vs Q4 2021

Net income attributable to equity holders was $361 million, a decrease of $24 million or 6%, due primarily to lower fee income, partly offset by higher net interest income and lower volume-related expenses.

Q4 2022 vs Q3 2022

Net income attributable to equity holders decreased $15 million or 4%, from lower fee income, partly offset by higher net interest income.

Total revenue

Q4 2022 vs Q4 2021

Revenues were $1,289 million, down $58 million or 4% due primarily to lower fee income driven by lower AUM and trading volumes, partly offset by higher net interest income driven by strong loan growth and improved margins.

Q4 2022 vs Q3 2022

Revenues were down $23 million or 2% due primarily to lower fee income driven by lower AUM reflecting current market conditions.

Provision for credit losses

Q4 2022 vs Q4 2021

The provision for credit losses was $1 million, unchanged from last year.

Q4 2022 vs Q3 2022

The provision for credit losses was $1 million, a decrease of $4 million. The provision for credit losses ratio was two basis points.

Non-interest expenses

Q4 2022 vs Q4 2021

Non-interest expenses of $798 million were down $26 million or 3%, driven largely by lower volume-related expenses.

Q4 2022 vs Q3 2022

Non-interest expenses were in line with last quarter as lower volume-related expenses were largely offset by technology costs to support business initiatives.

Provision for income taxes

The effective tax rate was 25.8% compared to 25.9% in the prior year and 26.1% in the prior quarter.

Assets under management (AUM) and assets under administration (AUA)

Q4 2022 vs Q4 2021

Assets under management of $311 billion decreased $35 billion or 10% driven by market depreciation. Assets under administration of $580 billion decreased $17 billion or 3% due primarily to market depreciation, partly offset by higher net sales.

Q4 2022 vs Q3 2022

Assets under management decreased $9 billion or 3%, and assets under administration decreased by $1 billion, due primarily to market depreciation.

Global Banking and Markets





For the three months ended

For the year ended (Unaudited)($ millions)

October 31



July 31



October 31

October 31



October 31 (Taxable equivalent basis)(1)

2022



2022



2021

2022



2021 Reported Results

























Net interest income $ 492

$ 405

$ 365 $ 1,630

$ 1,436 Non-interest income

862



747



812

3,542



3,587 Total revenue

1,354



1,152



1,177

5,172



5,023 Provision for credit losses

11



(15)



(50)

(66)



(100) Non-interest expenses

696



655



591

2,674



2,458 Income tax expense

163



134



134

653



590 Net income $ 484

$ 378

$ 502 $ 1,911

$ 2,075 Net income attributable to

























equity holders of the Bank $ 484

$ 378

$ 502 $ 1,911

$ 2,075 Other measures

























Return on equity(2)

13.4 %



11.1 %



15.5 %

14.3 %



16.5 % Average assets ($ billions) $ 461

$ 443

$ 409 $ 445

$ 401 Average liabilities ($ billions) $ 430

$ 419

$ 382 $ 414

$ 385

(1) Results are presented on a taxable equivalent basis. Refer to Business Line Overview section of the Bank's 2022 Annual Report to Shareholders. (2) Refer to Non-GAAP Measures starting on page 22.































Net income

Q4 2022 vs Q4 2021

Net income attributable to equity holders was $484 million, a decrease of $18 million or 4%, due mainly to higher non-interest expenses and higher provision for credit losses, partly offset by higher net interest income, non-interest income, and the positive impact of foreign currency translation.

Q4 2022 vs Q3 2022

Net income attributable to equity holders increased by $106 million or 28%. This was due to higher net interest income, non-interest income, and the positive impact of foreign currency translation, partly offset by higher non-interest expenses and provision for credit losses.

Total revenue

Q4 2022 vs Q4 2021

Revenues were $1,354 million, an increase of $177 million or 15% due to higher net interest income, non-interest income and the positive impact of foreign currency translation.

Q4 2022 vs Q3 2022

Revenues increased by $202 million or 18% due to higher non-interest income, net interest income, and the positive impact of foreign currency translation.

