TORONTO, Nov. 15, 2022 /CNW/ - Scotiabank's Global Banking and Markets (GBM) business is proud to have been recognized with several 2022 Awards by LatinFinance, the leading source of intelligence on financial markets and economies in Latin America and the Caribbean. These awards recognize the financial institutions in the region that best demonstrated excellence in delivering services to customers.

Specifically, Scotiabank was named Sustainable Finance Bank of the Year for Latin America and the Caribbean, and Investment Bank of the Year in both Chile and Colombia.

"Our GBM team at Scotiabank is proud to have been recognized with these prestigious awards, which are a testament to the Bank's commitment to delivering best-in-class products and services to our customers across the Americas," said Jake Lawrence, CEO and Group Head, Global Banking and Markets, Scotiabank. "Being named Investment Bank of the Year in both Chile and Colombia, and Sustainable Finance Bank of the Year for Latin America and the Caribbean, further validate our efforts to enhance our client offering and to be a leading provider of sustainable finance advice and solutions in the region."

As part of the LatinFinance 2022 Project and Infrastructure Finance Awards announced earlier this year, Scotiabank was also named Infrastructure Bank of the Year in the Caribbean and was recognized for its participation in the following key transactions across the region:

Infrastructure Financing of the Year – Caribbean (EGE Haina)

(EGE Haina) Loan of the Year (Gatún Power Financing)

(Gatún Power Financing) Renewable Energy Financing of the Year (Glacier AcquisitionCo SPA and GIP)

(Glacier AcquisitionCo SPA and GIP) Digital Infrastructure/Telecom Financing of the Year (KKR – Telefónica's Asset Acquisition)

These recognitions by LatinFinance are the latest in a number of leading industry awards for Scotiabank's GBM business this year, including most recently as Investment Bank of the Year for the Americas by The Banker.

About Scotiabank

Scotiabank is a leading bank in the Americas. Guided by our purpose: "for every future", we help our customers, their families and their communities achieve success through a broad range of advice, products and services, including personal and commercial banking, wealth management and private banking, corporate and investment banking, and capital markets. With a team of over 90,000 employees and assets of approximately $1.3 trillion (as at July 31, 2022), Scotiabank trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: BNS) and New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: BNS). For more information, please visit http://www.scotiabank.com and follow us on Twitter @Scotiabank.

SOURCE Scotiabank

For further information: For media enquiries: Rosana Yanez, Scotiabank, [email protected], +1 (647) 924-2056