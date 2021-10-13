Scotiabank reinforces support for Afghan interpreters and civilians with an additional $250,000 commitment

TORONTO, Oct. 13, 2021 /CNW/ - Scotiabank today announced an additional commitment to support efforts to safely relocate former Afghan interpreters and locally employed civilians and their families, with a $250,000 donation to the Veterans Transition Network (VTN). Led by Canadian veterans, VTN has been coordinating efforts to support the care and evacuation of thousands of Afghan interpreters and civilians awaiting safe transport to Canada.

"As Canadians, we have an important moral and humanitarian duty to support those Afghan interpreters and civilians, who served alongside the Canadian Armed Forces during Canada's mission in Afghanistan, putting themselves and their families at great personal risk," said Dan Rees, Group Head, Canadian Banking for Scotiabank. "As we continue to monitor conditions on the ground in Afghanistan, Scotiabank is proud to be able to provide additional support to the Veterans Transition Network in their efforts to bring these families to Canada immediately and safely."

"Scotiabank's significant donation will provide housing and food for Afghan families who are internally displaced and most at risk of Taliban retaliation. It is greatly needed support that will help keep our Afghan families safe while we prepare them for evacuation," said Tim Laidler, VTN Board President and Afghanistan veteran. "We are very thankful for this generous corporate support to assist Canada's grassroots effort to rescue our Afghan allies. Our network includes veterans, journalists, business leaders and philanthropists, and today, one of Canada's big five banks. Thank you, Scotiabank, for looking beyond Canada's borders to help those who helped Canada."

In July 2021, Scotiabank was the first major Canadian bank to pledge support to local community organizations, including the Afghan Women's Organization and True Patriot Love, to provide settlement and integration support for these Afghan families. This brings Scotiabank's total contribution to $500,000 in support of these collective efforts, and as part of Scotiabank's ScotiaRISE commitment to fostering greater economic resilience through newcomer integration support. Scotiabank is also prepared to provide special newcomer banking advice and solutions through its StartRight® program, to help set these families up for success upon arrival.