Net interest income

Q4 2022 vs Q4 2021

Net interest income was $492 million, an increase of $127 million or 35% due to higher deposit and lending volumes, increased deposit margins, and the positive impact of foreign currency translation, partly offset by higher trading-related funding costs.

Q4 2022 vs Q3 2022

Net interest income increased by $87 million or 21% due mainly to increased lending margins, higher deposit and lending volumes, and the positive impact of foreign currency translation.

Non-interest income

Q4 2022 vs Q4 2021

Non-interest income was $862 million, an increase of $50 million or 6% due to higher banking revenues and the positive impact of foreign currency translation, partly offset by lower trading revenues, mainly in the Equities business, and underwriting and advisory fees.

Q4 2022 vs Q3 2022

Non-interest income increased by $115 million or 15%, due mainly to higher banking revenues, underwriting and advisory fees, the positive impact of foreign currency translation, partly offset by lower trading revenues mainly in the Equities business.

Provision for credit losses

Q4 2022 vs Q4 2021

The provision for credit losses was $11 million, compared to a net reversal of $50 million. The provision for credit losses ratio was three basis points, an increase of 21 basis points.

Provision for credit losses on performing loans was a net reversal of $11 million compared to a net reversal of $52 million. The reversal this period was due primarily to improved portfolio credit quality partly offset by portfolio growth and less favourable macroeconomic forecast.

Provision for credit losses on impaired loans was $22 million compared to $2 million, an increase of $20 million due primarily to higher provisions driven by higher formations in this period. The provision for credit losses ratio on impaired loans was six basis points, an increase of five basis points.

Q4 2022 vs Q3 2022

The provision for credit losses was $11 million, compared to a net reversal of $15 million last quarter. The provision for credit losses ratio was three basis points, an increase of eight basis points.

Provision for credit losses on performing loans was a net reversal of $11 million compared to $3 million last quarter. The reversal this period was due primarily to continued strong portfolio credit quality partly offset by portfolio growth and less favourable macroeconomic forecast.

Provision for credit losses on impaired loans was $22 million, an increase of $40 million due primarily to higher provisions driven by higher formations. The provision for credit losses ratio on impaired loans was six basis points, an increase of 12 basis points.

Non-interest expenses

Q4 2022 vs Q4 2021

Non-interest expenses of $696 million, were up $105 million or 18%, due mainly to increases in personnel costs, and technology costs to support business development, and the negative impact of foreign currency translation.

Q4 2022 vs Q3 2022

Non-interest expenses increased $41 million or 6% due mainly to higher personnel costs and the negative impact of foreign currency translation.

Provision for income taxes

Q4 2022 vs Q4 2021

The effective tax rate for the quarter was 25.2% compared to 21.0% in the prior year. The changes were due mainly to prior year recoveries and the change in earnings mix across jurisdictions.

Q4 2022 vs Q3 2022

The effective tax rate for the quarter was 25.2% compared to 26.1%.

Average assets

Q4 2022 vs Q4 2021

Average assets were $461 billion, an increase of $52 billion or 13% due mainly to increases in loans and securities purchased under resale agreements, and the impact of foreign currency translation, partly offset by lower trading securities. Loan balances increased 31% or $29 billion, reflecting growth in most regions, with the largest contribution from the U.S.

Q4 2022 vs Q3 2022

Average assets increased $18 billion or 4% due mainly to increases in loans, securities purchased under resale agreements and the impact of foreign currency translation. Loan balances increased 10% or $11 billion, primarily in the U.S. and Canada.

Average liabilities

Q4 2022 vs Q4 2021

Average liabilities were $430 billion, an increase of $48 billion or 13% due mainly to increases in deposits of $20 billion, securities sold under repurchase agreements, derivative-related liabilities, and the impact of foreign currency translation.

Q4 2022 vs Q3 2022

Average liabilities increased $11 billion or 3% due mainly to increases in deposits and the impact of foreign currency translation.

