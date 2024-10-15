TORONTO, Oct. 15, 2024 /CNW/ - Scotiabank announced today the release of its first Truth & Reconciliation Action Plan, outlining 37 commitments designed to progress reconciliation with Indigenous Peoples in Canada. Acknowledging the barriers the Canadian financial system has created for Indigenous Peoples and the efforts needed to rebuild relationships of trust, the Plan includes detailed commitments that span across six key areas: leadership and governance, education, employment, community, clients and third parties, and environment and social impact.

Scotiabank’s Truth & Reconciliation Action Plan. Mukluks by Métis artisan Heidi Houle, member of the Paddle Prairie Métis Settlement in Alberta. Photos by Métis photographer Faithe McGuire, member of the Paddle Prairie Métis Settlement in Alberta. Illustrations created by Ojibwe graphic designer Joshua Hunt from Migisi Sahgaigan (Eagle Lake) in Treaty 3. (CNW Group/Scotiabank)

"Banks in Canada have a long history with Indigenous People and communities that has, at times, created barriers to their economic advancement," said Scott Thomson, President and CEO at Scotiabank. "Our Action Plan acknowledges that history and represents the start of a transformational process for the Bank with truth at the centre of our reconciliation efforts. Through these meaningful, progressive actions, we will embed reconciliation within our everyday business, foster a culture of inclusion, and help advance economic opportunity for Indigenous employees, clients, and communities."

The Bank's Action Plan was co-developed and informed by Indigenous perspectives and responds to section 92 of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission of Canada's Calls to Action.

In recent months, Scotiabank has also:

Certified at Gold level for performance in Indigenous relations through the Partnership Accreditation in Indigenous Relations from the Canadian Council for Indigenous Business.

Established a formal Statement of Truth and Reconciliation.

Supported truth sharing by amplifying the work of Indigenous storytellers and initiatives like the Moose Hide Campaign.

Partnered with Nch'ḵay̓ Development, Des Nedhe Group, and Chippewas of Rama First Nation to establish Canada's first majority Indigenous-owned investment dealer: Cedar Leaf Capital.

To access Scotiabank's Truth & Reconciliation Action Plan visit Scotiabank.com/TruthandReconciliation/ActionPlan.

