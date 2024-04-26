Scotiabank recognized as one of the Best Workplaces™ in Canada for fifth consecutive year

TORONTO, April 26, 2024 /CNW/ - Scotiabank is proud to be recognized as one of the Best Workplaces™ in Canada by Great Place to Work® for the fifth consecutive year. The Best Workplaces™ in Canada list is employee-driven, providing an overall portrait of workplace culture through attributes that matter most to employees, like credibility, trust, respect, fairness, pride, and camaraderie.

"We strive to be the employer of choice by creating a workplace embedded with diversity and trust, where individuals can grow and develop their career," said Jenny Poulos, Chief Human Resources Officer. "This recognition is a testament to the pride that our employees have for the Bank, and we will continue to build on the strong, inclusive culture we are known for."

A key component to creating a standout employee experience and strong workplace culture is to meet the needs of Scotiabank's diverse employee population. Employee feedback is one element that shaped the recent investments the Bank has made to enhance the employee experience, which include:

The introduction of the Bank's Global Inclusive Standards of Care for employee benefits to provide a more consistent experience for employees, with a focus initially on closing healthcare gaps for women and members of the 2SLGBTQIA+ community.

A global standard for parental leave for employees across the Bank's footprint. The offering was enhanced for employees in Canada in 2023 and provides 8 fully paid weeks for eligible parents welcoming a new child and 8 additional fully paid weeks for eligible parents who have given birth.

in 2023 and provides 8 fully paid weeks for eligible parents welcoming a new child and 8 additional fully paid weeks for eligible parents who have given birth. Recently increased fertility treatment coverage to a lifetime maximum of $20,000 , in addition to $10,000 each for adoption and surrogacy coverage to support employees in their journey to become parents.

, in addition to each for adoption and surrogacy coverage to support employees in their journey to become parents. Ongoing investments to Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) efforts, including: The creation and hiring of the Bank's first VP of Global Inclusion, signifying the importance of continuing to prioritize DEI initiatives globally and progressing the organization forward on its inclusion journey. The introduction of new learning resources to support employees in using inclusive language and actions to create equitable work environments, as well as how to make inclusive hiring decisions, in addition the more than 450 DEI-specific learning resources available to all employees. The creation of the Global DEI Sponsorship Program, intended to develop the next generation of talent and increase retention by removing barriers to leadership advancement for employees from equity-deserving groups. Consistent events throughout the calendar year to build on the Bank's culture of allyship, educating employees globally on how to become better allies for each other, our clients and in the diverse communities we serve.



About the Best Workplaces™ in Canada

The 2024 Best Workplaces™ in Canada list is compiled by the Great Place to Work® Institute. The competition process to be ranked on this list is employee driven and represents multiple industries and sizes of organizations. List rankings are based on employee feedback, which we analyze to determine the extent to which this experience is shared by the full workforce. Great Place To Work measures the differences in survey responses across demographic groups and roles within each organization to assess both the quality and consistency of the employee experience. Using the Trust Index™ employee survey, we measure the core of what creates great workplaces — key behaviors that drive trust in management, connection with colleagues, and loyalty to the company. Statements are weighted according to their relevance in describing the most important aspects of an equitable workplace.

This study offers a rigorous representation of the organization from an employee perspective, and an overall portrait of the workplace culture.

This year's list captures the experience and sentiment of 330,000 employees, rolling out to impact over 600,000 Canadian employees.

About Great Place to Work®

Great Place To Work® is the global authority on high-trust, high- performance workplace cultures. It is a global research and consulting firm with a mission to build a better society by helping companies transform their workplaces. Great Place To Work® provides the benchmarks, framework, and expertise needed to create, sustain, and recognize outstanding workplace cultures. In Canada, Great Place to Work® produces both industry and demographic specific Best Workplace™ lists. This is part of the world's largest annual workplace study, which culminates in a series of national lists in over 50 countries, including the study's flagship list of 100 Best Companies published annually in Fortune magazine.

Globally, this survey represents the voices of 11 million employees, which are the primary determinant used in selecting winners. There's only one way to get on this list – your employees have to put you on it.

About Scotiabank

Scotiabank's vision is to be our clients' most trusted financial partner, to deliver sustainable, profitable growth and maximize total shareholder return. Guided by our purpose: "for every future," we help our clients, their families and their communities achieve success through a broad range of advice, products and services, including personal and commercial banking, wealth management and private banking, corporate and investment banking, and capital markets. With assets of approximately $1.4 trillion (as at January 31, 2024), Scotiabank trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: BNS) and New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: BNS). For more information, please visit http://www.scotiabank.com and follow us on X @Scotiabank.

SOURCE Scotiabank

For further information: Media Inquiries: Megaera Calhoun, Scotiabank, [email protected], 416 271 7044