Other





For the three months ended



For the year ended

(Unaudited)($ millions)

October 31



July 31



October 31



October 31



October 31

(Taxable equivalent basis)(1)

2022



2022



2021



2022



2021

Reported Results





























Net interest income $ (245)

$ (49)

$ 20

$ (180)

$ 242

Non-interest income

(410)



(154)



(5)



(714)



91

Total revenue

(655)



(203)



15



(894)



333

Provision for credit losses

(1)



4



(1)



3



(1)

Non-interest expenses

274



60



346



569



700

Income tax expense

(325)



(215)



(155)



(734)



(362)

Net income (loss) $ (603)

$ (52)

$ (175)

$ (732)

$ (4)

Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling































interests in subsidiaries

-



-



(11)



-



(10)

Net income (loss) attributable to equity

































holders of the Bank $ (603)

$ (52)

$ (164)

$ (732)

$ 6

Other measures





























Average assets ($ billions) $ 175

$ 173

$ 144

$ 167

$ 152

Average liabilities ($ billions) $ 278

$ 263

$ 206

$ 263

$ 193



(1) Results are presented on a taxable equivalent basis. Refer to Business Line Overview section of the Bank's 2022 Annual Report to Shareholders.







For the three months ended



For the year ended

(Unaudited)($ millions)

October 31



July 31



October 31



October 31



October 31

(Taxable equivalent basis)

2022



2022



2021



2022



2021

Adjusted Results(1)





























Net interest income $ (245)

$ (49)

$ 20

$ (180)

$ 242

Non-interest income(2)

(49)



(154)



(5)



(353)



91

Total revenue

(294)



(203)



15



(533)



333

Provision for credit losses

(1)



4



(1)



3



(1)

Non-interest expenses(3)

56



60



158



351



512

Income tax expense

(250)



(215)



(106)



(659)



(313)

Net income (loss) $ (99)

$ (52)

$ (36)

$ (228)

$ 135

Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling































interests in subsidiaries

1



-



(1)



1



-

Net income (loss) attributable to equity































holders of the Bank $ (100)

$ (52)

$ (35)

$ (229)

$ 135



(1) Refer to Non-GAAP Measures starting on page 22 for the reconciliation of reported and adjusted results.

(2) Includes adjustment for net loss on divestitures and wind-down of operations of $361 in Q4 2022 (October 31, 2021 – nil).

(3) Includes adjustment for restructuring and other provisions of $85 and support costs for Scene+ loyalty program of $133 in Q4 2022. Restructuring and other provisions of $188 in Q4 2021.









The Other segment includes Group Treasury, smaller operating segments and corporate items which are not allocated to a business line.

Net income

Q4 2022 vs Q4 2021

Net income attributable to equity holders was a net loss of $603 million, which includes adjusting items of $503 million compared to a net loss of $164 million. This quarter's results include adjusting items of $503 million (refer to Non-GAAP Measures starting on page 22 for details). Adjusted net income attributable to equity holders was a net loss of $100 million compared to a net loss of $35 million. The decrease of $65 million was due mainly to a higher funding costs resulting from higher interest rates and asset/liability management activities, partly offset by lower income taxes and lower non-interest expenses.

Q4 2022 vs Q3 2022

Net income attributable to equity holders decreased $551 million from the prior quarter. On an adjusted basis, net income attributable to equity holders decreased $48 million due mainly to higher funding costs resulting from higher interest rates and asset/liability management activities, partly offset by higher investment gains and lower income taxes.

