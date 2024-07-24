Scotiabank chosen as one of the Best Workplaces in Financial Services & Insurance in Canada by Great Place to Work® for the seventh consecutive year.

TORONTO, July 24, 2024 /CNW/ - Scotiabank is proud to be recognized on the Best Workplaces™ in Financial Services & Insurance in Canada list by Great Place to Work®. This list is employee-driven, providing an overall portrait of workplace culture through attributes that matter most to employees working in the financial services and insurance industry, like credibility, trust, respect, fairness, pride, and camaraderie.

"At Scotiabank, we are committed to creating an environment where everyone thrives in a strong culture rooted in diversity, inclusion and trust," said Jenny Poulos, Chief Human Resources Officer. "This recognition signifies our Bank as a leader in our industry, where employees feel proud to work and are empowered to reach their fullest potential."

Employee feedback is an important element that influences workplace culture. At Scotiabank, a continuous feedback loop runs throughout the year to ensure employees are heard, and their feedback shapes the initiatives introduced, which build on the strong, inclusive culture that is present today. Such initiatives include:

The introduction of the Bank's Global Inclusive Standards of Care for employee benefits to provide a more consistent experience for employees, with a focus initially on closing healthcare gaps for women and members of the 2SLGBTQIA+ community.

A global standard for parental leave for employees across the Bank's footprint. The offering was enhanced for employees in Canada in 2023 and provides 8 fully paid weeks for eligible parents welcoming a new child and 8 additional fully paid weeks for eligible parents who have given birth.

in 2023 and provides 8 fully paid weeks for eligible parents welcoming a new child and 8 additional fully paid weeks for eligible parents who have given birth. Recently increased fertility treatment coverage to a lifetime maximum of $20,000 , in addition to $10,000 each for adoption and surrogacy coverage to support employees in their journey to become parents.

, in addition to each for adoption and surrogacy coverage to support employees in their journey to become parents. Ongoing investments to our Global Inclusion efforts, including: The creation and hiring of the Bank's first VP of Global Inclusion, signifying the importance of continuing to prioritize DEI and Indigenous Inclusion initiatives. The launch of the Indigenous Inclusion Team in August 2023 , responsible for supporting all Indigenous Employees and non-Indigenous people working with the Indigenous Community at Scotiabank and to develop solutions to replace discomfort with care and action while providing ongoing cultural awareness education. The introduction of new learning resources to support employees in using inclusive language and actions to create equitable work environments, as well as how to make inclusive hiring decisions, in addition to more than 450 DEI-specific learning resources available to all employees to support their inclusion journey.



About Great Place to Work®:

Great Place to Work is the global authority on high-trust, high-performance workplace cultures. A global research and consulting firm, Great Place to Work® provides the benchmarks and expertise needed to create, sustain, and recognize outstanding workplace cultures. In Canada, Great Place to Work® produces both industry and demographic specific Best Workplace™ lists, and represents the voices of 500,000 employees across industry. This is part of the world's largest annual workplace study, recognizing the world's Best Workplaces in a series of national lists including those published by The Globe & Mail (Canada) and Fortune magazine (USA). Visit us at www.greatplacetowork.ca

About Scotiabank

Scotiabank's vision is to be our clients' most trusted financial partner, to deliver sustainable, profitable growth and maximize total shareholder return. Guided by our purpose: "for every future," we help our clients, their families and their communities achieve success through a broad range of advice, products and services, including personal and commercial banking, wealth management and private banking, corporate and investment banking, and capital markets. With assets of approximately $1.4 trillion (as at April 30, 2024), Scotiabank trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: BNS) and New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: BNS). For more information, please visit www.scotiabank.com and follow us on X @Scotiabank.

SOURCE Scotiabank

Media Inquiries: Jessica Wainberg, Scotiabank, [email protected], 416 866 4937; Megaera Calhoun, Scotiabank, [email protected], 416 271 7044