Consolidated Statement of Financial Position





As at (Unaudited) ($ millions)



October 31

July 31

October 31



2022

2022

2021 Assets













Cash and deposits with financial institutions

$ 65,895 $ 67,715 $ 86,323 Precious metals



543

837

755 Trading assets













Securities



103,547

108,538

137,148 Loans



7,811

8,295

8,113 Other



1,796

1,772

1,051







113,154

118,605

146,312 Securities purchased under resale agreements and securities borrowed



175,313

155,217

127,739 Derivative financial instruments



55,699

47,139

42,302 Investment securities



110,008

108,222

75,199 Loans













Residential mortgages



349,279

343,965

319,678 Personal loans



99,431

96,561

91,540 Credit cards



14,518

13,871

12,450 Business and government



287,107

264,128

218,944







750,335

718,525

642,612 Allowance for credit losses



5,348

5,147

5,626







744,987

713,378

636,986 Other













Customers' liability under acceptances, net of allowance



19,494

19,817

20,404 Property and equipment



5,700

5,529

5,621 Investments in associates



2,633

2,733

2,604 Goodwill and other intangible assets



16,833

16,580

16,604 Deferred tax assets



1,903

905

2,051 Other assets



37,256

35,425

21,944







83,819

80,989

69,228 Total assets

$ 1,349,418 $ 1,292,102 $ 1,184,844 Liabilities













Deposits













Personal

$ 265,892 $ 259,503 $ 243,551 Business and government



597,617

566,966

511,348 Financial institutions



52,672

53,113

42,360







916,181

879,582

797,259 Financial instruments designated at fair value through profit or loss



22,421

22,876

22,493 Other













Acceptances



19,525

19,844

20,441 Obligations related to securities sold short



40,449

44,220

40,954 Derivative financial instruments



65,900

56,880

42,203 Obligations related to securities sold under repurchase agreements and securities lent



139,025

128,145

123,469 Subordinated debentures



8,469

8,413

6,334 Other liabilities



62,699

58,557

58,799







336,067

316,059

292,200 Total liabilities



1,274,669

1,218,517

1,111,952 Equity













Common equity













Common shares



18,707

18,728

18,507 Retained earnings



53,761

53,151

51,354 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)



(7,166)

(6,684)

(5,333) Other reserves



(152)

(152)

222 Total common equity



65,150

65,043

64,750 Preferred shares and other equity instruments



8,075

7,052

6,052 Total equity attributable to equity holders of the Bank



73,225

72,095

70,802 Non-controlling interests in subsidiaries



1,524

1,490

2,090 Total equity



74,749

73,585

72,892 Total liabilities and equity

$ 1,349,418 $ 1,292,102 $ 1,184,844





Consolidated Statement of Income





For the three months ended For the year ended (Unaudited) ($ millions)

October 31

July 31

October 31

October 31

October 31

2022

2022

2021

2022

2021 Revenue



















Interest income(1) Loans $ 9,271 $ 7,707 $ 5,751 $ 29,390 $ 23,159 Securities

1,217

802

343

2,877

1,467 Securities purchased under resale agreements and securities borrowed

209

132

45

459

178 Deposits with financial institutions

421

244

47

832

182





11,118

8,885

6,186

33,558

24,986 Interest expense



















Deposits

5,722

3,475

1,513

12,794

6,465 Subordinated debentures

93

77

46

270

180 Other

681

657

410

2,379

1,380





6,496

4,209

1,969

15,443

8,025 Net interest income

4,622

4,676

4,217

18,115

16,961 Non-interest income



















Card revenues

195

187

187

779

749 Banking services fees

456

447

414

1,770

1,598 Credit fees

451

398

368

1,647

1,485 Mutual funds

528

538

605

2,269

2,394 Brokerage fees

264

276

265

1,125

1,039 Investment management and trust

242

247

251

999

994 Underwriting and advisory fees

136

98

144

543

724 Non-trading foreign exchange

228

209

179

878

787 Trading revenues

418

311

409

1,791

2,033 Net gain on sale of investment securities

71

-

83

74

419 Net income from investments in associated corporations

49

44

96

268

339 Insurance underwriting income, net of claims

114

113

102

433

398 Other fees and commissions

206

143

153

650

677 Other

(354)

112

214

75

655





3,004

3,123

3,470

13,301

14,291 Total revenue

7,626

7,799

7,687

31,416

31,252 Provision for credit losses

529

412

168

1,382

1,808





7,097

7,387

7,519

30,034

29,444 Non-interest expenses



















Salaries and employee benefits

2,187

2,194

2,054

8,836

8,541 Premises and technology

636

612

598

2,424

2,351 Depreciation and amortization

394

381

383

1,531

1,511 Communications

90

88

93

361

369 Advertising and business development

140

123

126

480

404 Professional

239

200

242

826

789 Business and capital taxes

134

135

120

541

511 Other

709

458

655

2,103

2,142





4,529

4,191

4,271

17,102

16,618 Income before taxes

2,568

3,196

3,248

12,932

12,826 Income tax expense

475

602

689

2,758

2,871 Net income $ 2,093 $ 2,594 $ 2,559 $ 10,174 $ 9,955 Net income attributable to non-controlling interests in subsidiaries

38

54

70

258

331 Net income attributable to equity holders of the Bank $ 2,055 $ 2,540 $ 2,489 $ 9,916 $ 9,624 Preferred shareholders and other equity instrument holders

106

36

78

260

233 Common shareholders $ 1,949 $ 2,504 $ 2,411 $ 9,656 $ 9,391 Earnings per common share (in dollars)



















Basic $ 1.64 $ 2.10 $ 1.98 $ 8.05 $ 7.74 Diluted

1.63

2.09

1.97

8.02

7.70 Dividends paid per common share (in dollars)

1.03

1.03

0.90

4.06

3.60

(1) Includes interest income on financial assets measured at amortized cost and FVOCI, calculated using the effective interest method, of $10,703 for the three months ended October 31, 2022 (July 31, 2022 - $8,624; October 31, 2021 - $6,080) and for the year ended October 31, 2022 - $32,573 (October 31, 2021 - $24,547).

























Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income





For the three months ended

For the year ended (Unaudited) ($ millions)

October 31

July 31

October 31

October 31

October 31

2022

2022

2021

2022

2021 Net income $ 2,093 $ 2,594 $ 2,559 $ 10,174 $ 9,955 Other comprehensive income (loss)



















Items that will be reclassified subsequently to net income



















Net change in unrealized foreign currency translation gains (losses):



















Net unrealized foreign currency translation gains (losses)

3,106

(977)

(1,059)

3,703

(4,515) Net gains (losses) on hedges of net investments in foreign operations

(1,140)

234

232

(1,655)

1,307 Income tax expense (benefit):



















Net unrealized foreign currency translation gains (losses)

27

(7)

(9)

28

(31) Net gains (losses) on hedges of net investments in foreign operations

(299)

62

61

(434)

343



2,238

(798)

(879)

2,454

(3,520) Net change in fair value due to change in debt instruments measured at fair



















value through other comprehensive income:



















Net gains (losses) in fair value

(2,460)

242

(647)

(4,333)

(1,341) Reclassification of net (gains) losses to net income

1,767

(321)

294

2,717

522 Income tax expense (benefit):



















Net gains (losses) in fair value

(619)

56

(189)

(1,108)

(346) Reclassification of net (gains) losses to net income

458

(109)

75

704

127



(532)

(26)

(239)

(1,212)

(600) Net change in gains (losses) on derivative instruments designated as cash flow



















hedges:



















Net gains (losses) on derivative instruments designated as cash flow hedges

(1,669)

(1,700)

(1,754)

(10,037)

(1,267) Reclassification of net (gains) losses to net income

(937)

1,620

830

3,880

176 Income tax expense (benefit):



















Net gains (losses) on derivative instruments designated as cash flow hedges

(444)

(482)

(518)

(2,709)

(471) Reclassification of net (gains) losses to net income

(233)

452

272

1,089

186



(1,929)

(50)

(678)

(4,537)

(806) Other comprehensive income (loss) from investments in associates

(382)

17

6

(344)

37 Items that will not be reclassified subsequently to net income



















Net change in remeasurement of employee benefit plan asset and liability:



















Actuarial gains (losses) on employee benefit plans

(17)

(231)

398

955

1,815 Income tax expense (benefit)

(1)

(70)

106

277

480



(16)

(161)

292

678

1,335 Net change in fair value due to change in equity instruments designated at fair



















value through other comprehensive income:



















Net gains (losses) in fair value

(160)

(175)

96

(106)

532 Income tax expense (benefit)

(46)

(45)

25

(32)

124



(114)

(130)

71

(74)

408 Net change in fair value due to change in own credit risk on financial liabilities



















designated under the fair value option:



















Change in fair value due to change in own credit risk on financial liabilities



















designated under the fair value option

373

567

(24)

1,958

(270) Income tax expense (benefit)

98

149

(7)

514

(71)



275

418

(17)

1,444

(199) Other comprehensive income (loss) from investments in associates

-

-

-

2

5 Other comprehensive income (loss)

(460)

(730)

(1,444)

(1,589)

(3,340) Comprehensive income (loss) $ 1,633 $ 1,864 $ 1,115 $ 8,585 $ 6,615 Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests

60

(32)

(27)

233

125 Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to equity holders of the Bank $ 1,573 $ 1,896 $ 1,142 $ 8,352 $ 6,490 Preferred shareholders and other equity instrument holders

106

36

78

260

233 Common shareholders $ 1,467 $ 1,860 $ 1,064 $ 8,092 $ 6,257























Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity



















Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)































































































































































Preferred Total Non-























Foreign



Debt



Equity Cash













Total shares and attributable controlling











Common

Retained



currency



instruments

instruments flow







Other



common other equity to equity interests in





(unaudited) ($ millions)

shares

earnings (1)

translation



FVOCI



FVOCI hedges

Other (2)

reserves



equity instruments holders subsidiaries



Total Balance as at October 31, 2021 $ 18,507

$ 51,354

$ (4,709)

$ (270)

$ 291

$ (214)

$ (431)

$ 222

$ 64,750

$ 6,052

$ 70,802

$ 2,090

$ 72,892 Net income

-



9,656



-



-



-



-



-



-



9,656



260



9,916



258



10,174 Other comprehensive income (loss)

-



-



2,411



(1,212)



(35)



(4,523)



1,795



-



(1,564)



-



(1,564)



(25)



(1,589) Total comprehensive income $ -

$ 9,656

$ 2,411

$ (1,212)

$ (35)

$ (4,523)

$ 1,795

$ -

$ 8,092

$ 260

$ 8,352

$ 233

$ 8,585 Shares/instruments issued

706



-



-



-



-



-



-



(18)



688



2,523



3,211



-



3,211 Shares repurchased/redeemed

(506)



(2,367)



-



-



-



-



-



-



(2,873)



(500)



(3,373)



-



(3,373) Dividends and distributions paid to equity holders

-



(4,858)



-



-



-



-



-



-



(4,858)



(260)



(5,118)



(115)



(5,233) Share-based payments(3)

-



-



-



-



-



-



-



10



10



-



10



-



10 Other

-



(24)



(180)



-



(40)



(49)



-



(366) (4)

(659)



-



(659)



(684) (4)

(1,343) Balance as at October 31, 2022 $ 18,707

$ 53,761

$ (2,478)

$ (1,482)

$ 216

$ (4,786)

$ 1,364

$ (152)

$ 65,150

$ 8,075

$ 73,225

$ 1,524

$ 74,749















































































Balance as at October 31, 2020 $ 18,239

$ 46,345

$ (1,328)

$ 330

$ (163)

$ 639

$ (1,603)

$ 360

$ 62,819

$ 5,308

$ 68,127

$ 2,376

$ 70,503 Net income

-



9,391



-



-



-



-



-



-



9,391



233



9,624



331



9,955 Other comprehensive income (loss)

-



-



(3,322)



(600)



460



(844)



1,172



-



(3,134)



-



(3,134)



(206)



(3,340) Total comprehensive income $ -

$ 9,391

$ (3,322)

$ (600)

$ 460

$ (844)

$ 1,172

$ -

$ 6,257

$ 233

$ 6,490

$ 125

$ 6,615 Shares/instruments issued

268



-



-



-



-



-



-



(25)



243



2,003



2,246



-



2,246 Shares repurchased/redeemed

-



-



-



-



-



-



-



-



-



(1,259)



(1,259)



-



(1,259) Dividends and distributions paid to equity holders

-



(4,371)



-



-



-



-



-



-



(4,371)



(233)



(4,604)



(123)



(4,727) Share-based payments(3)

-



-



-



-



-



-



-



7



7



-



7



-



7 Other

-



(11)



(59)



-



(6)



(9)



-



(120) (4)

(205)



-



(205)



(288) (4)

(493) Balance as at October 31, 2021 $ 18,507

$ 51,354

$ (4,709)

$ (270)

$ 291

$ (214)

$ (431)

$ 222

$ 64,750

$ 6,052

$ 70,802

$ 2,090

$ 72,892

(1) Includes undistributed retained earnings of $67 (2021 - $60) related to a foreign associated corporation, which is subject to local regulatory restriction. (2) Includes Share from associates, Employee benefits and Own credit risk. (3) Represents amounts on account of share-based payments (refer to Note 26 in the 2022 Annual Report to Shareholders). (4) Includes changes to non-controlling interests arising from business combinations and related transactions.





Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

(Unaudited) ($ millions) For the three months ended For the year ended Sources (uses) of cash flows

October 31

October 31

October 31

October 31

2022

2021

2022

2021 Cash flows from operating activities















Net income $ 2,093 $ 2,559 $ 10,174 $ 9,955 Adjustment for:















Net interest income

(4,622)

(4,217)

(18,115)

(16,961) Depreciation and amortization

394

383

1,531

1,511 Provision for credit losses

529

168

1,382

1,808 Equity-settled share-based payment expense

1

1

10

7 Net gain on sale of investment securities

(71)

(83)

(74)

(419) Net (gain)/loss on divestitures

233

(6)

233

9 Net income from investments in associated corporations

(49)

(96)

(268)

(339) Income tax expense

475

689

2,758

2,871 Changes in operating assets and liabilities:















Trading assets

8,494

(6,608)

37,501

(33,995) Securities purchased under resale agreements and securities borrowed

(13,864)

(80)

(41,438)

(14,202) Loans

(19,803)

(15,900)

(97,161)

(55,748) Deposits

13,825

10,470

95,905

78,569 Obligations related to securities sold short

(4,700)

(2,016)

(1,292)

10,078 Obligations related to securities sold under repurchase agreements and securities lent

5,780

12,278

10,838

(7,709) Net derivative financial instruments

(1,567)

1,380

115

2,123 Other, net

5,876

3,093

(1,404)

(5,300) Dividends received

299

284

1,156

969 Interest received

10,437

6,128

31,931

25,425 Interest paid

(5,385)

(1,929)

(13,336)

(8,766) Income tax paid

(742)

(501)

(3,503)

(2,693) Net cash from/(used in) operating activities

(2,367)

5,997

16,943

(12,807) Cash flows from investing activities















Interest-bearing deposits with financial institutions

5,962

(10,223)

25,783

(15,006) Purchase of investment securities

(16,593)

(21,269)

(97,736)

(72,259) Proceeds from sale and maturity of investment securities

16,488

26,552

63,130

103,765 Acquisition/divestiture of subsidiaries, associated corporations or business units,















net of cash acquired

165

(50)

(549)

(717) Property and equipment, net of disposals

(177)

(191)

(571)

(462) Other, net

(801)

(285)

(1,350)

(624) Net cash from/(used in) investing activities

5,044

(5,466)

(11,293)

14,697 Cash flows from financing activities















Proceeds from issue of subordinated debentures

-

-

3,356

- Redemption/repurchase of subordinated debentures

(24)

-

(1,276)

(750) Proceeds from preferred shares and other equity instruments issued

1,023

753

2,523

2,003 Redemption of preferred shares

-

-

(500)

(1,259) Proceeds from common shares issued

5

14

137

268 Common shares purchased for cancellation

(128)

-

(2,873)

- Cash dividends and distributions paid

(1,333)

(1,173)

(5,118)

(4,604) Distributions to non-controlling interests

(26)

(25)

(115)

(123) Payment of lease liabilities

(69)

(102)

(322)

(344) Other, net

(778)

1,238

(391)

2,032 Net cash from/(used in) financing activities

(1,330)

705

(4,579)

(2,777) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

305

(96)

301

(543) Net change in cash and cash equivalents

1,652

1,140

1,372

(1,430) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period(1)

9,413

8,553

9,693

11,123 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period(1) $ 11,065 $ 9,693 $ 11,065 $ 9,693

(1) Represents cash and non-interest bearing deposits with financial institutions (refer to Note 6 in the 2022 Annual Report to Shareholders).



Non-GAAP Measures

The Bank uses a number of financial measures and ratios to assess its performance, as well as the performance of its operating segments. Some of these financial measures and ratios are presented on a non-GAAP basis and are not calculated in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP), which are based on International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board (IASB), are not defined by GAAP and do not have standardized meanings and therefore might not be comparable to similar financial measures and ratios disclosed by other issuers. The Bank believes that non-GAAP measures and ratios are useful as they provide readers with a better understanding of how management assesses performance. These non-GAAP measures and ratios are used throughout this report and defined below.

Adjusted results and adjusted diluted earnings per share

The following table presents a reconciliation of GAAP reported financial results to non-GAAP adjusted financial results. Management considers both reported and adjusted results and measures useful in assessing underlying ongoing business performance. Adjusted results and measures remove certain specified items from revenue, non-interest expenses, income taxes and non-controlling interest. Presenting results on both a reported basis and adjusted basis allows readers to assess the impact of certain items on results for the periods presented, and to better assess results and trends excluding those items that may not be reflective of ongoing business performance. Net income and diluted earnings per share have been adjusted for the following:

1. Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets:

Costs of $18 million ($24 million pre-tax) for the quarter ended October 31, 2022 and $71 million ($97 million pre-tax) for the year ended October 31, 2022, relate to the amortization of intangible assets recognized upon the acquisition of businesses, excluding software, and are recorded in the Canadian Banking, International Banking and Global Wealth Management operating segments.

2. Restructuring and other provisions:

In Q4 2022, the Bank recorded a restructuring charge of $66 million ($85 million pre-tax) primarily related to the strategic decision to realign the Global Banking and Market businesses in Asia Pacific to focus on select banking and capital markets activities in the region. The charge also included reductions in Canadian and international technology employees, driven by ongoing technology modernization and digital transformation.

In the prior year, the Bank recorded a restructuring charge of $93 million ($126 million pre-tax), substantially related to International Banking for the cost of reducing branches and full-time employees, driven by the accelerated customer adoption of digital channels and process automation. The Bank also recorded settlement and litigation provisions in the amount of $46 million ($62 million pre-tax) in connection with the Bank's former metals business.

These charges were recorded in the Other operating segment.

3. Support costs for the Scene+ loyalty program:

The Bank recorded costs of $98 million ($133 million pre-tax) to support the expansion of the Scene+ loyalty program to include Empire Company Limited as a partner. These committed costs relate to operational support, transition marketing and technology initiatives and were recognized as an expense in Q4 2022 in the Other operating segment.

4. Net loss on divestitures and wind-down of operations:

In Q4 2022, the Bank sold its investments in associates in Venezuela and Thailand. Additionally, the Bank wound down its operations in India and Malaysia in relation to its realignment of the business in the Asia Pacific region. Collectively, the sale and wind-down of these entities resulted in a net loss of $340 million ($361 million pre-tax), of which $294 million ($315 million pre-tax) related to the reclassification of cumulative foreign currency translation losses net of hedges, from accumulated other comprehensive income to non-interest income in the Consolidated Statement of Income. This net loss was recorded in the Other operating segment. For further details on these transactions, please refer to Note 36 of the consolidated financial statements in the 2022 Annual Report to Shareholders.

Reconciliation of reported and adjusted results and diluted earnings per share